ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Cook County taxpayers on hook for $1.3 million after court reporter's harassment claim

By Lauren Victory
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUNP8_0jGNoTRm00

Cook County taxpayers on hook for $1.3 million after court reporter's harassment claim 03:59

CHICAGO (CBS) – Leering, snickering, making sexual gestures – a former court reporter who contacted CBS 2 said that's how some deputies treated her at a Cook County courthouse, repeatedly.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory explained why taxpayers are on the hook for how her complaints were handled.

At Cook County courthouse, District 2, you can get married, fight an eviction, and argue a traffic violation. You can also be sexually harassed here, according to two lawsuits filed by a former Illinois court reporter.

Court reporters transcribe proceedings in real time. They can't miss a word.

They're required to "produce a verbatim record at a high rate of speed," according to a Cook County job posting. Concentration is key.

But in Skokie, that focus was apparently hard to maintain.

The woman at the center of the lawsuits said two Cook County Sheriff's deputies "terrified and humiliated" her for years.

She said they commented about her "clothes, weight and appearance," and were "taking pictures of her without her consent." They were also "following her" and "grabbing her microphone" as though it were a male body part.

Another example: one deputy used to block her in the court hallways "stretching his arms out and physically trapping her" for "one to five times per week."

Her breaking point came on April 27, 2018. The court reporter said she ran from the courtroom crying after the two deputies "sandwiched" her and mimicked a sexual act.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office looked into her complaint, but an investigative summary CBS 2 obtained showed the witnesses the court reporter suggested "refused to be interviewed" and the deputies "denied making any sexual comments or sexual gestures."

In conclusion, "this case is closed and classified as not sustained."

The Sheriff's Office found no harassment. So why did the woman walk away with gobs of taxpayer money? Public records show she settled not one, but two cases related to her claims to the tune of $1.3 million.

No one from the chief judge's office, the office that manages court reporters, would explain the decision to settle and avoid trial.

But Hon. Gary Feinerman, the judge assigned to the case, gave us an idea what that office was up against.

His opinion was that a "reasonable jury" would conclude the woman's employer was "apathetic" to her sexual harassment complaint and "failed to investigate" or "follow its own policies."

The court reporter's supervisors suggested she transfer to a different Cook County courthouse but Feinerman concluded that was a way to "to avoid dealing with her complaint rather than to improve her working conditions."

That's not "appropriate corrective action," he wrote.

Also problematic, in his eyes, was that the woman was fired less than two months after she complained.

Fast forward six months, in one fell swoop, with other settlement items, the Cook County Board of Commissioners Finance Committee voted to recommend the whole board sign off on a big check for the court reporter.

A day later, that approval came.

The county awarded the court reporter about $768,000, plus another $500,000 for legal fees, on behalf of the Chief Judge's Office.

She also got a smaller settlement from the Sheriff's Office.

With more than $1 million paid out, what did taxpayers get for that? What changes are put in place to make sure this never happens again?

Those are questions CBS 2 asked, but have received little to no answers on.

CBS 2 also reached out to every Cook County commissioner who voted for the more than $1 million settlement for a comment on why they approved it. Only one got back to us: Bill Lowry, vice chair of the Cook County Litigation Committee

He said, in part, "I typically do not comment on settlements or litigation, but it goes without saying that we must have a zero tolerance for harassment in the workplace. We are committed to the provision of a safe and comfortable working environment for everyone. We must further ensure that our workplace is one in which all are treated with dignity and the utmost respect."

Comments / 18

AP_000059.842b3bf0b2e94a749a75f9bb4769dfa1.1456
1d ago

Zero accountability. The payout should have come from the guys pension funds. Not the taxpayers.

Reply(2)
7
New Amerika ACAB
1d ago

Hence why I dress up like a woman just waiting for someone to make the slightest gesture of harassment so I can easily retire.

Reply(1)
2
Related
thesouthlandjournal.com

Cook County Board Approves $8.8 Billion Budget

Cook County Board Approves $8.8 Billion Budget (Cook County, IL) — The Cook County Board of Commissioners approved an $8.8 billion FY2023 budget which includes millions in funding for equity programs and pandemic relief without increasing taxes or cutting essential services. The budget passed overwhelmingly 16-0, which followed a month of departmental hearings, commissioner questions and public meetings.
wjol.com

Illinois AG Charges Cook Co. Man With Illegally Collection Government Assistance

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is charging a Cook County man with collecting government assistance while using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaquanice Larry of Mount Prospect was arraigned yesterday in Will County after Raoul’s office previously charged Whitney Flowers of Glen Ellyn. Both are accused of filing for unemployment benefits with the state of Illinois using information they stole from three victims. Raoul says the pair obtained approximately 75-thousand-dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits.
ILLINOIS STATE
cwbchicago.com

Man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago housing complex had a gun in the South Loop, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a Chicago Housing Authority complex this summer had a loaded and defaced firearm in his car Thursday in the South Loop. The case raises questions about both the effectiveness of cash bail and the effectiveness of electronic monitoring as used in Cook County.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police warn residents of recent armed robberies on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert of armed robberies that happened during the weekend. The robberies happened in the Greater Grand Crossing and South Shore neighborhoods. Police say in each incident, two suspects would exit a gray/silver BMW/Mercedes and approach the victim and demand their property while...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

Former DePaul student and Northbrook native sentenced to 7 1/2 years for terrorism charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago college student was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for attempting to help the Islamic State group. Thomas Osadzinski, 23, designed, used, and taught a computer program to disseminate violent propaganda online, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He was convicted last year of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.[1]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two Chicago Police officers hurt in West Ridge crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Chicago Police officers are recovering after a crash in the West Ridge neighborhood. It happened around 5:30 Sunday evening near Pratt and Rockwell. Police say the officers were driving with their emergency lights on when another SUV drove through an intersection. The impact of the crash sent the squad car through the fence of a nearby home. The injured officers were hospitalized in good condition. The other driver was not hurt. 
CHICAGO, IL
liveboston617.org

BOOKING PHOTO AND REPORT RELEASED: After 8 Years on the Run, 2014 Shooting Suspect Arrested in Chicago

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Man charged in South Loop double murder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Bolingbrook man has been charged with killing two people in September in the South Loop.Police said 56-year-old Andre Nelson was arrested Thursday after he was identified as the gunman who shot and killed two men, ages 30 and 40, in front of Windy City Ribs & Whiskey, 67 E. Cermak Rd., on Sept. 10.Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired.  Nelson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.He is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud

CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
COOK COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Candidates for Chicago mayor to file Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is another step closer to the next mayoral election. Monday is the first day candidates can file to enter the race for that City Hall fifth floor office. The field of hopefuls is pretty full. Fourteen poeple are running so far, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Canddiates for mayor, as well as city clerk and treasurer, need at least 12,500 signatures to get on the ballot. Petitions must be filed by November 28. The election is February 28. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
130K+
Followers
30K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy