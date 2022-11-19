Read full article on original website
Video released in deputy-involved shooting: Rapides Parish
A Critical Incident video including footage from a body worn camera, dashboard camera and bystander has been released by Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after an officer involved shooting.
APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
State Police releases video in Rapides Sheriff's traffic stop that ended in struggle, shooting
Video released Sunday by Louisiana State Police as part of its investigation into a fatal, officer-involved shooting in Alexandria earlier this month shows the traffic stop quickly eroding into a struggle between the driver and a Rapides Parish sheriff's deputy. The incident that happened over 58 seconds on 7th Street...
Third suspect convicted in October 2020 Orchard Loop deadly shooting
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Late Friday afternoon, a Rapides Parish Jury found Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Orchard Loop on Oct. 20, 2020, that resulted in the death of a juvenile, 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr. According to Pineville...
Jury convicts Louisiana man on eight illegal explosive related charges
A federal jury has convicted a man following multiple bombings in Louisiana.
RPSO bodycam footage of Derrick Kittling shooting
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast. Demons can’t keep pace with No. 5/7 UIW in Senior Day loss. The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons were unable to sustain that momentum. APD physical readiness exam. Updated:...
Silver Alert: Assistance needed locating Dry Prong man, 62-year-old, John Lydick
GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for 82-year-old John Lydick. He was last seen at his residence on Dyson Creek Road in Dry Prong on November 18, 2022, at 8:30 hours. He is traveling in a 2011 Ford F-150 […]
Church Point Police mourn death of officer, medical issues
An officer with the Church Point Police Department passed away this morning from medical issues, according to Chief Dale Thibodeaux.
Fort Polk soldiers earn their expert badges
A Rapides Parish jury found 20-year-old Andrew Mayo guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Orchard Loop in October 2020 that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr. Playoff Preview: Richwood vs Many. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Elijah Nixon speaks with Many Head...
Opelousas 19-year-old arrested in undercover bust, 4 pounds of marijuana
A 19-year-old from Opelousas has been arrested on several charges following an undercover investigation, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. In the briefing, Superintendent of LSP Colonel Lamar Davis shared...
St. Landry man arrested after allegedly altering checks
A St. Landry man has been arrested after allegedly altering checks, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Deputies arrest 3 additional suspects in Vidalia human trafficking investigation
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/17/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they made three additional arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation. According to deputies, they arrested 48-year-old George A. Rice, 42-year-old Jerry W. Brownwell, and 70-year-old Jeanette Ratcliff. The […]
3-Year-Old Killed, 1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Leesville (Leesville, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police Troop E, a fatal crash was reported in Leesville. Authorities confirmed that a 3-year-old died and a driver sustained severe injuries due to the single-vehicle accident.
16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies (NPSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old female teen runaway from Cloutierville, south Natchitoches Parish. On Nov. 18, NPSO posted a plea to the public on Facebook for help finding Jalynn Hope Reed, 16. She was...
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
APD seeking missing juvenile
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Tyler Southern. Tyler is 15 years old, described as being about 5′7″ and weighs about 130 lbs. He has been missing since early last week and was last seen in the area of Culpepper Drive and Sallie Street.
Opelousas man arrested for attempted second degree murder
Lamarc Amos, 21, of Opelousas, was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on an attempted second degree murder charge on Nov. 14.
Alexandria man convicted by Federal Jury on illegal explosive charges
Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was convicted of 8 counts of illegal explosive related charges, announced by United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Alexandria fire at home in East Texas Ave, Sandra Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home at the corner of East Texas Ave and Sandra Street in Alexandria on Friday night (Nov. 18). The Alexandria Fire Department was able to successfully get the fire under control. The department said no injuries have been reported.
