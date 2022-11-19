ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Coronado Democratic Club To Meet

The next general membership meeting of the Coronado Democratic Club will be held on Saturday, November 19, in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Local resident Kevin Ashley will give a brief overview of the...
Coronado’s “Avenue Of The Heroes” ... Cdr. Cherie B. Collins, USN

She was a Mustang, a Shellback and a master training specialist. She wanted to go to the Naval Academy, but in the early 1970s that was not an option for women. So, Cherie Bowlin Collins enlisted in the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES, military unit as a seaman recruit, to do her four years and earn the GI Bill to go to college. Thirty years later, she retired as a commander.
Paul Piepenkotter

Native Coronado resident Paul Piepenkotter passed away from natural causes on September 28th of this year. He was 52 years old. Paul — Pablo to his family and friends — was a deep-rooted Coronadoan through and through. He was born and resided in Coronado his entire life. He attended Central Elementary, Coronado Middle and High Schools, and was a Little League baseball superstar, gifted with strength, speed, and grace.
CoSA Dance Performance Explores The Power Of Memories “The Art Of Reminiscing”

This winter, the Conservatory of Classical and Contemporary Dance at the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) honors Alzheimer’s Awareness in The Art of Reminiscing, an evening of original choreography that journeys through a lifetime. Join the conservatory for an evocative and sentimental evening of dance and music on December 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. in the Coronado Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at https://29168.encoreticketing.com/r/events/.
Developer’s Disastrous “Cottages At The Cays” Hotel Proposal

Arizona businessman Keith Mishkin has proposed a massive hotel complex on North Grand Caribe Isle in the Coronado Cays. I attended a promotional “open house” for the proposed project on November 3 in the Cays, along with more than 200 fellow Coronado residents. Attendees were appalled by Mishkin’s plans which show the proposed hotel complex as row after row of hideous boxy structures (42 now depicted) that strongly resemble enormous shipping containers.
Coronado Boys Water Polo Falls To Mt. Carmel In CIF Finals

One win. That’s all that separated the Coronado Islander boys water polo team from claiming the CIF DI Title this past Friday. Going into the game, Coronado would perhaps be looked at as “underdogs” due to the fact that they were going against the High seeded No.2 overall, Mt. Carmel. But with three blowout wins en route to reaching the title game, the Islander’s confidence was as high as it could be.
