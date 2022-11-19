Read full article on original website
Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case
TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
Man Pursued and Fatally Shot by Law Enforcement Near Tenino Nov. 14 Identified
A man who was pursued and later fatally shot in a confrontation with law enforcement near Tenino on Nov. 14 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office. Phymor Tenry, 21, of Gresham, Oregon, died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.
Letter to the Editor: County Commissioners Were Dead Wrong to Deny YMCA Rezoning
The recent decision by the Lewis County commissioners to deny the rezoning request by the YMCA at Mineral Lake is baffling. To be fair, I’ve got to give the anti-rezoning citizens of Mineral a big round of applause for their tenacity, determination and effective organizing in working to keep their community the way they like it. Very effective community organizing.
I-5 Carjacking Suspect Was Fatally Shot at the Scene, Thurston Coroner Says
The man at the center of a Friday carjacking on southbound I-5 in Lacey that delayed all lanes of traffic for hours was shot and killed at the scene, the Thurston County Coroner said. Coroner Gary Warnock reached out to The Olympian on Sunday because he was puzzled by Seattle-area...
Dude, where’s my catalytic converter? Probably back in the supply chain
Tow truck driver Edgar Plata spent most of a recent Monday as he often does these days, picking up the pieces after a spree of catalytic converter thefts.
Thurston County teacher among those arrested in child exploitation sweep
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County middle school teacher was among 12 people arrested over the weekend as part of a multi-agency operation focused on child exploitation and sexual abuse, said the Washington State Patrol in a press release. Justin Hinchcliffe, 43, of Olympia, is a teacher at...
Suspect in Thurston County carjacking, shootout with police linked to double homicide in Oregon
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A suspect involved in a carjacking and shooting with police in Washington earlier this week is also linked to a double homicide in Oregon, according to prosecutors. The man allegedly involved in both the double homicide here in Oregon and the Washington shootout is Kaythan...
Man carjacks semi-trailer, rolls it, refuses to get out, blocking I-5 for hours at Olympia: police
The Washington State Patrol was involved in a shooting Friday after a man reportedly carjacked a semi-trailer, rolled it on Interstate 5 and then refused to exit the vehicle, closing the interstate in both directions in Olympia. Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said on Twitter that southbound I-5 was...
Death Notices: Nov. 19, 2022
• BENJAMIN DAVID DRAPER, 44, Centralia, died Nov. 15 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • THEODORE M. CARLSON, 84, Centralia, died Nov. 14 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell- Hoerling’s Mortuary. • COLLEEN ELIZABETH JOHN, 57, died...
Police release more details on Monday shoot-out in Thurston County
Grays Harbor Sheriff Darrin Wallace, whose agency is leading the investigation into the shooting incident that left one suspect dead Monday at Old Highway 969, said in a statement that two suspects fired shots at police and citizens during the pursuit. One suspect was injured. A second injured individual was...
Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies
Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
Armed robbery, shootout in Covington believed to be connected to earlier crime spree
COVINGTON, Wash. — Three people are in custody and one is on the loose after an armed robbery and shootout at a Covington gas station on Thursday night. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the four suspects robbed a 76 gas station at 16405 Southeast 272nd Street at gunpoint just before 8:15 p.m.
'Most Will See Increases': Lewis County Assessor Revaluation Notices Have Been Mailed to Property Owners
Property revaluation notices for assessment year 2022 for taxes owed in 2023 have been mailed to approximately 60,000 Lewis County property owners. “Most property owners will see increases over the previous year due to the annual revaluation cycle and the increasing market sales in Lewis County largely due to a housing shortage,” said Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey in a news release from the county.
Lewis County to Hold Informational Meeting on Annual Budget Tuesday
The Board of Lewis County Commissioners will hold a special meeting in the commissioners’ hearing room on the second floor of the historic courthouse at 351 NW North St., Chehalis, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Its purpose will be to provide an overview of the county’s budgeting process...
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
Celebration of Life: Jerry “Twodoggs” Naumann
Jerry Lee “Twodoggs” Naumann passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington, his home of eight years. He was born Feb. 12, 1954, to Herman C. Naumann and Edna Lambert in Centralia, Washington. He was a no-nonsense type of guy. He always said that he ran a “tight...
Locals Plead for Permanent VA Clinic in Lewis County
In a town hall meeting held Wednesday night at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, members of the Puget Sound Veterans Affairs (VA) office gathered with a handful of locals from throughout Lewis County to explain how veterans in the county can get access to VA care despite not having a local clinic.
Police Blotter for Thursday, November 17, 2022
On 11/17/22 at 9:47 p.m. on Old Highway 99/Tall Fir Ln SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Mcrae Daniels Armstrong, 31, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. On 11/17/22 at 9:43 p.m. in the 400 block of College St SE, police arrested Tristen Cole Hansen, 21, on a Lacey warrant.
I-5 Remains Closed Following Officer-Involved Shooting in Thurston County
There is no estimated time frame for reopening Interstate 5 near Martin Way in Lacey as what began as a standoff with a pedestrian who hijacked and rolled over a semi-truck turned into an officer-involved shooting Friday evening. Southbound lanes closed when the hijacking occurred at 2 p.m. on Friday...
Weeds to watch out for in Thurston County
Marijuana is not the only weed it’s illegal* to grow in Washington. You can also be busted for growing “noxious weeds,” which is farmer-speak for harmful invasive species. About ten years ago, an irascible anti-government neighbor of mine had a knock on his door and was informed...
