Kenneh Dean Jackson Kenneth Dean Jackson passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022 in Klamath Falls, OR. Kenny aka "K-Rez" was born on December 7, 1961. He graduated from Klamath Union high school and shortly after earned two BA degrees in Psychology and Corrections at Western Oregon University. He was happily employed at Kla-Mo-Ya Casino for 19 years. Ken enjoyed living life through the simple pleasures such as; weekend football (Go Chargers, Go Ducks!), spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing and pretending he was good at gambling. Ken is survived by his wife Reanne along with his children Kara, Kathleen, Kayla and Jake. He is proceeded in death by his mother Catherine Wright-Jackson and his father Leroy Jackson as well as his brother Leroy Jackson Jr. The family encourages loved ones and friends to take care of themselves mentally, spiritually, emotionally and physically during this sacred time.

