NSP investigating after multi-county pursuit ends with one person dead, another under arrest

WOWT
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County
1011now.com
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charge sends Grand Island man to prison for 19 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A sentence of 19 years was given to a Grand Island man for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Austin Kober, of Grand Island, was sentenced on Nov. 18 for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Kober will serve 228 months in prison, the sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. Kober will also serve five years on supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested
KETV.com
Passenger dies after driver flees troopers, crashes in York County
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman dead after being ejected from vehicle during pursuit, patrol says
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash
BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
WOWT
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
No injuries in Lancaster County accident
klkntv.com
Mother-son duo arrested in ongoing narcotics investigation, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mother and her teenage son were arrested on Thursday in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation, Lincoln Police say. Around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department SWAT Team delivered a search warrant to a home near 30th and U Streets.
Grand Island man sentenced to 19 years on meth conviction
KELOLAND TV
Names released in 2 fatal crashes; Nightclub shooting; New airline coming to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday.
klkntv.com
Grand Island woman found with cocaine after striking officer, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was arrested Thursday when she was found with cocaine after hitting an officer, Grand Island Police say. Just after 7:20 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment near Walnut and Charles Streets after a dispute began between Trista Weasel and a landlord. The...
klkntv.com
Rifle stolen from vehicle in northwest Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for a rifle that was stolen out of a vehicle early Thursday morning. Just after 7:20 a.m., the owner of a Ruger .223-caliber rifle reported that the gun had been stolen from his vehicle near Northwest 15th and West S Streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
kfornow.com
Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Money Recovered In Thursday Drug Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 18)–Two people are in jail, after the Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police SWAT team served a search warrant Thursday afternoon near 30th and “U”, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said officers ultimately located nearly...
klkntv.com
Grand Island woman arrested in federal elder financial exploitation case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Grand Island woman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money from the elderly, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators from the FBI Elder Justice Task Force in San Diego County, California, arrested Constance Reimers, 65, in an elder financial exploitation case.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man’s vehicle stolen in one of the first warm-up thefts of the season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man’s vehicle was stolen on Tuesday when he left it running in his driveway to warm up, Lincoln Police say. While waiting for his GMC Envoy to warm up around 7:10 a.m., the man went back inside his home near 12th and Pawnee Streets. When he went back outside, his vehicle was gone.
kfornow.com
Drugs and Weapons Warrant Served Wednesday Leads to Two Arrests
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday night made two arrests, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says task force members contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle parked in front of a home near 13th and Washington, where offices were serving a warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
klkntv.com
'Career offender' from Grand Island gets 19 years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A repeat offender from Grand Island will spend nearly two decades behind bars for selling meth, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Austin Kober, 24, was sentenced Friday to 19 years in prison for the distribution of 50 grams or more of meth.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man pleads not guilty to John Deere arson
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury trial is pending for a Hastings man accused of setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. Reports say 31-year-old Mitchell Linder is charged with felony second-degree arson and with felony criminal mischief. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney requested a trial in February, but it has not been scheduled yet.
