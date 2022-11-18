ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ocala-news.com

OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness

The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy

The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
BELLEVIEW, FL
Cedar Key News

2022 CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CHRISTMAS

The Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce invites you to get involved in the Chrisstmas Decorating Contest. You may register your decorated home and/or business. You may vote on the best decorated home and/or business. Or...you may do both. See more information below. *****
CEDAR KEY, FL
Cedar Key News

CKAC HENDERSON SALE

Thanks to the generosity of long-time Cedar Key naturalist and art collector Dale Henderson, the Cedar Key Arts Center is hosting a unique exhibit of artwork collected by Ms. Henderson over her many years of residence in Cedar Key. The exhibit includes several beautiful framed Audubon prints, paintings, and photographs...
CEDAR KEY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies

Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

3 dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. Nienhuis said there...
SPRING HILL, FL
Ocala Gazette

Inaugural Arabian horse experience introduces guests to breed

The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, Inc., a non-profit that introduces people to the Arabian horse and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25 through Saturday, November 26. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s (AHAF) Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center located at 1390 NW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34482.
OCALA, FL
Cedar Key News

CEDAR KEY CITY COMMISSION MEETING - 15NOV2022

The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 5 pm, at the Cedar Key City Hall. Present were Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Sue Colson, and Commissioners Jim Wortham, Susan Rosenthal, and Nancy Sera. Staff in attendance included: City of Cedar Key Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Department...
CEDAR KEY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Home destroyed in fire

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

