Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in two states
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky. The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s...
Man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
fox17.com
TN Stewart County Sheriff's office bust nail culprit
BUMPUS MILLS, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the past several weeks, residents off of Antioch Road in Bumpus Mills have been dealing with a mystery perpetrator. Approximately 13 people had submitted complaints about flats and tire damage from nails, screws, barbed wire and other sharp metal objects that were being stuck into the road.
WBBJ
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
radionwtn.com
New K9 Officer Welcomed To Henry County Sheriff’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition: K9 Tommy, who is being handled by Deputy William Whitaker. Officer Tommy is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotic detection. He is Deputy Whitaker’s first K9. The sheriff’s office already has four K9 officers, with handlers...
KFVS12
Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility
CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at a western Kentucky nursing facility. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Emergency Management, the Clinton Fire Department was called to Clinton Place Nursing Facility on Padgett Drive around 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 for a reported fence on fire.
Dresden Enterprise
Capt. Marty Plunk Dies Over the Weekend
Local first responders say goodbye to one of their own. On Sunday morning, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported on its Facebook page the loss of one of their own – long-time team member Marty Plunk. As is reflective of the family spirit, members of the first-response community circulated the news, offering sympathy, memories and a profile picture of Plunk’s badge with a thin blue line through it.
radionwtn.com
Investigation Into Major Distribution Of Meth In West Tennessee Leads To Arrest
CEDAR GROVE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Henderson County man on drug and weapons charges. Since June, agents and officers...
radionwtn.com
Do You Know Who This Furniture Belongs To?
Stewart County, Tenn.–If you recognize this furniture and know who it belongs to Stewart County Crime Tips is offering a $150.00 reward for information on who it belongs to that leads to arrest or citation. This furniture was dumped on the side of Onion Hill Road. Sheriff Frankie Gray...
Dresden Enterprise
Shooting Incident in Downtown Greenfield under Investigation
A shooting incident involving a Greenfield police officer firing his weapon at a fleeing suspect in downtown Greenfield remains under investigation. According to official reports, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, Dallas Tyrone Davis, 26, of Memphis, appeared in Greenfield City Court on a traffic-related charge. The traffic citation stems from an incident on Sep. 19, when Greenfield officers pulled him over for speeding.
WBBJ
Jackson home fire claims life of 3 family pets
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities responded to a house fire in east Jackson Thursday morning. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 9 a.m. on Hill Drive. Battalion Chief Randy Hayes says no one was in the home when the fire started, but says the residents’ three dogs were inside and were not able to be saved.
WBBJ
I-C.A.R.E. Summit returns to help end violence in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local leaders come together to improve ways of preventing crime in Jackson. The I-C.A.R.E. Summit was held Saturday where important information is shared on how to help end violence in the city of Jackson. City Councilman Johnny Dodd gives some details. “Today we are having our better...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police searching for woman charged with opioid trafficking
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a woman charged with four counts of drug trafficking. Police say she's charged in connection to an ongoing investigation into opioid trafficking. The police department is searching for 57-year-old Shelia Annie Shumpert of Paducah, wanted on charges of trafficking carfentanil...
KFVS12
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The search is over for a woman charged in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in Paducah. Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was arrested Thursday morning, November 17 outside the McCracken County Courthouse. She is charged in warrants with four counts of...
WBBJ
Community Clean-up returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —The City of Jackson has a city clean up day. Following the success of the first two Community Clean-up events, the City of Jackson’s Health and Sanitation Department, and Keep Jackson Beautiful held its third Community Clean-up Day on Saturday at Muse Park. Residents of Jackson...
KFVS12
Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP). According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday....
kbsi23.com
Hickory man facing drug charges after traffic stop
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickory man faces drug charges after a traffic stop on Nov. 14 in Graves County. Michael E. Brock, 47, of Hickory faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense – greater than two grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, driving on a DUI suspended license and traffic related offenses.
KFVS12
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Dyersburg
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning. Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault. According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 […]
kbsi23.com
Mayfield police arrest man with 5 active arrest warrants
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Mayfield police officers arrested a man with five active arrest warrants. David Anthony Burton, 30, was arrested on Nov. 10. He was found in an apartment in possession of suspected illegal substances, according to the Mayfield Police Department. An investigation was conducted that led to...
Comments / 0