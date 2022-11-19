SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year old from Overton. The child is Zechariah Sutton. The alleged suspect is Pamela Medlock. They were last spotted in a black 2007 Jeep Wrangler. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report...

OVERTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO