ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Snow Busters program look to help community by shoveling Aurora

By Michael Abeyta
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIWmX_0jGNcoAz00

Snow Busters program look to sweep the city this winter season 02:13

Jason Schneider likes to help his community.

"I'm always looking for ways that I can like kind of give back," he said.

He also knows how stressful big snowstorms can be.

"I was afraid coming here 10 years ago, what the winters were going to be like," he said.

That's why when he heard about Aurora's Snow Busters program, he knew it was something he wanted to do.

Snow Busters is a city program that pairs able-bodied volunteers with those who can't shovel their own driveways and sidewalks. The busters show up when it snows and take care of the project for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZINw_0jGNcoAz00
CBS

"There are a lot of folks out here who for one reason or another may have a great difficulty with clearing their own walks," Jason said.

This is Jason's first year and he says it's an easy thing to do that makes a big impact.

"It's not that bad once you get out here and get going and I've got my headphones I just turn on the tunes and I get going and before I know it, it's all clear," he said.

Aurora needs more people like Jason. So far this year, they have nine volunteers paired with those in need, but they still need 14 more.

Jason says if he can, he will do more driveways, but he can't do it alone. He is calling on the community to pitch in.

"As the saying goes, heavy hands make light work. So, if we can get triple the number of volunteers, we can do triple the number of homes in 1/3 the time or get out there and do three times as many homes if we start getting more requests," Jason said.

You can sign up to be a snow buster on the City of Aurora's website . As a bonus, if you sign up and are accepted, you will get a free shovel.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Daddy Bruce's Feed-A-Family Foundation holds 20th annual food drive

With inflation raising the cost of food and essential items, a foundation stepped in once again to feed families who are in need. Daddy Bruce's Thanksgiving Feed-A-Family event held its 20th annual food distribution. The foundation had drivers pull up and open their trunks, while someone placed a huge box filled with food and essential goods for families. The event took place on Bruce Randolph Ave, as volunteers offered over 4,000 meals. The foundation says its theme for this year's drive was "Feeding families and honoring legends." The drive is in honor of Reverend Ronald Wooding, who passed away earlier this year. "It's important to help all communities and all communities because as we know we just got out of a pandemic. So all people are hurting," said Xiomara Yanique, program director. "I don't want to just specify just one, it's all people and we don't turn away anyone." The drive was held in Denver, but Yanique says people from all over come to receive food. "We don't turn away anyone, people come from as far as Colorado Springs and we help," Yanique said. The foundation says it's still accepting donations, since it's the community's support that makes the drive possible each year. 
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Volunteers provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need

A decade long tradition continued on Saturday as volunteers handed out turkey baskets with all the trimmings to those in need this holiday season. Lisa D'Souza reports. Volunteers provide Thanksgiving meals to those in …. A decade long tradition continued on Saturday as volunteers handed out turkey baskets with all...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado rescue diver pulls dog from ice; dog expected to be okay

All tails were wagging Friday after an Evans Fire Protection District rescue swimmer pulled a dog out of a pond that froze over.The ice broke and the dog was trapped, according to the agency, and became stuck in the freezing water."This morning, A-shift responded to a local pond for a dog stuck in the ice," the agency wrote on Facebook Friday. "A rescue swimmer was able [to] reach the dog and bring him to shore where he was warmed up and taken to the vet for evaluation and we're happy to report, he is expected to be okay."Firefighter Brian Igli...
EVANS, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Indian Family Resource Center seeking help after non-profit van stolen, totaled

The Denver Indian Family Resource Center is searching for assistance from the community after its van was stolen and totaled, which was used to serve the community.The organization was targeted by auto thieves as the van was used for non-profit purposes, delivering food and essential items to families who are in need. The incident occurred ahead of Thanksgiving while local families hope to have their well-needed items before the holidays."Our van was recently stolen and we went through the process and we learned that with the damage, the van is ruled as a total loss," said Tallerita Tunney-Rogers, executive director...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

4-year-old with RSV hospitalized at Colorado hospital for 19 days

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver says they are seeing three to four times as many RSV patients this year compared to years past. One of those patients is a Longmont 4-year-old, who has been hospitalized with RSV for 19 days. "You think your baby may not make it so it's hard," said Jameson Maples, her father. His daughter, Meadow Maples, started showing symptoms in October. "Coughing, high fever, labored breathing, and we took her into the emergency room where they diagnosed her with RSV, and they sent us home that day," Jameson Maples said. But two days later, when Meadow got sicker,...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Severe Weather Shelter Network focuses not only on shelter, but sense of community

With temperatures dropping and snow piling up, getting inside shouldn't be a luxury. For Stevie, it is.  "I woke up wet, cold, I had a tarp on me, a sleeping bag and I froze really bad," he said.  He's unhoused and asked that we not use his last name.  "When you lay down on that frozen ground, it's cold," he said.  His story is like so many others being housed overnight by the Severe Weather Shelter Network. "Last night I slept outside the Lakewood library. This is a big improvement over getting snowed on," Randy Chase said as he dried his boots on a nearby...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

This week in Longmont: Holiday lighting moves to new location

Most City facilities will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Thursday’s trash, recycling and compost will be collected on Friday. Some recreation facilities and the Museum will reopen on Friday and will remain open throughout the weekend. Find schedules at LongmontColorado.gov/Holidays.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Thornton hosts food and sock drive ahead of holidays

The City of Thornton is hosting its food and sock drive until the rest of November. City leaders are encouraging the public to bring food items such as green beans, corn, instant mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, and cranberries. The city is only accepting non-perishable food items and fresh new socks for those who are experiencing homelessness. Donation locations for item drop-offs include:Community Connections Carpenter Recreation CenterActive Adult CenterTrail Winds Recreation CenterAll Thornton Fire stations City leaders say for more information on the drive or about drop-off locations to call 720-977-5800 or email connections@thorntonco.gov. 
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Daytime highs to climb into upper 40s in Denver metro area

By Callie ZanandrieThe dry and quiet weather in Colorado will continue through the rest of your weekend and into early next week. Sunday will be slightly warmer in the Denver metro area with daytime highs climbing into the upper 40s. We will have sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures do start to warm a bit as we head toward Thanksgiving. A ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather for the next several days bringing temperatures in the 50s, which is around average for this time of year. Wednesday night a cold front will move through the state bringing a chance of snow to the mountains. At this point it looks like we should stay dry across the lower elevations and the eastern plains. Thanksgiving will be the coolest day of the week with daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s. Black Friday we start to warm up and temperatures will climb into the low 60s by next weekend.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
83K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy