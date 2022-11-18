Read full article on original website
‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”
The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Taylor Swift Responds To Fan Outrage Over Ticketmaster Scandal: 'I'm Not Going To Make Excuses'
Taylor Swift has responded to the millions of fans who were unable to get tickets to her upcoming "Eras" tour. In a Friday, November 18, statement shared via her Instagram Story, the pop sensation explained, "Well it goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans." Swift went on to note that many aspects of her career have been specifically handled by herself and her team in order to "improve the quality" of her fans' experiences and to ensure that they are well taken care of. Thus, she has found that trusting any "outside entities" has been extremely "difficult"...
Right After Takeoff’s Death, Gruesome Videos Spread Like Wildfire
By many accounts, Takeoff was an innocent bystander who lost his life in a random instance of violence after a quarrel at a party in Houston early Tuesday morning. The shock of discovering that the beloved member of the Atlanta rap group Migos lost his life so senselessly at just 28-year-old becomes all the more tragic in light of the explicit footage of his last moments spread across the internet. In one clip, you can hear his groupmate and uncle, Quavo, cry out in distress over his nephew’s death. Shortly after, his wails became a trending topic. The beauty of...
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
After #RIPJimmyFallon trends on Twitter, Elon Musk responds to the TV host with jokes
Late-night host Jimmy Fallon has had his first issue with Elon Musk‘s Twitter, just weeks after the Tesla founder took over the social media platform. "#RIPJimmyFallon” began trending Tuesday night, with Twitter users sharing posts and making memes about the comedian’s fake death. The hashtag concerned fans and the “Saturday Night Live” alum himself. Fallon, who is still alive, was not happy.
TechCrunch
Ticketmaster faces antitrust scrutiny after Taylor Swift ticket chaos
This comes as Ticketmaster cancelled its public sales for Swift’s tour, called Eras. In a tweet, Ticketmaster said the cancellation was due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. The public sale would have been for tickets left over...
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans after the singer slammed the company over Eras Tour ticket sales chaos
Swifties were outraged on Thursday after Ticketmaster canceled general ticket sales for Swift's The Eras Tour over "high demands."
‘Yellowstone’: Eagle-Eyed Fan Spots Major Ranch Branding Error During Episode 3
Yellowstone‘s third episode of Season 5 premiered tonight, and one eagle-eyed fan spotted a huge ranch-branding error during the episode.... The post ‘Yellowstone’: Eagle-Eyed Fan Spots Major Ranch Branding Error During Episode 3 appeared first on Outsider.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
Elon Musk mocks Twitter staff fired for criticizing him, saying 'these geniuses' will 'no doubt be of great use elsewhere'
Elon Musk on Tuesday used a sarcastic tweet to mock Twitter staff he'd fired for criticizing him. Several employees were reportedly fired after criticizing Musk on internal chats and Twitter itself. Musk has cut Twitter's headcount in half since assuming control of the company. Elon Musk took to Twitter on...
The Jewish Press
Dave Chappelle was Right
I missed comedian Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend, but I knew I had to watch it when the wave of social media outrage reached me. When I finally saw it, what I heard shocked me. Chappelle’s jokes about the Kanye West and Kyrie Irving controversies were not only funny, but they were also insightful and true, which is why they were funny and why so many were angered by them.
Author Posts TikTok Asking Lizzo To Wear Her Dress — And She Actually Sent One
Aurielle Marie called Lizzo's sweet gesture "the gift of a lifetime."
What could you buy for the price of a ticket to see Taylor Swift
The general sale for Taylor Swift tickets has been canceled by Ticketmaster, and on the secondary market, it can get quite expensive. Here are three other ways you could spend your money instead of being front row center for The Eras Tour.
Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale
Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
Ticketmaster Has Officially Apologized to Taylor Swift
Ticketmaster has finally apologized to Taylor Swift fans for its disastrous presale this week for The Eras Tour. Earlier this week, Swifties found themselves in a gladiatorial race for presale tickets due to overwhelming demand. Things got worse Thursday, when Ticketmaster canceled the general ticket sale initially scheduled for Friday. The company wrote in a statement published Friday night that it wants “to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans—especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.” Apart from the apology line in Twitter’s statement, Variety notes the remainder is “nearly identical” to one Ticketmaster published Thursday (and later removed) defending itself and touting the records broken with the calamitous sale. Furious fans noted that the post bore no apology. But then Swift herself said in a statement that the situation “really pisses me off,” and now here we are. Evidently, that’s all it takes sometimes for a conglomerate to remember what a real apology looks like.Read it at Ticketmaster
