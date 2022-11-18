Read full article on original website
goaztecs.com
Aztec Swim and Dive Wins SMU Invitational
DALLAS – Bolstered by two individual event winners, the San Diego State swim and dive team captured the team title on Saturday at the SMU Invitational at Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center. The Aztecs compiled an impressive 907 points at the three-day meet, easily outdistancing second-place Hawai'i (713 pts),...
Maui Invitational Closes Out Tough 5-Game Stretch for Aztecs, Who Open Tourney with Ohio State
San Diego State faces Ohio State at 6 p.m. Monday in the first of three games at the eight-team Maui Invitational. The No. 17 Aztecs and the Buckeyes share 3-0 records, but SDSU is the far more experienced team. Ohio State also has been mistake prone, averaging 15 turnovers per game, an opportunity San Diego State often pounces on, as Stanford can attest.
SDSU Shakes Off Chill to Stay Hot in New Mexico, Winning 3rd Straight
San Diego State had few problems against New Mexico Friday, outside of the frosty weather, winning their last road game of the season 34-10. The Lobos (2-9), losers of eight straight, remain winless in Mountain West play while the Aztecs improved to 7-4, 5-2 in the conference. Despite the 30-degree...
Daily Aztec
The story of No. 4 freshman CJ Fodrey and his “god-given” soccer ability
After getting his first taste of what many call the beautiful game, from a young age, it was clear to San Diego State University’s breakout freshman forward, CJ Fodrey, that soccer was his destiny. “When he was four years old our neighbors were taking their kids to just start...
San Diego high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 14 Semifinals
Get the latest San Diego high school football scores on SBLive as the CIF SDS semifinals get underway in Southern California
News 8 KFMB
Georgia commit cements his legacy at Lincoln High School in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — In Southeast San Diego, Lincoln High School has seen its fair share of talent on the football field, with two former players in the NFL Hall Of Fame, Terrell Davis and Marcus Allen. Recently, another great has cemented his legacy at Lincoln High School and that...
Bodysurfer describes the moment when he was bumped by a shark
SAN DIEGO — Surfers and swimmers in San Diego are again on high alert because of sharks. The latest shark encounter happened Friday morning at Windansea. A bodysurfer was not bit and is 'ok,' but he did get a startling bump. The incident happened days after a woman was...
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
sandiegomagazine.com
Chef Brian Malarkey & Chris Puffer (Re)Take Herringbone in La Jolla
It was arguably the most magical room they had. And now they have it again. They have massive, grand plans for it. And then they're done. Chef Brian Malarkey and Chris Puffer, business partner/operator (Puffer-Malarkey Collective), have taken over Herringbone San Diego in La Jolla. They will rename it, remodel it, and reimagine it in a way that fills a hole. They're gonna build La Jolla a Parisian steakhouse.
Final vote to remove Midway District Height Limits will be with judges, not San Diego voters
SAN DIEGO — With only a few thousand votes left to count and a 9,000-vote lead, the effort to remove building height limits in San Diego's Midway District was victorious, however, the final decision is yet to be decided and will come from the courtroom and not the voters.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Industry Veterans To Take Over North Park's StreetCar Merchants Of Fried Chicken For New Concept Dubbed Happy Medium
Two of San Diego's top bartenders have teamed up to take over StreetCar Merchants of Fried Chicken in San Diego's North Park for a new bar & restaurant concept dubbed Happy Medium. Founded by Ron Suel and RaVae Smith, Streetcar Merchants Of Fried Chicken launched in North Park in 2014...
Former UC investigator alleges he was fired for challenging changes in critical review of UCSD chancellor
John Torres, former director of investigations, says in a lawsuit that the system tried to 'protect' Pradeep Khosla on issues involving gender discrimination and bullying.
Locals Condemn LGBTQ Club Shooting; SDPD Says No Threats to Sunday Transgender Remembrance Event
City leaders and community organizations in San Diego and beyond responded Sunday to the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub. The San Diego LGBT Community Center in Hillcrest, in a post on Twitter, stated that their 6 p.m. Sunday event for Transgender Day of Remembrance would go on, but that officials would set aside time “to acknowledge yesterday’s tragedy.”
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
Election 2022: How key local races are turning out
Here are unofficial voting results on races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Report: Accused Colorado Springs shooter is grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, former Santee Mayor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CBS 8 San Diego learned that the 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, accused of opening fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured, is the grandson of outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel. Authorities were called...
kusi.com
Carl DeMaio: Ballot harvesting, outdated voter rolls, and slow counts impact elections
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Elections results remain unsettled nearly a week after Nov. 8 Election Day in San Diego County. Some constituents are frustrated by the pace of ballot counting, some are concerned that the slow count may mean dishonesty in results. Spokesperson for Reform America, Carl DeMaio, joined...
Late ballots appear to push San Diego trash fee measure over finish line
The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appears to have passed by a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes.
Passenger Falls Out of Car on I-8 in La Mesa, Fatally Struck by Tractor-Trailer
A 26-year-old man was killed Friday when for unknown reasons he tumbled out of the car he was riding in on Interstate 8 near Grossmont Center mall, authorities reported. The man fell out of the westbound Audi A4 in the area of Severin Drive in La Mesa shortly before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
