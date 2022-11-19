ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
Third suspect convicted in October 2020 Orchard Loop deadly shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Late Friday afternoon, a Rapides Parish Jury found Andrew Mayo, 20 of Pineville, guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Orchard Loop on Oct. 20, 2020, that resulted in the death of a juvenile, 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr. According to Pineville...
RPSO bodycam footage of Derrick Kittling shooting

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 10 PM Saturday Forecast. Demons can’t keep pace with No. 5/7 UIW in Senior Day loss. The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons were unable to sustain that momentum. APD physical readiness exam. Updated:...
Fort Polk soldiers earn their expert badges

A Rapides Parish jury found 20-year-old Andrew Mayo guilty of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting on Orchard Loop in October 2020 that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Edwin Davidson, Jr. Playoff Preview: Richwood vs Many. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Elijah Nixon speaks with Many Head...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. In the briefing, Superintendent of LSP Colonel Lamar Davis shared...
Deputies arrest 3 additional suspects in Vidalia human trafficking investigation

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/17/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, deputies of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they made three additional arrest in the Vidalia Human Trafficking investigation. According to deputies, they arrested 48-year-old George A. Rice, 42-year-old Jerry W. Brownwell, and 70-year-old Jeanette Ratcliff. The […]
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
APD seeking missing juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, Tyler Southern. Tyler is 15 years old, described as being about 5′7″ and weighs about 130 lbs. He has been missing since early last week and was last seen in the area of Culpepper Drive and Sallie Street.
Alexandria fire at home in East Texas Ave, Sandra Street area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire started at a home at the corner of East Texas Ave and Sandra Street in Alexandria on Friday night (Nov. 18). The Alexandria Fire Department was able to successfully get the fire under control. The department said no injuries have been reported.
