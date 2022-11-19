Read full article on original website
MLB
Red Sox non-tender Cordero, Chang
BOSTON -- After two seasons in which Franchy Cordero struggled to produce with any consistency, the Red Sox non-tendered the first baseman/outfielder on Friday, making him a free agent. Utility player Yu Chang, who played just 11 games for Boston, was the club’s only other non-tendered player. The Red...
CBS Sports
Bears could become the NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction for the 2022 season
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but they could be the first team knocked out of division title contention this year. As things currently stand, every single team in the NFL is mathematically alive when it comes to winning their division, and yup, that even includes the Texans, who are currently sitting at 1-7-1. Despite that record, the Texans could still win their division. Sure, it would take a monumental collapse by the Titans, but the point is that Houston is still mathematically alive.
Royals will not tender Major League contracts to Brentz, Webb
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they will not tender a Major League contract to left-handed pitcher Jake Brentz and right-handed pitcher Nate Webb, both of whom were designated for assignment on Tuesday. Brentz, 28, made 8 appearances in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury in...
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Slated to play Sunday
Gano (illness) doesn't carry a designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Gano wasn't present for Friday's session due to an illness. However, he's still in line to handle New York's kicking duties Sunday against Detroit.
CBS Sports
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Agrees to avoid arbitration
Yastrzemski agreed to a one-year, $6.1 million contract with the Giants on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Yastrzemski's performance has slipped over the past couple years since his breakout in 2019-20, though he was still right around league average by wRC+ last season. His struggles against lefties really dragged him down, so Yastrzemski may be shielded from southpaws a bit more in 2023. Regardless he should still be in the lineup more often than not.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Adrian Houser: Re-signs with Milwaukee
Houser (groin) avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Brewers on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Houser finished 2022 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 102.2 innings -- a major step down from his marks from the season before (3.22 ERA, 1.28 WHIP). With the Brewers rotation already loaded with names like Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Eric Lauer, Houser will likely find himself in a battle with emerging southpaw Aaron Ashby for the Crew's fifth rotation spot.
Rangers Meet With Free-Agent Pitcher
The Texas Rangers are targeting at least one more veteran free-agent pitcher for the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Jake Reed: Back with Dodgers
Reed was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday. After being claimed off waivers by Boston in October, Reed was almost immediately dropped from the 40-man roster Tuesday and will now return for his third stint with the Dodgers. Reed bounced between the Dodgers, Orioles and Mets in 2022, recording a 7.02 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings.
FOX Sports
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
CBS Sports
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Elevated to active roster
The Giants elevated Cager from their practice squad Saturday for Sunday's matchup against the Lions. Cager will be active for a third straight game. The undrafted tight end caught both of his targets for nine yards and a touchdown across 44 offensive snaps in Week 10. It appears Cager has jumped ahead of Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart during Daniel Bellinger's (eye) absence, but his fantasy potential is likely still dependent on finding the end zone.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Avoids arbitration
Kiner-Falefa signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Kiner-Falefa slashed .261/.314/.327 as the Yankees' primary shortstop in 2022. With the Yankees positioned to spend big in free agency this offseason, it's possible they search for another infielder that can provide more offensive production and move IKF to more of a bench role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Season debut coming Sunday
Lemieux (foot) will be activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, and he is expected to start Sunday's Week 11 contest against Detroit, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Lemieux has been out all season after suffering a left foot injury during the Giants' second preseason contest, but that...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Nick Muse: Signs with active roster
Muse signed a contract with the Vikings on Saturday. The Vikings needed a third tight end and did have an empty roster spot. Muse has been active for the three games this season, but he's played a total of two offensive snaps and 20 total during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Doubtful to play Week 11
Yeboah (calf) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Yeboah was a late add to the Jets' injury report after failing to practice for the first time this week due to a calf injury, though the exact nature and severity of the issue are still unclear. The 24-year-old was added to the active roster Nov. 5 and, after playing five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 9, was expected to serve as the Jets' third-string tight end Week 11, per Cimini. With Yeboah now likely to sit out, expect rookie Jeremy Ruckert to slot in behind Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah against New England.
