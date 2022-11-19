Snow Busters program look to help community by shoveling Aurora

Snow Busters program look to sweep the city this winter season 02:13

Jason Schneider likes to help his community.

"I'm always looking for ways that I can like kind of give back," he said.

He also knows how stressful big snowstorms can be.

"I was afraid coming here 10 years ago, what the winters were going to be like," he said.

That's why when he heard about Aurora's Snow Busters program, he knew it was something he wanted to do.

Snow Busters is a city program that pairs able-bodied volunteers with those who can't shovel their own driveways and sidewalks. The busters show up when it snows and take care of the project for them.

"There are a lot of folks out here who for one reason or another may have a great difficulty with clearing their own walks," Jason said.

This is Jason's first year and he says it's an easy thing to do that makes a big impact.

"It's not that bad once you get out here and get going and I've got my headphones I just turn on the tunes and I get going and before I know it, it's all clear," he said.

Aurora needs more people like Jason. So far this year, they have nine volunteers paired with those in need, but they still need 14 more.

Jason says if he can, he will do more driveways, but he can't do it alone. He is calling on the community to pitch in.

"As the saying goes, heavy hands make light work. So, if we can get triple the number of volunteers, we can do triple the number of homes in 1/3 the time or get out there and do three times as many homes if we start getting more requests," Jason said.

You can sign up to be a snow buster on the City of Aurora's website . As a bonus, if you sign up and are accepted, you will get a free shovel.