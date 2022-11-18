Roger Goodell threatens 'significant discipline' for future alcohol violations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reacted to the arrest of Tennessee Titans OC Todd Downing for speeding and driving under the influence early Friday and the Commanders drinking on the flight back to Washington after their win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams Friday threatening ‘significant discipline’ for future alcohol violations. Teams are not allowed to have alcohol at their facilities, or on planes or buses when they travel.

The memo and other details:

Regarding the Commanders handling their situation in-house, the NFL was satisfied by the actions taken by Washington.