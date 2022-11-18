ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAB coach Bryant Vincent on Harold Perkins: '(He's) the best true freshman I've seen'

By Kyle Richardson
 2 days ago
After watching a lot of LSU film over the past week, UAB coach Bryant Vincent has come to the same conclusion as many LSU fans (and national observers): Harold Perkins is one of the best linebackers in the country, and he is probably the best true freshman in the country regardless of position.

Last week, Perkins had his “Michael Jordan flu game” moment against Arkansas as he had four sacks and two forced fumbles against the Razorbacks. When Vincent was asked about Perkins and his plans on how to stop him, here’s what he had to say.

“After 12 or 14 hours of film yesterday and last night, he’s a guy that really stood out,” said Vincent. “You sit there, you watch him, and you watch all the things that he does. Whether he’s rushing the passer, whether he’s spying the quarterback, whether he’s playing coverage? This is without a doubt the best true freshman I’ve seen in my career. Without a doubt.”

“He’s explosive, powerful. He can play with speed and power. And he plays with a lot of savviness,” Vincent said. “This young man is the best true freshman I’ve seen in my career.”

LSU will welcome UAB into Tiger Stadium on Saturday night at 8 p.m. CT for Senior Night.

