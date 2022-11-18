ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Herald and News

Montgomery, Monnie Sue

Monnie Sue Montgomery, 54 passed away November 13, 2022. She was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon October 7, 1968. She is survived by many friends and family that will miss her greatly. Monnie was very loving and kind to all that she meet. Friends and family are invited to remember her special life with us on Monday November 21, 2022 at 4pm at Refuge City Church 2610 Shasta way Klamath Falls, Oregon. Please leave condolences and read full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com .
Herald and News

Jackson, Kenneh Dean

Kenneh Dean Jackson Kenneth Dean Jackson passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022 in Klamath Falls, OR. Kenny aka "K-Rez" was born on December 7, 1961. He graduated from Klamath Union high school and shortly after earned two BA degrees in Psychology and Corrections at Western Oregon University. He was happily employed at Kla-Mo-Ya Casino for 19 years. Ken enjoyed living life through the simple pleasures such as; weekend football (Go Chargers, Go Ducks!), spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing and pretending he was good at gambling. Ken is survived by his wife Reanne along with his children Kara, Kathleen, Kayla and Jake. He is proceeded in death by his mother Catherine Wright-Jackson and his father Leroy Jackson as well as his brother Leroy Jackson Jr. The family encourages loved ones and friends to take care of themselves mentally, spiritually, emotionally and physically during this sacred time.
KDRV

Oregon Tech athletes "treated and released" after Florida crash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Institute of Technology's President says tonight the school's cross country team members were treated and released from medical care in Florida today. Dr. Nagi Naganathan says Oregon Tech (OIT) looks forward to the team's return. The team members and coach were reportedly among 10 people...
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Friday, Nov. 18 – Fed Energy Regulatory Commission Gives Final Approval for Plan to Remove Four Dams on Klamath River in California and Oregon.

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KTVL

Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
KTVL

Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions

MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
KTVL

Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Nov. 18

According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
