ocala-news.com
OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness
The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
ocala-news.com
Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy
The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
Cedar Key News
2022 CHAMBER OF COMMERCE CHRISTMAS
The Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce invites you to get involved in the Chrisstmas Decorating Contest. You may register your decorated home and/or business. You may vote on the best decorated home and/or business. Or...you may do both. See more information below. *****
WCJB
Ocala Police are searching for a thief that stole a lawnmower worth about $15,000
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are trying to find a lawnmower thief. Officers say a Scag Turf Tiger model riding mower, worth about $15,000, was stolen from a business last month. Investigators want to talk to anyone who recently bought a lawnmower like this one or knows someone...
Cedar Key News
CKAC HENDERSON SALE
Thanks to the generosity of long-time Cedar Key naturalist and art collector Dale Henderson, the Cedar Key Arts Center is hosting a unique exhibit of artwork collected by Ms. Henderson over her many years of residence in Cedar Key. The exhibit includes several beautiful framed Audubon prints, paintings, and photographs...
Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies
Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
WCJB
Levy County missing woman found shortly after was ‘Purple Alert’ issued
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Purple Alert for a missing Levy County woman has been rescinded after she was found safe. According to the sheriff’s office, Cheryl Knop, 62, left her home on Northeast 133 Avenue in Williston around 1 a.m. on Monday. She left behind all her personal belongings and was without her belongings.
WCJB
Gainesville woman slams door on deputy’s hand while being arrested for burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is accused of attacking a couple and then battering an Alachua County deputy while he tried to arrest her. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Asia Delaine, 25, Monday night. Deputies say the victim was at a home on Southwest 45th place on...
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
WCJB
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
WESH
3 dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood
SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute. Nienhuis said there...
Inaugural Arabian horse experience introduces guests to breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, Inc., a non-profit that introduces people to the Arabian horse and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25 through Saturday, November 26. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s (AHAF) Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center located at 1390 NW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34482.
Cedar Key News
CEDAR KEY CITY COMMISSION MEETING - 15NOV2022
The Cedar Key City Commission met on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 5 pm, at the Cedar Key City Hall. Present were Mayor Heath Davis, Vice-Mayor Sue Colson, and Commissioners Jim Wortham, Susan Rosenthal, and Nancy Sera. Staff in attendance included: City of Cedar Key Attorney Norm Fugate, Police Department...
WCJB
Levy County deputies arrest barricaded man threatening to shoot family member
MORRISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of threatening to shoot a family member at a home in Morriston after hours of negotiating on Friday. Deputies responded to a home on Southeast 197 Court after a report of gunfire. Deputies say Ross Marple, 30,...
alachuachronicle.com
Home destroyed in fire
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
villages-news.com
Villager returning in damaged car after golf game arrested after fight with wife
A Villager returning home in a damaged car after a golf game has been arrested in an altercation with his wife. Stuart Rudolph Westerlund Jr., 72, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
westorlandonews.com
