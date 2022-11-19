NSP investigating after multi-county pursuit ends with one person dead, another under arrest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A sentence of 19 years was given to a Grand Island man for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Austin Kober, of Grand Island, was sentenced on Nov. 18 for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Kober will serve 228 months in prison, the sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. Kober will also serve five years on supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

