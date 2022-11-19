ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert City, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Massac County Christmas toy drive held in person on Dec. 17

METROPOLIS, IL — The Christmas for Kids Toy Drive will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Metropolis Community Center on 900 W. 10th St., the Metropolis Police Department posted on Facebook. The event is open to residents living in Massac County and to...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Mug Monday: Family Service Society

The Family Service Society has been serving Paducah since 1927, according to their website. They offer a little bit of everything, from assistance with healthcare and prescriptions to food and clothing. Want to learn more about FSS? Click here to visit their website.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Family Service Society hosts free food giveaway in Paducah

PADUCAH — Family Service Society partnered with Feeding America and Anthem to provide McCracken County residents with free fresh produce Friday. People who live in McCracken County were able to pick up fresh produce and milk. The organization says food giveaways like Friday's are needed, because the organization has...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Resource Fair returns Monday to connect public with community services

PADUCAH — If you need help with housing, food, employment or general well-being, come to this month’s Community Resource Fair at McCracken County Public Library from 4–6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Community partners will be on site to offer help and talk about the services they...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Thanksgiving food do's and don'ts for dog owners

PADUCAH — With Thanksgiving comes gatherings—and that means food. But that also means dog owners need to make sure their pets aren't eating food that's harmful. Austin Pickler is at the dog park with her pet. It'll be her dog's first Thanksgiving. But Pickler knows the harm certain...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah's Christmas in the Park lighting ceremony Wednesday

The lighting ceremony for the 26th annual Paducah Power System Christmas in the Park is set for Wednesday evening. The lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in Noble Park will be followed by the Walk Under the Lights until 7 p.m. Parking for the ceremony will be available next to the skatepark and ballparks.
PADUCAH, KY
wfcnnews.com

21 children adopted Friday in Marion during "National Adoption Day"

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Around 20 children were adopted on Friday in Williamson County during National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse, and included the adoptions of 21 children and one adult, according to presiding judge Amanda Gott. "I always say that adoptions are the best...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield Ice House Gallery to move into new facility

MAYFIELD, KY — After losing its building in the December 2021 tornado, the Ice House Gallery will start renovation of property it was recently gifted, which includes two historic buildings in downtown Mayfield. Dana Heath, former director of the Mayfield Graves County Art Guild for 11 years, gifted the...
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at a western Kentucky nursing facility. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Emergency Management, the Clinton Fire Department was called to Clinton Place Nursing Facility on Padgett Drive around 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 for a reported fence on fire.
CLINTON, KY
KFVS12

National Adoption Day in Marion, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Eighteen children in southern Illinois have new families. They were all adopted in Marion in on Friday morning, November 18 as part of National Adoption Day. The event took place at the Williamson County Courthouse. National Adoption Day is a collective effort to raise awareness...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area

Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward Jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 a.m. in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe Streets. Click here for more information.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Finally home: 18 foster children to be adopted in Marion Friday

MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families. According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Smithland Friendship Baptist Church cancels Sunday services

SMITHLAND, KY — Friendship Baptist Church in Smithland has canceled the morning and evening services for Sunday, Nov. 20 due to widespread illness among members. The church canceled the services in an announcement posted on its Facebook. Services will resume on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the prayer meeting.
SMITHLAND, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs unveils tornado memorial

DAWSON SPRINGS, KY. (WEHT)– Over 11 months ago, a tornado changed the landscape of Dawson Springs forever. Today, the town honoring the lives lost by unveiling a new memorial at the center of the city park. “Let it be a reminder to everybody how strong we are,” says Jack Whitfield, the Hopkins County Judge Executive. […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
wfcnnews.com

Staffing issues force Marion restaurant to temporarily close

MARION - Staffing difficulties have forced a popular Italian restaurant in Marion to temporarily close this weekend. Bennie's Italian Foods, located on Market Street in Marion, announced on their Facebook page that they would be closing early today and will be closed all day tomorrow. "Due to the lack of...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Lingering drought conditions could affect Christmas trees

As we enter into the holiday season, your to-do list might include shopping for a live Christmas tree to decorate your home, but tree farms are looking a little different this year. The long-lasting drought conditions that still linger in our region may be to blame. This year, shoppers are...
BUNCOMBE, IL

