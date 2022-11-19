Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
aiexpress.io
Speak Raises $27M in Series B Funding
Speak, a South Korean startup that makes use of synthetic intelligence to assist individuals be taught English, raised $27m in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by the OpenAI Startup Fund, with participation from Lachy Groom, Josh Buckley, Justin Mateen, Gokul Rajaram, and Founders Fund. The corporate intends to...
aiexpress.io
Beam Raises $6.4M in Series A Funding
Beam, a New York-based supplier of an end-to-end platform that streamlines equitable public profit administration, raised $6.4M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Potencia Ventures, with participation from Spring Level Companions, American Household Insurance coverage Institute for Company and Social Influence, Possible Futures, Lumina Influence Ventures, Michelson Runway, and Schmidt Futures.
aiexpress.io
Cradle Raises $5.5M in Funding
Cradle, a Delft, The Netherlands and Zurich, Switzerland-based biotechnology firm, raised $5.5M in funding. The spherical was led by Index Ventures, and Kindred Capital with participation from Feike Sijbesma, and Emily Leproust. The corporate intends to us the funds to proceed to speed up product growth and construct out its...
aiexpress.io
Gravitics Raises $20M in Seed Funding
Gravitics, a Seattle, WA-based aerospace element manufacturing firm, raised $20M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Sort One Ventures, with participation from Tim Draper from Draper Associates, FJ Labs, The Enterprise Collective, Helios Capital, Large Step Capital, Gaingels, Spectre, Manhattan West, and Mana Ventures. Tarek Waked of Sort One Ventures, has joined the Gravitics Board of Administrators.
aiexpress.io
Beti Raises $11M in Growth Funding
Beti, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of cloud-based development web site administration software program, raised $11M in Progress funding. The spherical was led by PSG, with participation from 97212 Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up its U.S. market presence whereas upholding its present...
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
aiexpress.io
Service 1st Financial Raises Over $20M in Funding
Service 1st Financial, LLC, a Bethesda, MD-based monetary know-how, innovation, and coaching firm serving residential residence service contractors, held an over USD20 preliminary shut of its Collection B and debt funding. The spherical was co-led by S2G Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale by...
aiexpress.io
Daylight Raises $15M in Funding
Daylight, a New York-based supplier of a digital financial institution targeted on serving queer individuals, raised $15M in funding. The spherical was led by Anthemis Group, with participation from Anthemis Group, CMFG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Citi Ventures, Gaingels, Mendoza Ventures, Digital Horizons, College Development Fund, Socially Financed, Clocktower Ventures and Monetary Enterprise Studio, and a personal investor syndicate.CMFG Ventures, Kapor Capital, Citi Ventures, and Gaingels. Vinay Singh, Managing Director at Anthemis Group, will be part of Daylight’s Board of Administrators, together with Billie Simmons, Daylight Co-Founder and Chief Working Officer.
aiexpress.io
OneSchema Raises $6.3M in Funding
OneSchema, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a set of developer instruments for ingesting CSV knowledge, raised $6.3m in funding. The spherical was led by Basic Catalyst, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Y Combinator, Elad Gil, Opposite Capital, Field Group, Comma Capital, Xoogler Ventures, Wade Foster, Steve Bartel, Julianna Lamb, Dennis Steele & Eric Rea, and Deepika Bodapati & Tanay Tandon.
aiexpress.io
Spot AI Closes $40M Series B Funding
Spot AI, a Burlingame, CA-based video intelligence firm raised $40M in Sequence B funding. The spherical was led by Scale Enterprise Companions, with participation from Redpoint Ventures, Bessemer Enterprise Companions, StepStone Group, MVP Ventures, and Hypergrowth Companions. The corporate intends to us the funds to speed up enlargement of operations...
aiexpress.io
Tactyc Raises $1.5M in Seed Funding
Tactyc, a Morrisville, NC-based supplier of a software program answer to deal with enterprise capital portfolio forecasting and planning, raised $1.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by MaC Enterprise Capital, and 4DX Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and increase...
aiexpress.io
Virgil Raises $15.5M in Funding
Virgil, a Paris, France-based proptech startup, raised $15.5m in funding. Backers included International Founders Capital, Aquasourca, Alven, LocalGlobe, and Evolem. The corporate, which has raised a complete of $17.7m, intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its enterprise attain. Co-founded by Saskia Fiszel, and Keyvan Nilforoushan,...
aiexpress.io
Interstate Health Systems Raises Pre-Seed Funding Round
Interest Health Systems, a Brentwood, TN-based technology-enabled medical companies firm, raised an undisclosed quantity in Pre-Seed funding. Gary Enzor, Former Chairman/CEO, High quality Distribution. Jett McCandless, CEO/Founder, project44. Ron Rother, Former CEO/Chairman of Attempt Consulting. John Larkin, Associate at Clarendon, ex-Stifel. Chad Eichelberger, President, Reliance Companions, ex-Coyote Logistics. Tommy Barnes,...
aiexpress.io
Soft Robotics picks up $26M
Soft Robotics introduced in $26 million within the first closing of its Collection C funding spherical. This brings the robotic selecting firm’s whole funding to $86 million, in line with Crunchbase. Smooth Robotics plans to make use of the most recent spherical of funding to broaden industrial deployments of...
mmm-online.com
UnitedHealthcare hires Emil Hill as comms SVP for government programs
UnitedHealthcare, part of the UnitedHealth Group, has brought on Emil Hill as SVP of communications for government programs. Hill wrote about his new role on LinkedIn, explaining that he is excited “to help people live healthier lives and make the healthcare system work better for everyone.” He was not immediately available for further comment.
The 10 people transforming healthcare, from companies like Moderna, Humana, and Lexeo Therapeutics
Insider's annual 100 People Transforming Business 2022 list is live. Here's the list of honorees in the healthcare sector.
aiexpress.io
Unavets Raises €116M in Financing
Unavets, a Madrid, Spain-based veterinary healthcare firm, raised €116M in funding. The spherical was led by Ares Administration Credit score funds. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to refinance current debt with a major majority reserved for future acquisition and capex funding to amass veterinary hospitals and clinics and to proceed acquisitions and investments in significant adjacencies.
aiexpress.io
Prosper Raises $75M in Growth Capital
Prosper Marketplace, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a lending platform, raised $75M in Development capital. A fund managed by Neuberger Berman offered the monetary assets. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up investments throughout all its merchandise and develop its attain throughout the credit...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Invests $4M in Ultimate Champions to Accelerate Innovation in Web3 Gaming
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, invested $4 million in Ultimate Champions, a Web3 sports game platform that will be “built on the BNB Chain.”. Ultimate Champions will use the funds raised “to further develop its games, secure additional sports partnerships, and grow its community.”...
Read the pitch decks that helped 17 creator economy startups raise millions of dollars
Despite the economic downturn, venture capitalists are still funding creator economy startups and ones that work with influencers.
Comments / 0