hawaiinewsnow.com

If you haven’t received your state tax rebate yet, this might be why

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has finished sending out all its tax rebates. And for those who have not received them, it might be a problem on the taxpayer’s side. As of Thursday, 315,665 refunds were issued via direct deposit. And despite a stock paper shortage delaying the distribution of paper checks, over 220,000 were sent out.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

State releases $500,000 for taxiway/ramp improvements at Kona International Airport

Hawaiʻi Gov. David Ige recently released $500,000 in state capital improvement project funds for the additional construction costs of the south ramp taxiway and ramp improvements at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport in Keāhole. “I’d like to thank Governor Ige for following through on funding projects for Ellison...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Legality of large Maui homeless sweep to be decided by high state court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i Supreme Court will decide the legality of a large homeless sweep conducted last year in the Kanaha area of Kahului. Several residents of the Pu’uhonua O Kanaha encampment near Kanaha Beach Park sued Maui county, claiming they were denied due process and their constitutional rights were violated when officials seized and destroyed their property.
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood

The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Prices at the pump ease slightly. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:49 AM HST. |. By...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Locally strong trade winds, but more stable conditions for Sunday

Gusty winds are expected for Sunday, with a wind advisory issued for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, and most of Maui and Hawaii Island. Winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour will be possible for most of the state. While the winds are increasing, the chance of rain...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police urge commissioners to make new chief selection by Jan. 1

For nearly six months, the Hawai‘i County Police Commission has been searching to fill the top cop position after Chief Paul Ferreira announced his retirement in June. With a handful of high-ranking retirements coming up within the Hawai‘i Police Department, including interim chief Kenneth Bugado, commissioners are feeling the urgency to fill the position by the end of the year.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Mayor Roth Makes 2nd Emergency Proclamation for Waipi‘o Valley Road

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth has made a second proclamation proclaiming a traffic emergency zone declaration for the Waipi‘o Valley Road:. Pursuant to the authority vested in me by Hawai‘i Revised Statutes (“HRS”) Sections 264-1.5 and 127A-25(a), the County of Hawaiʻi’s police powers, and due to the public welfare, health and safety concerns presented by the current conditions of the Waipi‘o Valley Road and the impact of closure on those located in Waipi‘o Valley if the road is closed or fails, I hereby continue, adoption and promulgation of this Mayor’s Waipi‘o Valley Road Emergency Rule No. 2 and Emergency Rule No. 1 previously adopted and promulgated on September 15, 2022. These rules have the force and effect of law.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
mediafeed.org

University of Hawaii at Manoa will cost you this much

Not only is the University of Hawaii at Manoa located on the beautiful island of Oahu, but it also is a well-respected research institution, particularly in oceanography, astronomy, evolutionary biology, Pacific Islands and Asian studies, and more. In 2021/22, University of Hawaii tuition was $12,186 for in-state students and $34,218 for out-of-state students. Compare these numbers to the national average for public four-year schools of $10,740 for in-state students and $27,560 for out-of-state students.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Topic of housing solution conference: Lessons Hawaii can learn from Finland

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A conference hosted by Partners in Care, Bridging the Gap, and Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition takes a different approach to tackling housing in Hawaii. Organizers said the Saturday event includes various forums and workshops on how Hawaii can adopt a “Housing First” approach to provide housing for...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

The Maui Cookie Lab Relocates to New Location on Maui

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Cookie Lab is able to produce more products, thanks to their new location. The Maui Cookie Lab is now located in the Kahului Office Center, providing its employees more space to work. “When I was looking for a location to open our sweet shop,...
KAHULUI, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free trainings at UH Community Colleges lead to job opportunities

Those who may be looking to upskill to advance in their careers or explore new job opportunities in healthcare, technology or the skilled trades can find help at the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges. The community colleges are offering free short-term training leading to credentials in industry sectors that have proved resilient during the pandemic. The training is provided through the Hana Career Pathways program. Applications for a variety of spring 2023 trainings are now available.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOT says parking prices will soon go up at Honolulu airport

It’s a pledge drivers take to not drive under the influence this holiday season. Jamey tucker did some digging on tech gadget deals. Lawmakers hear new insights on damaging effects of climate change on coastlines throughout Oahu. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The ongoing fight against the effects of...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Good Will Hawai‘i to celebrate grand opening of Kona Store’s relocation

Goodwill Hawai‘i will be hosting a grand opening celebration Saturday for the new location of its Kona Store and Donation Center in the Luhia Center. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. Free gift cards and tote bags will be given to the first 100 shoppers 18 years and older. There will also be complimentary refreshments and a live DJ. Goodwill Hawai‘i is set to open a fourth store and donation center on Hawai‘i Island at the Waikōloa Plaza next month.
HAWAII STATE

