Cayman Islands Classic: Akron Falls to LSU in Semifinals

GRAND CAYMAN – The Akron men's basketball team held a two-point lead at halftime, but couldn't overcome an 8-2 run to open the second half as LSU defeated the Zips 73-58 in the semifinal round of the 2022 Cayman Island Classic at John Gray Gymnasium on Tuesday. Senior Xavier...
Akron Falls to Pittsburgh in Second Round of NCAA Tournament

AKRON, Ohio – A first-half penalty kick goal proved too much for the University of Akron men's soccer team to overcome as Pittsburgh (10-4-5) registered a 3-0 victory past the Zips in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Akron concludes a...
Akron Basketball Opens Cayman Islands Classic against WKU

Akron Zips (2-1) vs Western Kentucky (3-0) Monday, Nov. 21 • John Gray Gymnasium. Grand Cayman Island • 1:30 PM (ET) • FloSports TV. The Akron Zips men's basketball program returns to Grand Cayman Island for the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic on Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 21-23. Akron opens the tournament against Western Kentucky at John Gray Gymnasium on Monday, Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. Fans can follow the games live on FloSports TV (subscription) with Scott Warmann (PxP) and Jess Settles (analyst) calling the action. The Zips' radio broadcast will air on the Akron Sports Network WHLO 640 AM with hosts Dave Skoczen and Joe Dunn. The pregame show starts 30 minutes prior to the contest. The free audio stream is available at iHeart Radio. Fans can also follow the action on GoZips.com via Live Stats.
