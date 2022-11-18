Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
4 Great Steakhouses in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
NBCMontana
Free carriage rides planned in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — Free carriage rides will be offered in downtown Hamilton this Friday. Rides will take people up and down Main Street starting at 4:30 p.m.
NBCMontana
Hit-and-run knocks down carport at Missoula condo complex
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police responded to a hit-and-run crash that caused a carport to collapse at a housing complex off Mullan Road. Officials said the hit caused the carport to fall on top of a line of parked cars on Thursday afternoon. There was significant damage to the...
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crews rescue doe, fawn in Clark Fork River in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Firefighters rescued a doe and a fawn that fell through the ice in the Clark Fork River near the Double Tree in Missoula early Friday morning. The City of Missoula Fire Department wrote via Facebook crews used a rope and ice water rescue techniques to rescue the animals, and they succeeded.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
NBCMontana
Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
livelytimes.com
Holiday MADE Fairs headed for Helena and Missoula
With holidays fast approaching handMADE Montana is preparing for two artisan fairs: the Helena Holiday MADE fair Dec. 2-3 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, and the original Missoula MADE fair, Dec. 11 at the Adams Center. The MADE fairs, held in Missoula, Helena and Bozeman each fall and...
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced to 13 years for robberies in 3 Montana cities
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Butte man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing three businesses at gunpoint in Missoula, Helena and Butte. Thomas Scott Cockrill, 50, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to three counts of robbery affecting commerce and to brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Montana State wins annual Can the Griz food drive
Can the Griz — and the corresponding Can the Cats food drive in Missoula — is an off-field competition between MSU and U of M to see which can collect the most donations for its local food bank.
Texas Roadhouse applies for building permit at Southgate Mall
Building permits filed with the City of Missoula on Friday listed Texas Roadhouse as a future tenant of Southgate Mall.
NBCMontana
Single person involved in fatal shooting at Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Veterans Affairs reported a shooting incident at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center campus around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. In an email, Sen. Jon Tester's office called the incident a death by suicide. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and Veterans Affairs police cleared the...
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
KHQ Right Now
4.2 Earthquake reportedly rattles Missoula
A 4.2 earthquake reportedly rattled Missoula early Wednesday morning.
Fairfield Sun Times
Broadband rollout gets local workshops in Montana
A plan to improve internet broadband access across Montana will get public review in Missoula and several other cities in early December. With one out of every four Montanans lacking an internet subscription of any kind, the state Department of Administration is researching where to deploy $266 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for improving broadband service.
z100missoula.com
What’s Happening In Missoula After The “Brawl Of The Wild”
This weekend all anyone can talk about is the "Brawl of the Wild". The Griz vs. Cats! ESPN College Game Day in Montana! We all know that this is going to be an epic weekend regardless of who wins or loses with 121 years of tradition continuing. This year the "Brawl of the Wild" is in Bozeman. So after the game what are you going to do? There will be a lot happening this weekend in Downtown Missoula, so much to choose from, live music, DJs, scotch tasting, plays and more. So here is a quick list of some of what's happening in Missoula this weekend after the game for you to enjoy.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Lunch in Missoula, MT — 15 Top Places!
Lunch is always necessary, especially in Missoula. With the city’s vast number of attractions, you need plenty of energy to get you to dinner. Thankfully, the culinary options here are grand as well. Lunching out is never a chore when you’re having so much fun. From create-your-own menus...
Brawl of the Wild watch party being held at Still Room in Missoula
The University of Montana Alumni Association chose The Still Room on West Broadway to host their sponsored-watch party.
Fairfield Sun Times
College describe watch parties as a 'mini superbowl' for Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - We saw everyone crawl into the watch party scene for this Brawl of the Wild Saturday to cheer on their favorite teams, which was the first time they could do so with no COVID related restrictions. One watch party was hosted by the University of Montana's Alumni...
Comments / 1