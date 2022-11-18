ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goaztecs.com

Aztec Swim and Dive Wins SMU Invitational

DALLAS – Bolstered by two individual event winners, the San Diego State swim and dive team captured the team title on Saturday at the SMU Invitational at Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The Aztecs compiled an impressive 907 points at the three-day meet, easily outdistancing second-place Hawai'i (713 pts),...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Maui Invitational Closes Out Tough 5-Game Stretch for Aztecs, Who Open Tourney with Ohio State

San Diego State faces Ohio State at 6 p.m. Monday in the first of three games at the eight-team Maui Invitational. The No. 17 Aztecs and the Buckeyes share 3-0 records, but SDSU is the far more experienced team. Ohio State also has been mistake prone, averaging 15 turnovers per game, an opportunity San Diego State often pounces on, as Stanford can attest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone in La Jolla

It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole. They're gonna build La Jolla a Parisian steakhouse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Locals Condemn LGBTQ Club Shooting; SDPD Says No Threats to Sunday Transgender Remembrance Event

City leaders and community organizations in San Diego and beyond responded Sunday to the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub. The San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest, in a post on Twitter, stated that their 6 p.m. Sunday event for Transgender Day of Remembrance would go on, but that officials would set aside time “to acknowledge yesterday’s tragedy.”
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy