Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Youngstown State stuns Southern Illinois 28-21
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes, Jaleel McLaughlin scored on a 22-yard run with 35 seconds remaining and Youngstown State stunned Southern Illinois 28-21. Youngstown State (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) trailed 21-7 with 11:18 left to play after Nic Baker fired a 48-yard touchdown pass to D'Ante' Cox for Southern Illinois (5-6, 4-4).
Frankfort, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Frankfort. The Glenbard West High School football team will have a game with Lincoln-Way East High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00. The Mount Carmel High School - Chicago football team will have a game with St. Rita High School on November 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
wpsdlocal6.com
Johnston City falls to St. Teresa in state semifinals, 39-15
DECATUR, Ill. - Johnston City's undefeated season came to an end on Saturday in the state semifinals. The Indians fell to St. Teresa 39-15. Their season comes to an end with a 12-1 record.
wpsdlocal6.com
Boys & Girls Club kicks off fundraiser to support southern Illinois youth
CARBONDALE, IL — The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois will kick off a fundraising campaign at this year's GivingTuesday event on Nov. 29. Support directly helps youth in the community. The in-person and online GivingTuesday event will be from 4–6 p.m. on Nov. 29 at its office...
advantagenews.com
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
WANE-TV
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing...
wmay.com
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
Suburban 90-Year-0ld Recently Bowled a Perfect 300, And It Wasn't His First Time
Jack Lippert's interest in bowling began in the 1940s when he got a job at a bowling alley near his home on Chicago's North Side. "I became a pin boy to make money...I thought," he explained. "I was there, so I could bowl for free, so I started bowling, and I’ve been bowling ever since."
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
Volunteers needed for Northwest Pack Away Hunger Day in Crown Point, Indiana
CHICAGO -- Hundreds of volunteers in Crown Point, Indiana will pack up an astounding 90,000 meals for local families.It's all part of the 14th annual Northwest Pack Away Hunger Day.If you'd like to help head to 1500 South Main Street in crown point.While there are various times to help today, the first shift starts at 9 a.m.Anyone ages 4 years old and up are encouraged to come.The event started in 2009 and since then, about 1.4 million meals have been packed up and distributed to families.
warricknews.com
Future south suburban gaming destination named 'official casino' of Chicago Bulls
EAST HAZEL CREST — The south suburban casino in Cook County, Illinois, probably won't open until at least 2024, but it's already teaming up with a Chicago institution. Wind Creek Hospitality announced Thursday that it has inked a multiyear partnership with the Chicago Bulls designating the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino and Resort as the "official casino" of the pro basketball team.
Illinois Officials React to ‘Heartbreaking' Attack That Left 5 Dead at Colorado Gay Nightclub
Officials in Illinois are reacting to a horrific crime in Colorado, with a gunman opening fire inside of a gay nightclub in an attack that left five people dead and at least 25 injured. While police are continuing to investigate the shooting, with took place at Club Q in Colorado...
wpsdlocal6.com
Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library going on through Saturday afternoon in Marion, Illinois
MARION, IL — Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library, a nonprofit group to support the library in southern Illinois — is hosting a community book sale that began Friday and continues on Saturday at the library. Hardback books are going for $1 each, and paperbacks are 25 cents....
wpsdlocal6.com
Women gather for EmpowerHER conference hosted by Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a women's conference Friday titled "EmpowerHER." The goal was to encourage women in business and provide them with personal and professional growth opportunities, with breakout sessions on health, business and life issues. The keynote speaker for the conference was entrepreneur...
wmay.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Illinois
The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois Man charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
CHICAGO (WMBD)– Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against a Cook County man for collecting government assistance using stolen identities. Kaquanice Larry, 27, of Mt. Prospect was arraigned in Will County with the following,. Identity theft, a Class 1 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Theft...
1 Illinois County Rises to ‘High' COVID Alert Level Under CDC Guidelines
One Illinois county has risen to a "high" COVID alert level this week, sparking new masking guidelines and marking a shift after the state had no counties at such a level last week. Winnebago County, just outside the Chicago area along the Illinois-Wisconsin border, was listed at a "high" community...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Comings & Goings: Perfumania now open at Orland Square Mall
Florida-based Perfumania has opened its second south suburban store at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park. The store opened in late September, held its grand opening last month, and was the fifth Perfumania store in Illinois. Other stores are in Chicago Ridge, North Riverside, Aurora, and Norridge. The chain was...
KFVS12
Pharmacists in the Heartland feeling the impact of the amoxicillin shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pharmacies across the Heartland are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in short supply. Amoxicillin isn’t always available for patients. For Cape Girardeau Pharmacist Elizabeth Pham, the nationwide amoxicillin shortage is creating big challenges. “We’re trying every day just to monitor...
Comments / 0