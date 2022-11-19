Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Gov. Ige extends emergency disaster relief for Maui axis deer crisis into January
Governor David Ige issued a fifth proclamation relating to the Maui County axis deer crisis, extending the disaster emergency relief period through Jan. 17, 2023. State officials say that despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which cannot be sustained by the environment in Maui County.
mauinow.com
Maui County unemployment at 3.9% for October, slightly above state’s 3.5%
Maui County’s unemployment rate for October was 3.9%, which was up from 3.7% in September and slightly higher than the statewide unemployment rate of 3.5% and the US rate of 3.7%, according to the Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism. Honolulu County has the lowest...
hawaiinewsnow.com
If you haven’t received your state tax rebate yet, this might be why
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has finished sending out all its tax rebates. And for those who have not received them, it might be a problem on the taxpayer’s side. As of Thursday, 315,665 refunds were issued via direct deposit. And despite a stock paper shortage delaying the distribution of paper checks, over 220,000 were sent out.
Ige extends SNAP benefits for low-income Hawaii residents to January
(The Center Square) - Hawaii residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through Gov. David Ige's emergency proclamation will receive them for another two months. Ige extended the emergency declaration for a fifth time on Thursday until Jan. 16, 2023. In October, 159,725 individuals, received benefits that totaled more than $17...
bigislandnow.com
State releases $500,000 for taxiway/ramp improvements at Kona International Airport
Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige recently released $500,000 in state capital improvement project funds for the additional construction costs of the south ramp taxiway and ramp improvements at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Keāhole. “I’d like to thank Governor Ige for following through on funding projects for Ellison...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood
The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents of West Oahu complex report lingering water issues a year after Red Hill crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since a leak in the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminated a water system that serves about 93,000 people on Oahu. Despite reassurances from military leaders, residents in one Ewa Beach community say they’re still suffering the effects.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Locally strong trade winds, but more stable conditions for Sunday
Gusty winds are expected for Sunday, with a wind advisory issued for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, and most of Maui and Hawaii Island. Winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour will be possible for most of the state. While the winds are increasing, the chance of rain...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police urge commissioners to make new chief selection by Jan. 1
For nearly six months, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has been searching to fill the top cop position after Chief Paul Ferreira announced his retirement in June. With a handful of high-ranking retirements coming up within the Hawai‘i Police Department, including interim chief Kenneth Bugado, commissioners are feeling the urgency to fill the position by the end of the year.
bigislandgazette.com
Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
mediafeed.org
University of Hawaii at Manoa will cost you this much
Not only is the University of Hawaii at Manoa located on the beautiful island of Oahu, but it also is a well-respected research institution, particularly in oceanography, astronomy, evolutionary biology, Pacific Islands and Asian studies, and more. In 2021/22, University of Hawaii tuition was $12,186 for in-state students and $34,218 for out-of-state students. Compare these numbers to the national average for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Topic of housing solution conference: Lessons Hawaii can learn from Finland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A conference hosted by Partners in Care, Bridging the Gap, and Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition takes a different approach to tackling housing in Hawaii. Organizers said the Saturday event includes various forums and workshops on how Hawaii can adopt a “Housing First” approach to provide housing for...
Public alerted to stay out of the water in the Pearl Harbor area
The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting the public to stay out of the waters near Pier 12 in Pearl Harbor due to wastewater discharge.
KHON2
The Maui Cookie Lab Relocates to New Location on Maui
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Cookie Lab is able to produce more products, thanks to their new location. The Maui Cookie Lab is now located in the Kahului Office Center, providing its employees more space to work. “When I was looking for a location to open our sweet shop,...
Expect hurdles in Oahu concealed-carry processing
Concealed-carry gun permit applications can start to be processed on Oahu as soon as Monday, Nov. 21. That is after the mayor approved rules submitted by the police chief last week, which take effect 10 days after that sign-off.
the university of hawai'i system
Free trainings at UH Community Colleges lead to job opportunities
Those who may be looking to upskill to advance in their careers or explore new job opportunities in healthcare, technology or the skilled trades can find help at the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges. The community colleges are offering free short-term training leading to credentials in industry sectors that have proved resilient during the pandemic. The training is provided through the Hana Career Pathways program. Applications for a variety of spring 2023 trainings are now available.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport
It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season. Jamey tucker did some digging on tech gadget deals. Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The ongoing fight against the effects of...
HSNA 57th Coin Show features Hawaiian Royal heritage
The Hawai’i State Numismatic Association 57th Free Coin Show is underway at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.
bigislandnow.com
Good Will Hawai‘i to celebrate grand opening of Kona Store’s relocation
Goodwill Hawai‘i will be hosting a grand opening celebration Saturday for the new location of its Kona Store and Donation Center in the Luhia Center. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Free gift cards and tote bags will be given to the first 100 shoppers 18 years and older. There will also be complimentary refreshments and a live DJ. Goodwill Hawai‘i is set to open a fourth store and donation center on Hawai‘i Island at the Waikōloa Plaza next month.
Comments / 0