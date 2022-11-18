Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Showcasing tradition and culture – Salmon bake, powwow for students highlights Native American heritage
CHILOQUIN – Chiloquin students and staff enjoyed salmon cooked over an open fire pit for lunch Thursday after participating in a powwow led by members of the Klamath Tribal Youth Council. After watching their classmates perform traditional Native dances, most of Chiloquin Junior/Senior High School’s student body joined them...
Herald and News
Montgomery, Monnie Sue
Monnie Sue Montgomery, 54 passed away November 13, 2022. She was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon October 7, 1968. She is survived by many friends and family that will miss her greatly. Monnie was very loving and kind to all that she meet. Friends and family are invited to remember her special life with us on Monday November 21, 2022 at 4pm at Refuge City Church 2610 Shasta way Klamath Falls, Oregon. Please leave condolences and read full obituary at www.cascadecremations.com .
Where Are They Now? From state champion at Ashland to Oregon Ducks star to the NFL, Chad Cota had a storybook football life
By Dave Ball Southern Oregon native Chad Cota helped put Ashland football on the map in the late 1980s and would go on to a lengthy professional career. Cota started to realize his potential after earning a spot with the Grizzlies his sophomore year — a season that ended in the ...
ijpr.org
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them. “These fish right here give me hope,” he said. “They had a long...
Herald and News
Jackson, Kenneh Dean
Kenneh Dean Jackson Kenneth Dean Jackson passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022 in Klamath Falls, OR. Kenny aka "K-Rez" was born on December 7, 1961. He graduated from Klamath Union high school and shortly after earned two BA degrees in Psychology and Corrections at Western Oregon University. He was happily employed at Kla-Mo-Ya Casino for 19 years. Ken enjoyed living life through the simple pleasures such as; weekend football (Go Chargers, Go Ducks!), spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing and pretending he was good at gambling. Ken is survived by his wife Reanne along with his children Kara, Kathleen, Kayla and Jake. He is proceeded in death by his mother Catherine Wright-Jackson and his father Leroy Jackson as well as his brother Leroy Jackson Jr. The family encourages loved ones and friends to take care of themselves mentally, spiritually, emotionally and physically during this sacred time.
KDRV
Oregon Tech athletes "treated and released" after Florida crash
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon Institute of Technology's President says tonight the school's cross country team members were treated and released from medical care in Florida today. Dr. Nagi Naganathan says Oregon Tech (OIT) looks forward to the team's return. The team members and coach were reportedly among 10 people...
Oregon Tech student athletes injured in car crash in Florida
Athletes on Oregon Technology Institute’s men’s cross-country team and one athlete from the women’s cross-country team were injured near Gainesville, Florida, Friday after their van got into a crash. At least one person was critically injured, and 10 people were taken to area hospitals after the accident,...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Friday, Nov. 18 – Fed Energy Regulatory Commission Gives Final Approval for Plan to Remove Four Dams on Klamath River in California and Oregon.
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KTVL
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
KTVL
Medford city leaders answer unsheltered community's questions
MEDFORD, Ore. — In this exclusive two-part series, News10's Carmine Gemei spoke to members of Medford's unsheltered community in Hawthorne Park and along the streets to find out what they feel can be done to improve their situation and the homeless crisis. After asking the unsheltered residents what questions...
KTVL
Car crash in Central Point, drivers advised to avoid area
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — UPDATE, NOV. 18 2:00 PM:. Jackson County Roads says the intersection of Table Rock Road and Biddle Road in Central Point has been cleared. Drivers can proceed as usual. -- ORIGINAL STORY:. Officials are warning the public to avoid the area of Table Rock Road...
mybasin.com
SOUTHERN OREGON WOMAN INDICTED FOR USING DECEASED SPOUSE’S IDENTITY TO OBTAIN FEDERAL STUDENT AID
MEDFORD, Ore.—A Southern Oregon woman is facing federal charges alleging she used her deceased spouse’s identity to fraudulently obtain more than $36,000 in federal student aid. On October 6, 2022, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a nine-count indictment charging Cynthia Pickering, 55, of Central Point, Oregon...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Nov. 18
According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:15 a.m., 763 So. Broadway, U-Haul, “theft of gas.”. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Nov. 16, 8:20 a.m., 2051 Newmark Ave., Walmart, “theft of electric cart.”. Illegal Camping. According to an entry on...
kptv.com
Medford woman faces federal charges after using dead spouse’s identity to get federal student aid
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman from Southern Oregon is facing federal fraud charges after allegedly using her dead spouse’s identity to apply for federal student aid, according to the US Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon. From September 2017 to April 2019, Cynthia Pickering, age 55,...
Comments / 0