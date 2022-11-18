BOULDER, Colo. – The Air Force women's basketball team took Colorado within one possession in the final minute Saturday evening at the CU Events Center, but ultimately fell to the Buffaloes 71-63. Colorado's (4-1) 21 points on 28 attempts at the free-throw line to the Falcons' (3-1) five total attempts ultimately proved the difference, as Air Force dropped its first game of the 2022-23 season. Air Force went 5-5 from the line Saturday evening- the Falcons second game to record an unblemished free-throw percentage on the season. However, Air Force didn't receive its first chance at a free-throw until 8:46 in the third quarter.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO