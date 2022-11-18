Read full article on original website
Coronado Blood Drive Nov. 26
Coronado Community will host a blood drive with the San Diego Blood Bank on Saturday, November 26, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1000 Orange Avenue, Coronado 92118 – Parked on Isabella Avenue. Donors will receive a voucher for a FREE Entrée (up to $15), courtesy of The Broken Yolk.
CHS Senior To Represent USA In Junior Championships
Bowls USA is proud to announce our first teenager to participate in an international tournament. Angel Gomez, who is 17 years old and a senior at Coronado High School will be participating in the International Indoor Bowls Council Junior Championships, U25 in Northern Ireland on December 5-9, 2022. Angel was...
Coronado Firefighters Local 1475 Talk On Public Safety Services In Coronado ... A Multi-part Series
In every community we depend on the brave and selfless men and women who are firefighters. We can sleep at night knowing that if there is an emergency of any kind, they will respond immediately and assess our needs and save lives. But what if all is not as it seems? Suddenly, Islanders become aware that the demands of the population are not balanced with the equipment and personnel available within our fire department. What’s your next step?
Maybe It’s Time To Elect More Veterans
For years I’ve been hearing about people leaving California for states like Nevada, Texas, and Florida without realizing that, in my senior years, I would be doing the same. California is one of the least friendly states for veterans and their families. Unlike most states that do not tax veterans’ military retirement pay, CA takes it at 100%. If one’s sources of income are one’s military retirement pay and social security, it does not make good financial sense to live in CA.
Coronado Soroptimists To Provide “Bare Necessities” For Tijuana Orphanage Girls
The Coronado Soroptimist Club is once again supporting the girls and young women of the Casa Hogar Sion orphanage in Tijuana. As a holiday project, members of the club are purchasing bras and panties for the twenty-four girls. The Club has been a supporter of Casa Hogar Sion for almost...
This Is A Health Concern
I would like to add my concern regarding Jim Korver’s article “What is That Black Stuff in Coronado’s Air?”. I too, have noticed this black stuff, not only on my car, but also on the patio and my plants. It is all over and yes, we are breathing it. I wonder if there has been an increase in some cancers in Coronado. For some practical information, the black oily stuff on my plants will not come off merely with spraying water. One needs to wipe off each leaf. (I use a wet paper towel soaked in milk- this will also put a shine on the leaf.) Where do we go to ask about this health concern?
Get Book Recommendations From Library Self-Checkout Receipts
The self-checkout machines at the Coronado Public Library will now automatically display recommended titles based on the items a patron is checking out. The machines, made by Biblioteca, will show recommendations from NoveList, a database that helps readers find their next book. (Full access to NoveList is available through the library’s computers and from anywhere with a Coronado Public Library card. However, unlike the recommendations from the self-checkout machines, NoveList recommendations are not always in the library’s collection.) The great news is that the NoveList recommendations from the self-checkout machines are all items that are in the library collection.
On the Road Again: The Real Mayberry
Coronado has often been dubbed “Mayberry by the Sea.” It’s a reference to the idyllic town portrayed in the Andy Griffith Show television series that ran from 1960 through 1968. If you want a healthy dollop of nostalgia, the show can still be found on TV and online with characters that are hilarious – I’m talking about you, Barney Fife – along with heartwarming life lessons.
