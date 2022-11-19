ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Former State Dept. official wraps Biden administration move to protect Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

By Michael Isikoff, Yahoo News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euPeQ_0jGNTGFW00

A former top legal advisor to Secretary of State Antony Blinken is criticizing the State Department’s controversial move to recommend Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, otherwise known as MBS, be granted “head of state” immunity to shield him from a lawsuit for his role in the brutal 2018 assassination and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Harold Koh, who served as State Department legal advisor under President Obama and later as a senior advisor to Blinken during his first year as secretary, said in a Friday interview with Yahoo News that the department should have simply remained silent in the case rather than stake out a legal position that effectively amounts to “carrying MBS’ water.”

The move could also set a precedent, protecting other world leaders who might be accused in lawsuits of serious crimes, such as Russian president Vladimir Putin, Koh added.

“It seems strange,” Koh said about the court filing made Thursday night by current State Department acting legal advisor Richard C. Visek. “It was better not to say anything. You want the Saudis to think that Biden’s words about human rights mean what they say.”

Koh also dismissed the assertion made by the department in a letter to the federal judge overseeing the Khashoggi lawsuit that MBS is legitimately the Saudi "head of state," noting that Saudi Arabia is a Kingdom headed by his father. Moreover, MBS was only formally designated as "prime minister" two months ago after questions about his status had already become central in the lawsuit.

“If he’s the head of state, that means his father, the king, is not the head of state?” said Koh. As for MBS’ recent designation by the Saudis that he is prime minister, “it was flagrantly done for the purpose of getting this immunity.”

The filing came in a lawsuit filed in U.S. district court in Washington, D.C., by Khashoggi’s fiancé, Hatice Cengiz and DAWN, the human rights group founded by Khashoggi. Citing two federal statutes that permit victims of gross human rights abuses to sue the perpetrators in U.S. courts, the suit accused MBS of ordering the grisly murder of Khashoggi and the carving up of his body with a bone saw inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

The claims were bolstered by the Biden administration’s release last year of a U.S. intelligence summary concluding that MBS approved the operation that dispatched a team of Saudi operatives to Istanbul for the purpose of either killing Khashoggi or abducting him. But ever since the case was filed, there were questions about whether MBS — who has been effectively exercising power in the country ever since his father, King Salman, designated him as heir apparent in 2017 — could be sued in a U.S. courtroom.

Lawyers for the Saudis argued that he could not be subject to a U.S. lawsuit under longstanding immunity afforded foreign sovereigns. U.S. Judge John Bates, who is overseeing the lawsuit, asked the State Department to weigh in on the issue. After several deadlines to weigh in passed, the State Department finally did in a surprise letter the court Thursday night. Technically, the department's letter amounts to a recommendation and Judge Bates still has the discretion to reject it. But given that the federal judiciary generally defers to the executive branch on foreign policy matters, the expectation is that Bates will accept it.

“The State Department recognizes and allows the immunity of Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman as a sitting head of government of a foreign state,” the letter signed by acting legal advisor Visek stated. “Under common law principles of immunity articulated by the Executive Branch in the exercise of its Constitutional authority over foreign affairs and informed by customary international law, Prime Minister bin Salman as a sitting head of government is immune while in office from the jurisdiction of the United States District Court in this suit.”

Visek’s letter pointedly added: “In making this immunity determination, the Department of State takes no view on the merits of the present suit and reiterates its unequivocal condemnation of the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi.”

The letter comes at a touchy time in U.S.-Saudi relations that have only grown more fraught since the Saudis joined with the Russians in cutting back oil production, a move that potentially could drive up gas prices for American consumers.

The Biden administration has already been under heavy criticism over the president’s visit to Saudi Arabia last spring during which he famously fist-bumped MBS, a gesture the White House later explained was intended not as a show of support but so as to avoid the possible spread of COVID-19.

While campaigning for president, Biden specifically cited the Khashoggi murder when said he intended to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” state, and Viveck’s letter would appear to signal the effective end of that pledge.

“This is something that President Biden specifically promised to the American people to the entire world — that is that he would hold Mohammad bin Salman accountable for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of DAWN the human rights group that filed the lawsuit, in an interview on the Yahoo News Skullduggery podcast. “So it's pretty remarkable that he's gone out of his way to intervene in a lawsuit that he didn't have to intervene in and suggest immunity for [MBS] on very shaky legal grounds.”

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Top U.S. Generals are being Paid by the Saudi Government.

Saudi Prince bin Salman(via U.N.) Let's face it, the Saudi’s are not America’s favorite ally right now if ally you can even call them. Maybe our relationship with them is more like ‘strange bedfellows.’ 15 of the 19 9/11 attackers were citizens of Saudi Arabia. In 2018, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the young de facto ruler of the desert kingdom approved the 2018 plot to assassinate the journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. And most recently the Saudis sided with Russia against the Ukraine in a UN vote and in the recent OPEC talks, resulting in limiting the export of crude oil to the U.S.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Hill

Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again

In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
Daily Mail

Do Putin and Kim have an 'arms for horses' deal? Russia sends North Korea 30 thoroughbred horses by train after Pyongyang shipped Moscow artillery shells in bid to bolster its bungled Ukraine invasion

Russia has sent 30 prized thoroughbred horses to North Korea just days after the White House alleged Pyongyang supplied artillery shells for Putin's war efforts. The prized Orlov Trotters were shipped via cargo train and are considered a sign of status and wealth in North Korea. There are mounting concerns...
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
US News and World Report

Pentagon ‘Concerned’ About Indications of Imminent Attack by Iran

The Pentagon on Tuesday expressed concerns about a new threat Iran poses against American forces and their partners in the Middle East following reports that Saudi intelligence has warned of an impending attack. “We do remain concerned about the threat situation in the region,” Defense Department spokesman Air Force Brig....
France 24

In Saudi Arabia, being an openly LGBT influencer can land you in prison

In Saudi Arabia, posting a makeup tutorial as a man can get you arrested. Under the kingdom's strict cyber laws, being openly gay or defying gender roles online can have severe consequences. That was the case for three LGBT influencers who have been arrested in Saudi Arabia since 2019. Our Observer fled his home country of Saudi Arabia after coming out and is fighting from abroad to free his LGBT compatriots from prison.
The Hill

Biden has it backwards on Iran, Saudi Arabia

Why does President Biden favor policies alienating Saudi Arabia, whose alignment with the U.S. dates from Franklin Roosevelt, while coddling Iran, our most dangerous Near East enemy?. Biden’s recent visit to Riyadh, pursuing his political priority to reduce gasoline prices before November’s elections, unmistakably failed. Criticizing Riyadh for meddling in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally

The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
The Independent

Biden administration moves to protect Saudi crown prince from legal action over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

The Joe Biden administration on Thursday declared that the office held by the Saudi crown prince should shield him from legal actions for his alleged role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a U-turn from his previous trail of denunciations.The administration insisted that Mohammed bin Salman’s high position should provide him immunity from the lawsuit filed by the slain Washington Post columnist's wife and the rights group – Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn).According to the US State Department, the administration's decision to protect the crown prince from American courts was “purely a legal determination”.Earlier, his...
The Independent

Sunak meets Saudi Arabia’s controversial crown prince at G20

Rishi Sunak spoke of his wish to “work together” to the benefit of the UK and Saudi Arabia as he met the kingdom’s crown prince and prime minister Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.The men held talks, their first interaction since Prime Minister Mr Sunak took office, at a luxury resort hotel on the tropical island on the first day of the gathering of leaders of the world’s major economies.The meeting was controversial as the Gulf state’s day-to-day leader, widely known as MBS, is accused of ordering the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at...
WSB Radio

Israeli court rules former PM Olmert defamed Netanyahu

JERUSALEM — (AP) — An Israeli court ruled Monday that former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert defamed his successor, Benjamin Netanyahu, and ordered him to pay damages to the former leader and his family. The high-profile defamation suit that kicked off earlier this year pitted the only Israeli...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy