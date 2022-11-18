Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 killed and 18 wounded at Colorado spring night clubkandelColorado Springs, CO
Working Fusion at Mill Street: Tiny Homes With Huge PotentialColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
DougCo city leaders encourage school board to try again on funding measuresSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Friday Is the Grand Opening of "Skate in the Park" With Giveaways and Music (November 18)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force takes second at Phill Hansel Invitational
HOUSTON, Texas- The Air Force women's swimming and diving team concluded its journey at the Phill Hansel Invitational, as the Falcons soared to a second-place finish following the third and final day of competition. "It was a great week of swimming for our team," said head coach Colleen Murphy. "With...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Men Finish Seventh at NCAA Championships
STILLWATER, Okla. – Backed by an All-America finish from senior Ryan Johnson, the Air Force men's cross country team captured the program's best national finish in 55 years this morning (Nov. 19), as it placed seventh at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Stillwater. With the finish, the men...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force beats Navy and Ohio State
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force remained perfect on its trip to Ohio by sweeping seventh-ranked Navy and 12th-ranked Ohio State, Sunday, Nov. 20, in Columbus, Ohio. The Falcons were a perfect 4-0 on the trip. Air Force is undefeated this season against the service academies with three wins over Navy and two over Army.
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons stand out yet again at Phill Hansel Invitational
HOUSTON, Texas- AIr Force has wrapped up Day Two at the Phill Hansel Invitational on the campus of the University of Houston, as the Falcons maintained solid form in a variety of swims. "It was another great night for our team in Houston," said head coach Colleen Murphy. "This team...
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Caps Season with Win Over Utah State
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force volleyball team capped its season with an impressive 3-1 victory over Utah State this afternoon (Nov. 19) at Cadet East Gym, downing the visiting Aggies in 25-22, 31-33, 25-22, 25-23 sets. Winning a thriller that included 48 ties and 17 lead changes, the Falcons matched their highest total of Division I conference wins (seven), tallied their most overall victories (15) since 2018 and recorded their fourth .500-or-better record at the Division I level (15-15).
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Threatens Colorado Within Final Minute, Falls 71-63
BOULDER, Colo. – The Air Force women's basketball team took Colorado within one possession in the final minute Saturday evening at the CU Events Center, but ultimately fell to the Buffaloes 71-63. Colorado's (4-1) 21 points on 28 attempts at the free-throw line to the Falcons' (3-1) five total attempts ultimately proved the difference, as Air Force dropped its first game of the 2022-23 season. Air Force went 5-5 from the line Saturday evening- the Falcons second game to record an unblemished free-throw percentage on the season. However, Air Force didn't receive its first chance at a free-throw until 8:46 in the third quarter.
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Basketball Takes 3-0 Start to Boulder for Saturday Showdown Against Colorado
Air Force (3-0, 0-0 MWC) at Colorado (3-1, 0-0 Pac 12) CU Events Center | Boulder, Colo. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – With the program's best start in nearly two decades in hand, the Air Force women's basketball team sets its sights on Boulder for a Saturday 2 p.m. tip against Colorado at the CU Events Center.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force defeats Navy and Akron
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force rifle team, ranked ninth in the nation, defeated both seventh-ranked Navy and 10th-ranked Akron in a tri-meet, Saturday, Nov. 19, in Akron, Ohio. Air Force's team score of 4702 won the meet as Akron shot 4688 and Navy shot 4683.
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Cap Semester with 12 Friday Fights
USAF ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force boxing team wrapped up the first half of the 2022-23 season this evening (Nov. 18), as 24 Falcons took to the ring in the Cadet Gym for the third round of intersquad competition this season. Mack Lucas and Nico Ramette captured the team's Boxer of the Week awards.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force and AIC skate to 3-3 overtime tie
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Air Force rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn a 3-3 overtime tie against AIC in an Atlantic Hockey Association game Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Mass. AIC earned the extra point in the standings by winning the shootout in the sixth round.
