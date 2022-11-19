Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Fountain Square Players presents ‘Once Upon A Christmas’ Dec 1st, 3rd, and 4th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -’Once Upon A Christmas’ presented by Fountain Square Players will be showing at the Capitol, on December 1st and 3rd at 7 p.m. and December 4th at 3 p.m. “This is our 45th season,” Craig Taylor said, “And so it’s really nice for Warren...
WBKO
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
WBKO
WKU falls to Rice in the Conference USA Championship
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU fell to Rice in the fifth set (25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26, 11-15) as the Owls claim the Conference USA Championship, ending the Hilltoppers’ win streak and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. With Rice leaving the conference next season, the final...
wilsonpost.com
Lebanon's Abston commits to Murray State
Lebanon High Class of 2023 quarterback Jaylen Abston verbally committed Saturday afternoon to continue his academic and athletic career at Murray State University. The son of Montes and the late Kim Abston, he is the most prolific passer in Lebanon's recent football history. The 2022 Region 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year threw for more than 5,000 yards in his Blue Devil career and 53 touchdown passes -- tops in both categories over at least the last 40 years.
WBKO
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
WBKO
Bowling Green native works to support National Hunger and Homelessness Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Week, Bowling Green native, Ryan Depp, who has been working to help the homeless in his community for the past seven years. Since the organization founder was only 13 years old, Depp and his father began scraping together...
WBKO
Eva and Jim Martens named 2022 WKU Philanthropists of the Year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Eva and Jim Martens of Bowling Green, the namesakes of the Eva and Jim Martens Alumni Center, have been named WKU’s 2022 Philanthropists of the Year, which honors the generosity, leadership and commitment of the recipients. In early 2022, Eva and Jim Martens made...
smokeybarn.com
RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?
RC Woman Beats The Odds After Midnight Fire, Are You Ready?. PLEASANT VIEW TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Over the years, Smokey Barn News has interviewed many individuals after they experienced a fire in their home or business. Not one of them has ever said, “I knew it was coming.” If they did know “it was coming,” they would get up right now and check all their smoke detectors. Then they would make sure that their portable heaters are far from anything combustible. They would never overload the fuse box and never leave fire (candles, fireplaces and stoves) unattended.
WBKO
Sherwood’s Guns host “Young Guns” first annual firearm training for kids
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sherwood’s Guns held its first annual firearm training for kids called the “Young Guns.”. “The concept is to get youth in here and do some of the firearms in a safe environment controlled environment,” Davis said. “Actually, Brian Webb came up with the idea years ago they started doing fishing nine years ago then I started with bows two years ago, and this year, we’re introducing farms.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt fans have slowest, most orderly rushing the field after beating Florida
The non-stop party in Nashville extends to West End this Saturday. Vanderbilt stunned Florida 31-24. The Commodores and their fans have a lot to celebrate. Heading into Saturday, Vanderbilt’s last home SEC win came in 2019 against Missouri. For VU, these are the first back-to-back SEC wins since the 2018 season.
WBKO
Body found after Grass Fire in Edmonson County
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
wnky.com
Missing woman may have been heading to Bowling Green, police say
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Logan County. Police say Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen Friday around noon. Minton was walking south on Highway 431 near Harper Road. She is originally from the Penrod...
radionwtn.com
Patriots Advance To TSSAA Semi-Finals
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Patriots move on to the TSSAA semi-finals with their win over Springfield Friday night. Final score 27-19 and the Patriots meet Page at home next Friday. Coach James Counce talked after the game about the effort his team put on, with players stepping up to...
WBKO
SKYPAC hosts their annual holiday-themed “Community Day” event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The chilly weather is doing a good job of reminding us that the holidays are just around the corner, and Southern Kentucky Performing Arts, otherwise known as SKYPAC in downtown Bowling Green, has showed they are embracing the Christmas spirit. For their annual “Community Day,”...
WBKO
Cold air remains!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overnight, temperatures will dip down into the low 20s but skies will remain clear. Sunday will be very cold with highs only reaching into the mid-30s . Bundle up for the remainder of the weekend. Over the next 24 hours temperatures are not expected to get...
WBKO
Thai Express is set to reopen in early 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly December tornadoes struck Western Kentucky, many families suffered physically, mentally, and financially. The Krongyuts were no exception. When they first realized their restaurant and livelihood were destroyed, all hope seemed lost. “Our friends actually came and saw it first, early in the...
WBKO
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Nov. 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post #3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse...
WBKO
Downtown BGKY Lights Up schedule released
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green has announced a schedule for the Lights Up event on Friday, Dec. 2. Free hop on and off Trolley loops will go around downtown from 5 to 8 p.m. At Circus Square Park the SKyPAC Community Christmas Tree lighting will start at...
whopam.com
Jeff Sisk celebrated for 40 years of service to station, community
WHOP General Manager Jeff Sisk was celebrated on Friday morning’s Early Bird Show for 40 years of service to the station and the community. Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch presented Jeff with a proclamation on behalf of the city and state Representative Walker Thomas honored Sisk with a Kentucky colonel designation certificate.
