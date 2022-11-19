ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

KING 5

Criminal trial for Pierce County sheriff starts Monday. Here's what we know about the case

TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a Kitsap County Judge ordering Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer to post $100,000 bail originally aired on July 1, 2022. The trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will begin on Nov. 21 with jury selection, months after he was charged with two misdemeanors over a confrontation he allegedly initiated with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: County Commissioners Were Dead Wrong to Deny YMCA Rezoning

The recent decision by the Lewis County commissioners to deny the rezoning request by the YMCA at Mineral Lake is baffling. To be fair, I’ve got to give the anti-rezoning citizens of Mineral a big round of applause for their tenacity, determination and effective organizing in working to keep their community the way they like it. Very effective community organizing.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Nov. 19, 2022

• BENJAMIN DAVID DRAPER, 44, Centralia, died Nov. 15 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • THEODORE M. CARLSON, 84, Centralia, died Nov. 14 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell- Hoerling’s Mortuary. • COLLEEN ELIZABETH JOHN, 57, died...
CENTRALIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police release more details on Monday shoot-out in Thurston County

Grays Harbor Sheriff Darrin Wallace, whose agency is leading the investigation into the shooting incident that left one suspect dead Monday at Old Highway 969, said in a statement that two suspects fired shots at police and citizens during the pursuit. One suspect was injured. A second injured individual was...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fifteen-year-old arrested, accused of involvement in 30 King County robberies

Armed robberies have been plaguing South King County over the past two weeks. There were three more incidents on Thursday night in Covington, Kent, and Renton. The King County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen suspected of being involved in dozens of robberies, but others are still at large. The latest robbery was at a 76 gas station in Covington, which later led to shots being fired.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

'Most Will See Increases': Lewis County Assessor Revaluation Notices Have Been Mailed to Property Owners

Property revaluation notices for assessment year 2022 for taxes owed in 2023 have been mailed to approximately 60,000 Lewis County property owners. “Most property owners will see increases over the previous year due to the annual revaluation cycle and the increasing market sales in Lewis County largely due to a housing shortage,” said Lewis County Assessor Dianne Dorey in a news release from the county.
Chronicle

Lewis County to Hold Informational Meeting on Annual Budget Tuesday

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners will hold a special meeting in the commissioners’ hearing room on the second floor of the historic courthouse at 351 NW North St., Chehalis, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Its purpose will be to provide an overview of the county’s budgeting process...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Celebration of Life: Jerry “Twodoggs” Naumann

Jerry Lee “Twodoggs” Naumann passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington, his home of eight years. He was born Feb. 12, 1954, to Herman C. Naumann and Edna Lambert in Centralia, Washington. He was a no-nonsense type of guy. He always said that he ran a “tight...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Locals Plead for Permanent VA Clinic in Lewis County

In a town hall meeting held Wednesday night at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, members of the Puget Sound Veterans Affairs (VA) office gathered with a handful of locals from throughout Lewis County to explain how veterans in the county can get access to VA care despite not having a local clinic.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, November 17, 2022

On 11/17/22 at 9:47 p.m. on Old Highway 99/Tall Fir Ln SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Mcrae Daniels Armstrong, 31, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle. On 11/17/22 at 9:43 p.m. in the 400 block of College St SE, police arrested Tristen Cole Hansen, 21, on a Lacey warrant.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Weeds to watch out for in Thurston County

Marijuana is not the only weed it’s illegal* to grow in Washington. You can also be busted for growing “noxious weeds,” which is farmer-speak for harmful invasive species. About ten years ago, an irascible anti-government neighbor of mine had a knock on his door and was informed...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

