Akron Zips (2-1) vs Western Kentucky (3-0) Monday, Nov. 21 • John Gray Gymnasium. Grand Cayman Island • 1:30 PM (ET) • FloSports TV. The Akron Zips men's basketball program returns to Grand Cayman Island for the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic on Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 21-23. Akron opens the tournament against Western Kentucky at John Gray Gymnasium on Monday, Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. Fans can follow the games live on FloSports TV (subscription) with Scott Warmann (PxP) and Jess Settles (analyst) calling the action. The Zips' radio broadcast will air on the Akron Sports Network WHLO 640 AM with hosts Dave Skoczen and Joe Dunn. The pregame show starts 30 minutes prior to the contest. The free audio stream is available at iHeart Radio. Fans can also follow the action on GoZips.com via Live Stats.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO