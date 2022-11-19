ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, NE

NSP investigating after multi-county pursuit ends with one person dead, another under arrest

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
WOWT

1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
YORK COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug-related charge sends Grand Island man to prison for 19 years

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A sentence of 19 years was given to a Grand Island man for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Austin Kober, of Grand Island, was sentenced on Nov. 18 for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Kober will serve 228 months in prison, the sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. Kober will also serve five years on supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Crash following York County pursuit kills North Platte woman, driver arrested

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KETV.com

Passenger dies after driver flees troopers, crashes in York County

YORK COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a high-speed chase in York County ended with a woman's death. Thirty-year-old Melissa Hernandez was a passenger in the vehicle — she died at the scene Friday morning. NSP said the chase started when a trooper saw 30-year-old Christopher...
KELOLAND TV

Nebraska woman identified in fatal 2-vehicle crash

BROOKING. S.D. (KELO) — A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of I-29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

No injuries in Lancaster County accident

A frigid start this morning with wind chills in the single digits, but sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring a nice warm-up. Highs top out near 50 in Omaha this afternoon. Another cold night, finally warming Sunday. Updated: 23 hours ago. Another cold night for the metro but...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Mother-son duo arrested in ongoing narcotics investigation, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mother and her teenage son were arrested on Thursday in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation, Lincoln Police say. Around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department SWAT Team delivered a search warrant to a home near 30th and U Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Island man sentenced to 19 years on meth conviction

OMAHA, Neb.-Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Austin Kober, 24, of Grand Island, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a term of 228 months’ imprisonment following his conviction for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. The sentence was enhanced because Kober was deemed to be a career offender. After he completes his prison sentence, Williams will also serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Rifle stolen from vehicle in northwest Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for a rifle that was stolen out of a vehicle early Thursday morning. Just after 7:20 a.m., the owner of a Ruger .223-caliber rifle reported that the gun had been stolen from his vehicle near Northwest 15th and West S Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman sentenced to almost six years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln woman received over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Ashley Nicole Lapointe, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Nov 18 for conspiracy to distribute/possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. Lapointe will serve 70 months in prison and then have a supervised release of five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia and Money Recovered In Thursday Drug Bust

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 18)–Two people are in jail, after the Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police SWAT team served a search warrant Thursday afternoon near 30th and “U”, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian on Friday said officers ultimately located nearly...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Grand Island woman arrested in federal elder financial exploitation case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Grand Island woman was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money from the elderly, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators from the FBI Elder Justice Task Force in San Diego County, California, arrested Constance Reimers, 65, in an elder financial exploitation case.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kfornow.com

Drugs and Weapons Warrant Served Wednesday Leads to Two Arrests

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 17)–Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday night made two arrests, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says task force members contacted 37-year-old Victor Gonzales and 43-year-old Robert Walkingbull in a vehicle parked in front of a home near 13th and Washington, where offices were serving a warrant as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings man pleads not guilty to John Deere arson

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury trial is pending for a Hastings man accused of setting fire to a John Deere dealership in July. Reports say 31-year-old Mitchell Linder is charged with felony second-degree arson and with felony criminal mischief. Thursday he pleaded not guilty to both charges. His attorney requested a trial in February, but it has not been scheduled yet.
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy