wpsdlocal6.com
Massac County Christmas toy drive held in person on Dec. 17
METROPOLIS, IL — The Christmas for Kids Toy Drive will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Metropolis Community Center on 900 W. 10th St., the Metropolis Police Department posted on Facebook. The event is open to residents living in Massac County and to...
wfcnnews.com
21 children adopted Friday in Marion during "National Adoption Day"
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Around 20 children were adopted on Friday in Williamson County during National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse, and included the adoptions of 21 children and one adult, according to presiding judge Amanda Gott. "I always say that adoptions are the best...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Family Service Society
The Family Service Society has been serving Paducah since 1927, according to their website. They offer a little bit of everything, from assistance with healthcare and prescriptions to food and clothing. Want to learn more about FSS? Click here to visit their website.
wpsdlocal6.com
Williamson County marks National Adoption Day with event finalizing 18 local adoptions
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Eighteen children in foster care had their adoptions finalized Friday at the Williamson County, Illinois, Courthouse. Similar events happened across the country Friday to celebrate National Adoption Day. This was the first time Williamson County has celebrated the day in person since the COVID-19 pandemic...
wpsdlocal6.com
Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday
MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
wpsdlocal6.com
United Way of Western Kentucky seeks volunteer teams for special Project United Holiday Edition in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The United Way of Western Kentucky — formerly United Way of Paducah McCracken County — is hosting a special holiday edition of Project United for Graves County, and now is the time for volunteer teams to register. The Project United Holiday Edition is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah
PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
wpsdlocal6.com
Boys & Girls Club kicks off fundraiser to support southern Illinois youth
CARBONDALE, IL — The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois will kick off a fundraising campaign at this year's GivingTuesday event on Nov. 29. Support directly helps youth in the community. The in-person and online GivingTuesday event will be from 4–6 p.m. on Nov. 29 at its office...
wpsdlocal6.com
Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library going on through Saturday afternoon in Marion, Illinois
MARION, IL — Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library, a nonprofit group to support the library in southern Illinois — is hosting a community book sale that began Friday and continues on Saturday at the library. Hardback books are going for $1 each, and paperbacks are 25 cents....
wpsdlocal6.com
Calvert Cares Can Drive collecting nonperishable food items to help feed the hungry in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Through Dec. 12, Calvert City is collecting canned food items to feed neighbors in need. The city says the Calvert Cares Can Drive has drop-off locations at five local businesses and one at city hall. In addition to canned foods, the drive will also accept...
wpsdlocal6.com
Forever Home Friday: lovable, abandoned pup looking for forever home
PADUCAH — 2.5 year old Pinky is an energetic, loving, playful companion, and she's looking for her Forever home. Pinky has been at the McCracken County Humane Society for longer than any other adoptable animal there. She was reportedly abandoned there with her two sisters, but both of them have been adopted.
wpsdlocal6.com
Smithland Friendship Baptist Church cancels Sunday services
SMITHLAND, KY — Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland has canceled the morning and evening services for Sunday, Nov. 20 due to widespread illness among members. The church canceled the services in an announcement posted on its Facebook. Services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the prayer meeting.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Theatre places first in state competition
The McCracken County High School theater department won first place at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s State Festival for Outstanding Play with "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane." For individual awards, Adyson Townsend was named to the All Star Cast, and Gavin Smith was named Outstanding Performer. The play is...
wrul.com
Animal Neglect Alleged Over Past Several Weeks in Carmi
Three horses have been rescued, another had to be euthanized, and six others are unaccounted for after a disturbing situation of potential animal neglect unfolded right under our noses here in Carmi over the last several weeks. Those who have been involved in the situation are reporting the devastating shape some of the ten horses were in where an Indiana woman was found squatting at the White County Fairgrounds. Those with knowledge of the circumstances say the woman, alleged to be Angela Sue Hileman, works in Darmstadt and was allegedly given permission to utilize the vacant barn by a Carmi woman who wasn’t authorized to give such an approval. One of the horses that was saved by Heartland Equine Rescue suffered from a slab fracture on it’s knee. The other two were chronically stall walking and all were skin and bones as evidenced by pictures WROY/WRUL News has obtained. The horse that had to be euthanized had gotten down in its stall and was unable to regain it’s footing. Both Dr. St. Ledger from Albion and Dr. Haley Edwards from the Carmi Vet Clinic were summoned to try to help the animals. Hileman allegedly brought the animals to Carmi sometime in September and the situation wasn’t resolved until the weekend of November 12th. We checked with White County Sheriff Randy Graves as the fairgrounds is technically not in the municipal jurisdiction. He says no criminal charges are pending and the situation is resolved as far as he knows.
KFVS12
Heartland Pets: Meet Fox & Buck
You can adopt Violin and Vidya from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Heartland Pets on 11/18: Puppy Palooza! Southeast Missouri Pets. Kelly McGowan from Southeast Missouri Pets introduces us to 5 young pups looking for a forever home. Heartland Pets feat. Kissa, Goose and Swan 11/11. Updated: Nov....
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale Winter Farmers Market now offers free kids' activities, opens on Dec. 3
CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will introduce a new Kids Club program that offers free kids' activities for its winter season starting on Dec. 3. Kids can take part in different crafts, food challenges or community activities each Saturday and will receive their own Kids Club market tote bag to decorate. Some activities include a Decorate Your Market Bag event on Dec. 3, a Two Bite Challenge on Dec. 10 and a holiday craft event on Dec. 17.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jeep destroyed by fire on I-57 at Marion-Jefferson County line
The Kell Fire Department reports a 2014 Jeep Patriot that had just left the repair shop was destroyed in a fire on northbound I-57 at the Marion-Jefferson County Line early Friday night. Chief Lonnie McDaneld says the fire in the vehicle owned by Angelica Bickers is believed to be mechanical...
KFVS12
Carbondale Community Farmers Market opens Dec. 3 for winter season
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open Saturday, December 3 for the winter season. According to market organizers, the indoor farmers market will be located at the University Mall in Carbondale in the theater wing. It’s open every Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 25, except for December 24 and December 31 for holidays.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program
PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
