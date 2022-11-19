ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weakley County, TN

KFVS12

Man arrested after police chase in two states

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

TN Stewart County Sheriff's office bust nail culprit

BUMPUS MILLS, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the past several weeks, residents off of Antioch Road in Bumpus Mills have been dealing with a mystery perpetrator. Approximately 13 people had submitted complaints about flats and tire damage from nails, screws, barbed wire and other sharp metal objects that were being stuck into the road.
BUMPUS MILLS, TN
WBBJ

Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

New K9 Officer Welcomed To Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition: K9 Tommy, who is being handled by Deputy William Whitaker. Officer Tommy is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotic detection. He is Deputy Whitaker’s first K9. The sheriff’s office already has four K9 officers, with handlers...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at a western Kentucky nursing facility. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Emergency Management, the Clinton Fire Department was called to Clinton Place Nursing Facility on Padgett Drive around 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 for a reported fence on fire.
CLINTON, KY
Dresden Enterprise

Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend

Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Do You Know Who This Furniture Belongs To?

Stewart County, Tenn.–If you recognize this furniture and know who it belongs to Stewart County Crime Tips is offering a $150.00 reward for information on who it belongs to that leads to arrest or citation. This furniture was dumped on the side of Onion Hill Road. Sheriff Frankie Gray...
Dresden Enterprise

Shooting Incident in Downtown Greenfield under Investigation

A shooting incident involving a Greenfield police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect in downtown Greenfield remains under investigation. According to official reports, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Dallas Tyrone Davis, 26, of Memphis, appeared in Greenfield City Court on a traffic-related charge. The traffic citation stems from an incident on Sep. 19, when Greenfield officers pulled him over for speeding.
GREENFIELD, TN
WBBJ

Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

I-C.A.R.E. Summit returns to help end violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local leaders come together to improve ways of preventing crime in Jackson. The I-C.A.R.E. Summit was held Saturday where important information is shared on how to help end violence in the city of Jackson. City Councilman Johnny Dodd gives some details. “Today we are having our better...
JACKSON, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah police searching for woman charged with opioid trafficking

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a woman charged with four counts of drug trafficking. Police say she's charged in connection to an ongoing investigation into opioid trafficking. The police department is searching for 57-year-old Shelia Annie Shumpert of Paducah, wanted on charges of trafficking carfentanil...
PADUCAH, KY
WBBJ

Community Clean-up returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson has a city clean up day. Following the success of the first two Community Clean-up events, the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department, and Keep Jackson Beautiful held its third Community Clean-up Day on Saturday at Muse Park. Residents of Jackson...
JACKSON, TN
kbsi23.com

Hickory man facing drug charges after traffic stop

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickory man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Nov. 14 in Graves County. Michael E. Brock, 47, of Hickory faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense – greater than two grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, driving on a DUI suspended license and traffic related offenses.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
PADUCAH, KY
WREG

Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
DYERSBURG, TN
kbsi23.com

Mayfield police arrest man with 5 active arrest warrants

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Mayfield police officers arrested a man with five active arrest warrants. David Anthony Burton, 30, was arrested on Nov. 10. He was found in an apartment in possession of suspected illegal substances, according to the Mayfield Police Department. An investigation was conducted that led to...
MAYFIELD, KY

