Modern Camaro-Based Take On The Chevrolet Corvair Is Awesome
In the long and rich history of American automotive oddities, few cars stand out as much as the Chevrolet Corvair. This was, and remains, the only American-designed, mass-produced passenger car with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine, and it was also the first to feature turbocharging. The Corvair is one of the...
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar revealed
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the mid-engine supercar that's been designed to be suitable for driving on rough dirt and gravel roads.
hypebeast.com
Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
Carscoops
What Sports Cars Do You Want To See Getting Off-Road Versions Next?
If the upcoming Porsche 911 Dakar and the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato have proven anything, it’s that there are few things in this world more delightful than an unexpected off-roader. So, today we’re asking what sports car you would like to see become an off-roader next?. Even though...
Top Speed
Watch As A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Screams To 215 MPH On The Autobahn
The Autobahn remains the ultimate public place to open up your car’s engine and blast down the road with no fear of legal repercussions. Many enthusiasts include driving on the Autobahn as one of their bucket list items, and the roadways are where all get to see what a car will do at the limit. It's even more exciting when a supercar is involved, particularly one as raucous and powerful as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.
techeblog.com
Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Sets New Production Vehicle Nurburgring Nordschleife Lap Record
It’s official, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is now the fastest production vehicle to lap Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6:35.183 beating out the previous record holder, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey (6:43.300). Maro Engel, 24-Hour of Le Mans winner and DTM driver, was behind the wheel using the official start/finish line in section T13.
Ferrari Is Benchmarking The Lamborghini Huracan STO At Its Fiorano Test Track
Ferrari has been spotted testing a Lamborghini Huracan STO at its Fiorano testing circuit. Benchmarking rival supercars is a common activity that many manufacturers dive into, but it is peculiar to see competing engineers driving opposition cars with this much enthusiasm. It could be possible that Ferrari wants a true...
Carscoops
What’s The Best Looking Mainstream Mid-Size Sedan Ever?
Cars that are widely accepted as good-looking often fall into a couple of specific categories. Many times they’re sports cars and even when they’re not, they’re often built by premium brands. And that has us wondering which mainstream mid-sized (or medium) sedan, a segment not often praised for its looks, is the best looking in history.
Why The Audi R8 GT Has Less Power Than A Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
The Audi R8 GT is the limited-production special edition supercar to bid farewell to the second-generation Audi R8 and say goodbye to the V10 with it. So why did Audi give the R8 GT only 602 horsepower when the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica and STO get 631 hp? Well, at the international launch of the R8 GT in Seville, Spain, CarBuzz asked whether it was limited in order to not step on Lamborghini's toes. As it turns out, that's not the case at all.
Carscoops
2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV Spied As Part Evolution, Part Revolution
Porsche’s first foray into electric vehicles has been a success as the Taycan has received a warm welcome. However, the biggest test is around the corner as the company is working on an electric 718 Boxster. Spied undergoing testing in Southern Europe, the electric roadster is far from production-ready...
Carscoops
This Team Has Built A V12-Powered Mazda RX-7, But It’s No Pagani Engine
Few Japanese sports cars are as iconic as the Mazda RX-7 and few are more popular for engine swaps. Of all the engine swapped RX-7s that we’ve come across over the years, this is one of the most remarkable. The Mazda RX-7 in question has been in the possession...
Carscoops
An Immaculate 1995 Ferrari F50 Could Sell For $6.5 Million Next Month
At the time of its launch, the Ferrari F50 was considered to be somewhat lackluster compared to its legendary predecessor, the F40. Fast forward almost three decades and the F50 has become one of the most prized and valuable of Ferrari’s great halo supercars/hypercars. Next month, one example could sell for an extraordinary $6.5 million.
Carscoops
Pandem Widebody Kit Turns The Old C5 Corvette Into A Sexy Little Beast
This year’s SEMA Show attracted all kinds of cars and wild builds. One that slipped under our radar was a widebody C5-generation Chevrolet Corvette owned by Robb Ferguson. Ferguson, who goes by the name goodshow_aa on Instagram, is no stranger to modifying vehicles and usually does so in his garage. For SEMA, he decided to take a C5 Corvette and make it stand out thanks to a widebody kit sourced from TRA Kyoto, sold under the Pandem name in the U.S. but also known as Rocket Bunny kits in other markets.
Ferrari To Unveil LaFerrari Replacement In 2024
2013 saw the arrival of the LaFerrari, codenamed F150, and as Maranello's first full hybrid, it was an instant classic that has only seen its value climb as the years have gone by. According to a post on the Auto Pareri forum, an allegedly leaked document shows that the son of LaFerrari will arrive in 2024 in highly limited numbers.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Armada Starts At $50,400 And Adds Amazon Alexa
Nissan has bumped up prices for the 2023 Armada so it now sets back shoppers a minimum of $50,400 as opposed to $48,900 of the 2022 model. The Japanese car manufacturer overhauled the Armada for the 2021 model year and updates to the 2023 model are minimal. In fact, the only changes are the inclusion of Amazon Alexa Built-In for the Armada SV, SL, and Platinum, as well as the fitment of a remote engine start, LED front fog lights, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a universal garage door opener for the 2023 Armada SV and a heated steering wheel for the Armada SL.
Carscoops
Toyota GR Prius Renderings Imagine The Sportiest Version Of The Prettiest Prius Yet
The following story contains renderings of a fictional GR Prius by X-Tomi Design and Theottle that are neither related to nor endorsed by Toyota. When Toyota revealed the new Prius earlier this week, nearly everyone was shocked at how good and well… un-Prius-like it looked. The sleeker, sportier design has led many to wonder what an actual performance version of the Prius might look like, and a few digital artists have already tried their hand at bringing that idea to life.
Top Speed
The Former Stig Takes The New BMW M3 Touring For A Spin Around Nürburgring
Being "The Stig" on BBC's Top Gear is probably one of the coolest and important roles you get to play, and Ben Collins had the distinction for seven years. The role appeared in 2002 with "The Black Stig" - played by ex-Formula 1 driver Perry McCarthy for just one year – and continued with "The White Stig," portrayed Collins, a racing driver, from 2003 until 2010. His impressive racing career helped him not only be the best Stig out there, but also give some of the best driven reviews on any car you can imagine. Recently, the guys over Drivetribe were invited to test the new BMW M3 Touring around the Nurburgring, and as no surprise, they decided to send The Stig, er, Ben Collins, himself.
