Poor baby! How did you become such a victim. You always said that you are so smart, yet you let others victimize you. Not smart at all. Didn't do anything wrong? Jan 6 (you knew you lost the 2020 election), taking presidential papers home (You and your lawyers were talking to the Archives for over a year. Can't claim you didn't know because the Archives wanted the documents back). By not giving those documents back, you brought that investigation on your own head!
Trump is lying again. He broke the law by stealing classified documents, inciting insurrection, financial fraud, tax evasion, abusing of power..... That's enough crimes for going to prison.!!!!
Trump never took responsibility for his full page spread calling for the death penalty for the CENTRAL Park 5. Never took responsibility for the Trump Foundation or Trump university. He is not taking responsibility now. All I her is Shaggy IT WASN'T ME!!!
Related
How Donald Trump Is Reportedly Handling Ivanka's Decision About His Campaign
Trump Says He Would Get 'Electric Chair' if He Faced Allegations Like Biden
Fallon Says Indicting Trump After Midterms Is Like ‘Political Version of Waiting to Break Up’ Until After Holidays (Video)
Liz Cheney says Jan 6 committee will not let Trump turn his testimony into a ‘circus’ or ‘food fight’
Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’
Rep. Jim Jordan: House Republicans Will Hold Biden’s ‘Politicized’ DOJ Accountable
Mike Pence Committed Felony Concealing Trump's Election Crimes: Kirschner
Special counsel in Trump investigations 'politically very, very significant,' a 'serious concern,' experts say
Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week
Republicans Outraged at Trump-Appointed FBI Director: 'Impeach!'
Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell
5 reasons Donald Trump really doesn't want his tax returns released
Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes slipped and testified he supports the 'right to riot' at his January 6 trial
Man's Threat to Assassinate Trump Was 'Drunken Cry' for Reassurance: Lawyer
Capitol rioter who said he wanted Trump's 'approval' gets three years in Jan. 6 case
Hear what jurors in Trump Org. trial said about Trump
Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Nancy Pelosi Says She Won't Discuss Trump's Plans, Then Brutally Bashes Trump's Plans
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 117