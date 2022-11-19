Read full article on original website
An Anonymous Tip Brings New Hope To 50 Year DisappearanceStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
frogsowar.com
BREAKING: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU
A successful weekend for the TCU football team was capped off with a major announcement Sunday evening, when big-time four-star prospect Markis Deal revealed his decision to commit to the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman immediately becomes the highest-ranked prospect and the fifth four-star prospect in the Class of 2023.
CBS Sports
TCU vs. Baylor score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
The Horned Frogs look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive on the road against the Bears. No. 4 TCU trails 21-20 early in the fourth quarter against rival Baylor at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. The Bears took a lead six seconds into the fourth quarter behind freshman tight end Kelsey Johnson's second touchdown. Baylor has taken physical control of this game with 210 yards rushing and two scores, including 108 yards rushing on 15 attempts from running back Craig Williams.
frogsowar.com
Game Thread: #4 TCU Football at Baylor Bears
The #4 TCU Horned Frogs travel to McLane Stadium in Waco, TX to take on the Baylor Bears at 11:00 AM Central on FOX. The Bears entered the season as Preseason favorites in the Big 12 after winning the conference championship in 2021. Now in its third season under head coach Dave Aranda, Baylor (6-4; 4-3 Big 12) is still alive in the hunt to return to the Big 12 Championship if it can get wins over its nearest conference mates, TCU on Saturday and the Texas Longhorns on Black Friday. Baylor moved on from starter Gerry Bohannon in the offseason, tossing the keys to offense to Blake Shapen. Shapen has displayed some moments of excellence while battling some injuries along the campaign, his 2,154 yards is good for 5th in the conference. Sure-handed Senior Tight End Ben Sims will be one to watch, as Shapen may look to find him in key short-yardage and red-zone opportunities. The Bears’ offense has been driven by the running game this season, with Freshman Richard Reese leading the way, including massive games against Texas State, Texas Tech, and Kansas. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and Qualan Jones have also had big moments out of the backfield, while Taye McWilliams is listed atop the depth chart and may be returning to action for the first time since Week 2. Defensively the unit is strong as one would expect from a Dave Aranda squad, even if there is no single statistical standout from the group. No Bear defender has more than two interceptions, but Baylor is 2nd in the conference in the category.
Breaking: College Football Playoff Team Avoids Upset With Last-Second Field Goal
The TCU Horned Frogs avoided a major upset loss on Saturday afternoon, keeping their unblemished record alive. The No. 4 team in the nation nearly fell to the unranked Baylor Bears in Waco, but were able to pull off an incredible game-winning field goal as time expired. The game came to a close with a 29-28 final score.
frogsowar.com
Game Recap: TCU Soccer 1, Michigan State 0
It was unclear whether TCU Soccer’s Round of 32 game vs. Michigan State would get played as scheduled on Friday afternoon as snow continued to pour on the field in South Bend, Indiana. Ultimately the snow plows went to work clearing the field for the Horned Frogs to fight ‘em on the ice.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Holly Rowe predicts TCU will be in the Playoff: 'Get ready to fear the Frog'
Holly Rowe, the ESPN sideline reporter, has seen TCU in person enough to know that the Horned Frogs are the real deal. During a segment with Paul Finebaum on the SEC Network on Friday, Rowe made the case for why TCU would be in the College Football Playoff. “I’ve seen...
killeenisd.org
Knights Win Again, Move to Round Three
It’s going to be turkey and football for the Harker Heights Knights following a convincing 38-17 victory Friday over the Royce City Bulldogs at Waco ISD Stadium. This is just the third Knights team to advance to the third round of the state playoffs. The others were back in 2000 and 2003.
Arlington, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WacoTrib.com
Tennyson school contract going to Frisco firm rankles Waco competitor
A divided Waco Independent School District board voted Thursday to approve Frisco-based CORE Construction to build the new Tennyson Middle School, over protests about a perceived snub of local builders. Trustees voted 4-3 to approve CORE for the $67 million school construction contract on the recommendation of Waco ISD administrators,...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
kagstv.com
A Snack with Shaq: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken coming to Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Big news is coming to foodies in three Texas cities. Legendary basketball star Shaquille O'Neal's restaurant chain, Big Chicken, is set to open three new locations in Texas, one in Killeen, one in Waco and one in College Station. With unique and hearty offerings on the...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.18.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Chopsticks of Robinson at 628 North Robinson Drive in Robinson failed with an 82 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the raw chicken was stored over the raw beef. The utensils were kept...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
Brrr! Snow May Be On The Way, But Will Killeen, Texas Get Any?
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texas, and we haven't even fried our Thanksgiving turkeys. The cold weather seemed to flip on like a light recently, and believe it or not, there's a chance of snow already. LET IT SNOW, TEXAS!. According to WFAA, snow in...
QSR magazine
Big Chicken Inks Deal for Three Stores in Texas
Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced that accomplished entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “With its rapid expansion, Big Chicken is making a major splash in the...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
H-E-B adds another store in its continued Dallas-Fort Worth growth
H-E-B stores are popping up like daisies in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Not The Tires! Killeen, Texas Law Enforcement Looking For Slashing Culprits
We all at points in our lives deal with car troubles. It always seems to happen at the most inconvenient times too doesn't it? Whether it be battery troubles or a headlight/taillight being out, it just stinks. But what about one of the important parts of the car that makes...
Karen Is At It Again. Calls Cops On Suburban Texas Mom
Ok, we must discuss this Killeen, Texas. This is too much. Or is it? Let's get into why Karen called the cops on a neighborhood mom, for having her eight-year-old son walk home alone. Now, I do realize that times are definitely different from when I was coming up, and...
Granbury ISD assistant superintendent used district’s private plane for family trip
GRANBURY, Texas — An hour southwest of Fort Worth, Granbury ISD is relatively small, serving 7,500 students. It’s also the only public school district in Texas WFAA can find that owns its own private plane. The district says its airplane was purchased for students to learn about aviation....
