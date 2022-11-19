ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, IL

Massac County Christmas toy drive held in person on Dec. 17

METROPOLIS, IL — The Christmas for Kids Toy Drive will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Metropolis Community Center on 900 W. 10th St., the Metropolis Police Department posted on Facebook. The event is open to residents living in Massac County and to...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
21 children adopted Friday in Marion during "National Adoption Day"

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Around 20 children were adopted on Friday in Williamson County during National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse, and included the adoptions of 21 children and one adult, according to presiding judge Amanda Gott. "I always say that adoptions are the best...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Mug Monday: Family Service Society

The Family Service Society has been serving Paducah since 1927, according to their website. They offer a little bit of everything, from assistance with healthcare and prescriptions to food and clothing. Want to learn more about FSS? Click here to visit their website.
PADUCAH, KY
Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday

MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
MARION, IL
Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah

PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
PADUCAH, KY
Smithland Friendship Baptist Church cancels Sunday services

SMITHLAND, KY — Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland has canceled the morning and evening services for Sunday, Nov. 20 due to widespread illness among members. The church canceled the services in an announcement posted on its Facebook. Services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the prayer meeting.
SMITHLAND, KY
McCracken County Theatre places first in state competition

The McCracken County High School theater department won first place at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s State Festival for Outstanding Play with "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane." For individual awards, Adyson Townsend was named to the All Star Cast, and Gavin Smith was named Outstanding Performer. The play is...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Animal Neglect Alleged Over Past Several Weeks in Carmi

Three horses have been rescued, another had to be euthanized, and six others are unaccounted for after a disturbing situation of potential animal neglect unfolded right under our noses here in Carmi over the last several weeks. Those who have been involved in the situation are reporting the devastating shape some of the ten horses were in where an Indiana woman was found squatting at the White County Fairgrounds. Those with knowledge of the circumstances say the woman, alleged to be Angela Sue Hileman, works in Darmstadt and was allegedly given permission to utilize the vacant barn by a Carmi woman who wasn’t authorized to give such an approval. One of the horses that was saved by Heartland Equine Rescue suffered from a slab fracture on it’s knee. The other two were chronically stall walking and all were skin and bones as evidenced by pictures WROY/WRUL News has obtained. The horse that had to be euthanized had gotten down in its stall and was unable to regain it’s footing. Both Dr. St. Ledger from Albion and Dr. Haley Edwards from the Carmi Vet Clinic were summoned to try to help the animals. Hileman allegedly brought the animals to Carmi sometime in September and the situation wasn’t resolved until the weekend of November 12th. We checked with White County Sheriff Randy Graves as the fairgrounds is technically not in the municipal jurisdiction. He says no criminal charges are pending and the situation is resolved as far as he knows.
CARMI, IL
Heartland Pets: Meet Fox & Buck

You can adopt Violin and Vidya from Southeast Missouri Pets in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Heartland Pets on 11/18: Puppy Palooza! Southeast Missouri Pets. Kelly McGowan from Southeast Missouri Pets introduces us to 5 young pups looking for a forever home. Heartland Pets feat. Kissa, Goose and Swan 11/11. Updated: Nov....
MURPHYSBORO, IL
Carbondale Winter Farmers Market now offers free kids' activities, opens on Dec. 3

CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will introduce a new Kids Club program that offers free kids' activities for its winter season starting on Dec. 3. Kids can take part in different crafts, food challenges or community activities each Saturday and will receive their own Kids Club market tote bag to decorate. Some activities include a Decorate Your Market Bag event on Dec. 3, a Two Bite Challenge on Dec. 10 and a holiday craft event on Dec. 17.
CARBONDALE, IL
Jeep destroyed by fire on I-57 at Marion-Jefferson County line

The Kell Fire Department reports a 2014 Jeep Patriot that had just left the repair shop was destroyed in a fire on northbound I-57 at the Marion-Jefferson County Line early Friday night. Chief Lonnie McDaneld says the fire in the vehicle owned by Angelica Bickers is believed to be mechanical...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Carbondale Community Farmers Market opens Dec. 3 for winter season

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Community Farmers Market will open Saturday, December 3 for the winter season. According to market organizers, the indoor farmers market will be located at the University Mall in Carbondale in the theater wing. It’s open every Saturday morning 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March 25, except for December 24 and December 31 for holidays.
CARBONDALE, IL
Paducah police officers graduate from diversity training program

PADUCAH — Seven Paducah police officers recently graduated from the Paducah Police Department Cultural Leadership Academy, which provides training centered on diversity awareness. Officers Lucas Stone, Julia Cross, Pedro Loredo and Taylor Cissell, Sgt. Nicholas Francescon and Detectives Ryan Hudson and Beau Green were part of 2022's graduating class.
PADUCAH, KY

