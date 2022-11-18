ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Traffic Advisory For Christmas City Of The North Parade

DULUTH, Minn. — With the annual Christmas City of the North Parade comes traffic and road closures. The Duluth Police Department has sent out a traffic advisory for those who will be in Downtown Duluth Friday night. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger's at 6th...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Downtown Duluth Announces Free Parking Options + Road Closures For Christmas City Of The North Parade

The Christmas City of the North Parade takes place Friday, November 18 and Downtown Duluth has announced free parking options, as well as parade-related road closures. The Christmas City of the North Parade, which travels through downtown Duluth, starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger's, loacated at 6th Ave E and Superior Street, and then continues along Superior Street to 4th Ave W.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects

That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior’s Jamrock Cultural Restaurant To Relocate In Duluth

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced it's leaving Superior to reopen a bigger location in Duluth. Owner Antonio O'Neil made the announced late Friday on the restaurant's Facebook page. O'Neil said he is more than appreciative of Superior's support to help get his business...
SUPERIOR, WI
How to Bentleyville

How to Bentleyville

If you're planning a trip to Bentleyville this season with your family, significant other, friends or solo, here are a few top tips to help you keep those joyful sleigh bells ringing the entire time you're in Duluth. Overall Tips. #1 – Bentleyville is an outdoor event near...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area

For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Demolition Has Begun On Duluth’s Central High School

Back in 2011, the city of Duluth decided to consolidate the three public High Schools down to 2 one on the West side of town and one on the East side of town it was called The Red Plan. On top of that, they also decided to move Ordean Middle School to the East High School building and East High School to the newly expanded Ordean Middle School building.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

BEGINNING OF THE END: Demolition of old Central High School begins

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The demolition of old Central High School on the top of the hill began this week. Duluth Public Schools have made the final steps in what has been more than a decade-long process to get the property sold. Back in August, the 55-acre property...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Cold wind chills this weekend

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 17, 2022. Seasonally cold wind chills set up Saturday and last through Saturday night as much of the snow begins to wind down by early Sunday morning. Shown are the minimum forecast wind chills across the Northland for Saturday and Saturday night.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

