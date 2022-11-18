Read full article on original website
Traffic Advisory For Christmas City Of The North Parade
DULUTH, Minn. — With the annual Christmas City of the North Parade comes traffic and road closures. The Duluth Police Department has sent out a traffic advisory for those who will be in Downtown Duluth Friday night. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s at 6th...
Downtown Duluth Announces Free Parking Options + Road Closures For Christmas City Of The North Parade
The Christmas City of the North Parade takes place Friday, November 18 and Downtown Duluth has announced free parking options, as well as parade-related road closures. The Christmas City of the North Parade, which travels through downtown Duluth, starts at 6:30 p.m. in front of Fitger’s, loacated at 6th Ave E and Superior Street, and then continues along Superior Street to 4th Ave W.
MNDOT Wraps Up 2022 Road Construction Season In Duluth Area, Finishes 258 Statewide Projects
That's a wrap! The Minnesota Department of Transportation is calling the 2022 summer road construction season officially over as winter weather starts to roll in across the state. While some projects will remain with open and active work zones through the winter season (like the Twin Ports Interchange Project locally), most construction will be halted until spring.
Which Duluth Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and maybe you want to do something a little different this year and go out to eat. Check out 10 restaurants that are open in the Duluth-Superior area for 2022. Some of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting together with family and friends and...
MNDOT Clears Trees Along Highway 73 North Of Duluth
Drivers along Highway 73 north of Duluth will want to be extra alert during the next few days. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of their plans to clear trees along part of that route - November 16 through November 18 as preparation work for a future project.
Jamrock Cultural Restaurant Leaving Superior, Opening New Downtown Duluth Location
After opening in January, 2021, at their current location on Tower Avenue in Superior Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced they will be leaving Superior to open in a new location Downtown Duluth. While this is bad news for Superior residents who love their unique Caribbean style seafood dishes and Jamaican...
New Reporting Tool For Blocked R+R Crossings Like Those In Superior
I think we've all been there. Living (or more importantly - driving) in the Northland, we've probably all encountered a railroad crossing and waited while a train passed. This is especially true with the large number of railroad companies that operate multiple tracks throughout the region; it's hard not to encounter a crossing somewhere on your route.
Superior’s Longtime Holiday Tree ‘Unhealthy’, Will Be Replaced
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The city of Superior’s tree lighting ceremony next week will also be the last with the current tree outside the Superior Public Library. Mayor Jim Paine said the tree has to come down because it has become a hazard and is unhealthier than it looks.
Superior’s Jamrock Cultural Restaurant To Relocate In Duluth
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Jamrock Cultural Restaurant has announced it’s leaving Superior to reopen a bigger location in Duluth. Owner Antonio O’Neil made the announced late Friday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. O’Neil said he is more than appreciative of Superior’s support to help get his business...
How to Bentleyville
If you’re planning a trip to Bentleyville this season with your family, significant other, friends or solo, here are a few top tips to help you keep those joyful sleigh bells ringing the entire time you’re in Duluth. Overall Tips. #1 – Bentleyville is an outdoor event near...
Enjoy Great Snow Glow (Night) Tubing Right Here In The Duluth Area
For many people, snow tubing is a great way to get outdoors in the winter and enjoy the cool temperatures and the snow. And if you have kids and you don't ski or snowboard this is a great way to hit the slopes with minimal skills needed except to hang on. Many ski resorts have realized that this is a great way to utilize the hills and runs in a whole new way and we are lucky to have two places right in our area that not only offer tubing during the day but also special night tubing that usually includes music and a special light show.
St. Lukes + Essentia Battle To Attract University Of Minnesota Medical School In Duluth
The Twin Ports in home to two major medical facilities. And while partnership in healthcare is common, both are battling against each other - hoping to be the future home of a University of Minnesota medical school. It's really a tale of two redevelopments, two different campuses, and two different...
Demolition Has Begun On Duluth’s Central High School
Back in 2011, the city of Duluth decided to consolidate the three public High Schools down to 2 one on the West side of town and one on the East side of town it was called The Red Plan. On top of that, they also decided to move Ordean Middle School to the East High School building and East High School to the newly expanded Ordean Middle School building.
BEGINNING OF THE END: Demolition of old Central High School begins
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The demolition of old Central High School on the top of the hill began this week. Duluth Public Schools have made the final steps in what has been more than a decade-long process to get the property sold. Back in August, the 55-acre property...
Updated Minnesota North Shore + Wisconsin South Shore Snowfall Totals
Welcome to winter! An early-week snow event brought a dose of snow to the Minnesota portion Northland, and then Wisconsin and Michigan got their dose of snow to end the week. While parts of the region saw pretty minimal amounts, Lake Superior did its part to provide an extra heavy coating of the white stuff along the North and South Shores.
Cold wind chills this weekend
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 17, 2022. Seasonally cold wind chills set up Saturday and last through Saturday night as much of the snow begins to wind down by early Sunday morning. Shown are the minimum forecast wind chills across the Northland for Saturday and Saturday night.
Superior City Councilor Warren Bender Resigns Over Inappropriate Messages Following Police Investigation
A 14 year city councilor in Superior has resigned his seat, following a police investigation and the request of the mayor. Longtime community activist Warren Bender tendered his resignation - effective November 15 - following allegations of inappropriate messages being sent by him to an "unidentified woman". The alleged messages...
Superior Garbage Schedule Changes For Thanksgiving Holiday 2022
The observance of the Thanksgiving holiday will bring changes to the garbage collection schedule for residents of Superior. As per the standard operating procedure, the city offices and services will close to recognize the holiday. For Thanksgiving 2022, the offices in the City of Superior - including the Public Works...
Superior To ‘Retire’ Holiday Tree After This Year + Plant New In Its Place
A familiar sight for many Northlanders during the holiday season will be going away this year when the lights come down. The City of Superior will be retiring the tree that it has used as a holiday focal point for decades when it cuts it down afterwards. The tree -...
Replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth To Feature Rooftop Garden
Essentia Health Duluth is working hard to finish their Vision Northland project and as progress continues to be made, design elements throughout the replacement St. Mary’s Medical Center are starting to take form. This week Essentia shared the very unique and sprawling rooftop garden that will be perched above...
