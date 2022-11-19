One win. That’s all that separated the Coronado Islander boys water polo team from claiming the CIF DI Title this past Friday. Going into the game, Coronado would perhaps be looked at as “underdogs” due to the fact that they were going against the High seeded No.2 overall, Mt. Carmel. But with three blowout wins en route to reaching the title game, the Islander’s confidence was as high as it could be.

CORONADO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO