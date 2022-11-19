Read full article on original website
What is the normal blood glucose level I should target?
Your blood contains sugar, often known as blood glucose. It comes from the food you consume; the main sources of blood glucose are foods high in carbohydrates like bread, pasta, and fruit. The cells in our body depend on glucose for energy. The body’s command center, the brain, uses nearly half of all its energy from glucose.
What to know about weight loss drugs going viral on social media
Since they hit the market, both Ozempic and Wegovy have been in high demand.
A woman lost 30 pounds in four months on a 'game changer' weight loss drug, but now 'can't stand' Diet Coke and feels full after two alcoholic drinks
The woman in her late thirties said she loved drinking alcohol socially before using semaglutide, but now can't drink too much without thinking "meh."
The Best Thyroid Medication for Weight Loss
Thyroid patients often struggle with their weight. If you are reading this, and you have low thyroid or hypothyroidism, then you probably know what I am talking about. Your thyroid is one of the primary regulators of your metabolism. This is why people who have low thyroid or hypothyroidism end...
Study Shows 6 Supplements Marketed for Cholesterol Are Ineffective
Nov. 7, 2022 – Six supplements commonly marketed for heart health had no effect on LDL (low-density lipoprotein, or “bad”) cholesterol in a newly published, placebo-controlled study. The supplements evaluated were fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice. The study tested a common...
This Is Actually The Best High-Protein Bean To Eat For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians
When working towards losing weight, putting time aside to create a healthy, balanced diet for yourself is just as important as making time to exercise. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one type of bean they recommend to support your weight loss journey with its high protein and fiber content, and low calorie count. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at My Crohns and Colitis Team, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga.
Supplements to help cholesterol levels
Optimizing cardiac health has multiple variables that need to be addressed. One of those variables, somewhat controversial according to some authorities, is managing cholesterol. The mainstay of treatment for high or potentially risky cholesterol numbers is statin drugs. Statins are inhibitors of hydroxymethylglutaryl-coenzyme A (HMG-CoA) reductase. HMG-CoA reductase is an...
How Much Caffeine Is Too Much? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Caffeine is a natural stimulant well-known for its health benefits, from boosting your mood to reducing your risk of type 2 diabetes. However, having too much can be harmful to your body. Everyone widely consumes caffeine, whether it's in coffee, tea or energy drinks. According to the National Health and...
Cholesterol: 6 heart health supplements may not be as effective as statins
A new study compares the effectiveness of so-called cholesterol-lowering supplements to a statin, rosuvastatin. While the statin lowered participants’ LDL cholesterol over a period of 28 days, the supplements performed no better than a placebo. It is important to note that the manufacturer of rosuvastatin, AstraZeneca, funded the study.
How much cholesterol is in french fries?
Although french fries do not contain any dietary cholesterol, they may be high in trans fat and saturated fats, which can increase the risk of high cholesterol. The liver makes enough cholesterol for the body to function properly. Dietary cholesterol, which occurs in animal products, can increase cholesterol levels. Foods...
Are vitamins beneficial for diabetes?
Vitamin or mineral supplements may be helpful for someone with diabetes if they have a deficiency. Additionally, certain products may help with some symptoms or side effects. However, potential interactions and safety issues mean people should check with a healthcare professional before using supplements. Diabetes refers to a group of...
