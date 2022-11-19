Read full article on original website
Related
NJ vets home whistleblower: ‘The public had to know’
“The public had to know. This had to be out in the media. And it worked,” said whistleblower Dave Ofshinsky, the former business manager at the state-run veterans home in Paramus. Ofshinsky contacted news reporters about the chaos, lack of management and death overwhelming the vets home in April 2020, when COVID-19 roared through the facility, killing up to seven residents a day. Ofshinsky said the home needs new management instead of being run by officials from the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
’21’ series: A profile of Joe Morrison, on a mission to raise COPD awareness
The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life. The...
What did NJ get from Biden infrastructure bill?
Money for bridges, roads and more. Spending planned for climate-change efforts. New Jersey stands to receive more than $4.8 billion so far from the federal infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law a year ago, with the lion’s share earmarked for road and bridge repairs. On the anniversary...
Transgender people need safe spaces, affirming health services, advocate says
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill this week that would treat all name changes filed with the state Department of Treasury as confidential. The changes would also be exempt from public records requests. Murphy also voiced his support of a new bill that would waive the $50 fee people must pay to file name changes. The governor’s actions come during Transgender Awareness Week, which runs through this Sunday. The week is designed to raise visibility for the LGBTQ+ community and address issues they face, including high rates of suicide and mental health challenges.
Trump and NJ Republicans: Chat Box
The potential impact of former President Trump’s latest bid for the presidency. Plus, the intersection of hip hop, jazz and the spoken word. This week on Chat Box with David Cruz, Republican strategist Chris Russell discusses the potential impact on the GOP in New Jersey of former President Donald Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2024.
They’ve tried to make NJ more affordable, lawmakers say
New Jersey’s top legislative leaders assured a group of municipal officials Wednesday that they are addressing oft-raised concerns about taxes and affordability. For starters, they said the latest state budget beefed up funding for property-tax relief and included another big increase in state aid for public schools, which rely heavily on revenue raised from property taxes to balance their own annual budgets.
NJ ranks above average for preterm births in the country
First lady Tammy Murphy has been dedicated to making sure NJ provides the best care for mothers and babies. First lady Tammy Murphy applauded efforts to improve maternal and infant health care in New Jersey. According to the latest March of Dimes 2022 report card, the state earned a B- for having a preterm birth rate of 9.2%. It’s one of eight states to receive an above-average grade. Data shows the national average preterm birth rate increased to 10.5% in 2021. That’s a 4% jump in just one year and the highest recorded rate since 2007 — earning the United States a D+.
Advocates hopeful Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights will pass Senate
Local leaders are hoping their calls for more protection for temporary workers in New Jersey will become law. The Senate is expected to vote on a Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights Monday. The measure has gone to the Legislature several times, passing in the Senate twice, only for it to later be conditionally vetoed by Gov. Phil Murphy. Last month, the bill was pulled for not having enough support after some senators switched their vote from “yes” to “no.”
Bear hunt to resume in NJ
The move is a big reversal for the governor, who had pledged to ban the bear hunt. The Murphy administration signed off Tuesday on a new policy to resume bear hunting in New Jersey. The move is a big reversal for the governor, who had pledged to ban the bear hunt when he first campaigned for office. Interactions between people and bears have skyrocketed this year, leading Murphy to rethink his stance, to the praise of hunters and the chagrin of animal rights groups.
Local leaders meet as tax bills rise, costs grow
The municipal officials dealing with efforts to control New Jersey’s record-high property taxes are meeting in Atlantic City this week to discuss pressing issues like inflation and the rising costs of benefits for public workers. The annual conference organized by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities comes as...
Dumping and illegal off-road driving, twin scourges of the Pinelands
Biologists in New Jersey have been charting the death spiral of the Pickering’s morning glory for decades. Found today only in about a dozen remote locations in the Pine Barrens, the early summer bloom, noted for its pure white, star-shaped clusters, is on a path to extinction. One day...
Final vote tallies underway
The vote tallying continues in New Jersey, as Monday was the last day for mailed ballots to be received and still be tallied. None of the state’s congressional races will turn on last-minute results, though some local races — particularly in Mercer County, which had an Election Day voting-machine meltdown — are still in doubt.
Billions of plastic bags kept out of circulation by NJ ban
It’s been six months since New Jersey’s bag ban went into place, forbidding single-use plastic bags at stores as well as paper bags at large grocery stores. You may still forget to bring a reusable bag to the store and maybe you have a pile of reusable bags stacked up in the closet. Those minor inconveniences aside, the bag ban is already having a positive impact on New Jersey’s environment.
Many NJ veterans are struggling. What will change that?
Vice President Kamala Harris marked Veterans Day by hailing “the best of America” in a rainy ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery Friday, honoring those lost and those still serving their country. A new report shows that 24% of New Jersey’s nearly 295,000 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to United Way of Northern New Jersey and its research engine, United For ALICE.
Fiscal headwinds challenge offshore projects
Developers question financial viability as Murphy boosts goals for offshore electricity. The offshore wind industry is facing new scrutiny as some initial proposals to build big wind farms off coastal waters are running into unforeseen fiscal challenges driven by high inflation, rising interest rates and continued constraints in the supply chain.
What will another Trump campaign yield for NJ GOP?
Trump: '...I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States'. Former President Donald Trump announced he will run for president for a third consecutive time, making the announcement from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. The announcement shocked political pundits who thought after suffering several candidate-backed losses in the midterms, Trump would fade from the political landscape. He has already received the endorsement of one New Jersey congressman – Jeff Van Drew, but what will another Trump campaign yield for the GOP here in the Garden State?
NJ lawmakers refine concealed-carry measure
In Trenton, a gun bill designed to limit concealed carry in New Jersey went from the fast track to getting pulled last month. It’s now back in front of the Assembly where lawmakers are considering the constitutionality of some of the language that’s since been refined — like the definition of a weapon.
Online higher ed a big draw after pandemic
Cost, schedules are attractive to some; many students already used to remote learning. The number of students planning to attend an online university has more than doubled since before the pandemic, according to a survey conducted in 2020 by National Student Clearinghouse. In the thick of COVID-19 lockdowns, schools transitioned...
Op-Ed: Dismantling NJ’s successful School-Based Youth Services Program is a big mistake
School superintendents strongly recommend implementing proposed new program in addition to, not in place of, the existing program. As educators and advocates for student mental health services, we continue to be deeply concerned at the Murphy administration’s proposal that would dismantle the current successful School-Based Youth Services Program at the end of the 2022-2023 school year and replace it with the New Jersey Statewide Student Support Service Network, or NJ4S, which will consist of a statewide system of 15 student mental health hubs.
Business Report: Child care grants, new Atlanticare facility, Amazon’s virtual health care
Grants of up to $200,000 available for improvements to licensed child-care centers. As of Tuesday, operators of child care centers can apply for state grants to support their business. The first phase of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority program will provide nearly $15 million in grants — up to $200,000 to licensed centers — to cover the costs of improvements.
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0