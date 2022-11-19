Being "The Stig" on BBC's Top Gear is probably one of the coolest and important roles you get to play, and Ben Collins had the distinction for seven years. The role appeared in 2002 with "The Black Stig" - played by ex-Formula 1 driver Perry McCarthy for just one year – and continued with "The White Stig," portrayed Collins, a racing driver, from 2003 until 2010. His impressive racing career helped him not only be the best Stig out there, but also give some of the best driven reviews on any car you can imagine. Recently, the guys over Drivetribe were invited to test the new BMW M3 Touring around the Nurburgring, and as no surprise, they decided to send The Stig, er, Ben Collins, himself.

1 DAY AGO