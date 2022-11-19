The #4 TCU Horned Frogs travel to McLane Stadium in Waco, TX to take on the Baylor Bears at 11:00 AM Central on FOX. The Bears entered the season as Preseason favorites in the Big 12 after winning the conference championship in 2021. Now in its third season under head coach Dave Aranda, Baylor (6-4; 4-3 Big 12) is still alive in the hunt to return to the Big 12 Championship if it can get wins over its nearest conference mates, TCU on Saturday and the Texas Longhorns on Black Friday. Baylor moved on from starter Gerry Bohannon in the offseason, tossing the keys to offense to Blake Shapen. Shapen has displayed some moments of excellence while battling some injuries along the campaign, his 2,154 yards is good for 5th in the conference. Sure-handed Senior Tight End Ben Sims will be one to watch, as Shapen may look to find him in key short-yardage and red-zone opportunities. The Bears’ offense has been driven by the running game this season, with Freshman Richard Reese leading the way, including massive games against Texas State, Texas Tech, and Kansas. Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and Qualan Jones have also had big moments out of the backfield, while Taye McWilliams is listed atop the depth chart and may be returning to action for the first time since Week 2. Defensively the unit is strong as one would expect from a Dave Aranda squad, even if there is no single statistical standout from the group. No Bear defender has more than two interceptions, but Baylor is 2nd in the conference in the category.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO