ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kim Jong Un's daughter makes first public appearance at new missile launch

By Philip Wang, Yoonjung Seo, Brad Lendon, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider taking action against alleged cyberattacks by North Korea — believed to be...
Benzinga

After Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Meeting At G20, Chinese Delegation Visits US For Talks As Both Sides Try To De-Escalate Tensions

A group of former Chinese officials and scholars visited the U.S. early this month as President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit. What Happened: The Chinese delegation to New York was led by Xi's former vice-minister of foreign affairs, Wang Chao, who is also the party chief of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, a state-affiliated civil diplomacy organization, reported South China Morning Post.
CNN

Opinion: Why Putin would want a truce

Nine months into war, Russian hopes of a swift vitory have well and truly been dashed. For Russian President Vladimir Putin, "a truce or negotiations may be the only path to victory possible at this moment," writes David A. Andelman.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy