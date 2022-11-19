ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Druella Dyo
2d ago

Poor baby! How did you become such a victim. You always said that you are so smart, yet you let others victimize you. Not smart at all. Didn't do anything wrong? Jan 6 (you knew you lost the 2020 election), taking presidential papers home (You and your lawyers were talking to the Archives for over a year. Can't claim you didn't know because the Archives wanted the documents back). By not giving those documents back, you brought that investigation on your own head!

Hmu007
2d ago

Trump is lying again. He broke the law by stealing classified documents, inciting insurrection, financial fraud, tax evasion, abusing of power..... That's enough crimes for going to prison.!!!!

World Without End
1d ago

Trump never took responsibility for his full page spread calling for the death penalty for the CENTRAL Park 5. Never took responsibility for the Trump Foundation or Trump university. He is not taking responsibility now. All I her is Shaggy IT WASN'T ME!!!

