Read full article on original website
Related
Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'
You can always count on Paris Hilton to host an extravagant affair. The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, is opening up to PEOPLE about her three-day wedding celebrations, which took place in November 2021, and how guests in attendance told her that her nuptials to Carter Reum went above and beyond their sky-high expectations.
Paris Hilton And Husband Celebrate First Anniversary With Star-Studded Bash
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in style last night (November 11). The couple held a star-studded party at the Santa Monica Pier. The guest list included Rebel Wilson and her partner Romona Agruma, Zedd, Nicky Hilton, Diplo, Kathy Hilton, Casey Affleck and more.
seventeen.com
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Prove They Belong Together in This New York Outing
Watch: Bryan Tanaka Wants Mariah Carey to "Be Happy" Mariah Carey had one sweet day with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka. The couple were photographed taking a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4, where she looked stylish as ever. For the outing, Mariah wore a dark glossy coat...
Kylie Jenner Brings Edgy Elegance to the Red Carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards
No one kills it on the red carpet quite like Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old was one of the many style stars to step out for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7. For the big night, Kylie...
Bradley Cooper Smiles as He Steps Out with Irina Shayk in New York City
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are continuing to spend time together in the Big Apple. One week after the former couple was spotted taking their dogs for a walk in New York City and showing PDA, they were photographed again side by side. While Cooper, 47, and Shayk, 36, kept...
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Kendall Jenner Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit
Kendall Jenner is making major headlines for going sheer and stunning on the red carpet. The supermodel, fresh from turning 27 this month, was a major face at the LACMA Art + Film Gala this year, and she did not choose something opaque. Rocking the sheer trend that's been sweeping 2022, the Hulu star sizzled in a floor-length look complete with a sheer bodysuit. The sister to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner chose designer Burc Akyol.
Gigi Hadid Wants To Keep Romance With Leonardo DiCaprio 'Private' Out Of 'Respect' For Ex Zayn Malik
Despite happily dating Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid is still watching out for ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. According to an insider, as her romance with the Titanic hunk get's more serious, Hadid has been cautious to not make her love life the center of attention out of respect for the father of her daughter.
Cher, 76, & Alexander Edwards, 36, Spark Dating Rumors
Cher and Alexander Edwards have tongues wagging after they were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood. The 76-year-old singer and 36-year-old music producer looked coupled up while out to dinner at hot spot Craig’s with Tyga. Cher looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with a cutout top, pants, and...
Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Strapless Blue Latex Dress To Debut Long Hair Makeover At ‘The Menu’ Premiere
Anya Taylor-Joy looked absolutely breathtaking at the Wednesday, Nov. 9 London premiere of her upcoming horror film, The Menu. The 26-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress donned a bright blue Alexander McQueen latex dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and an asymmetric fit-and-flare design. As seen in the below photo, Anya debuted a new and very lengthy hair look, which cascaded beautifully down her right side, complimenting the longer side of her dress.
Details on Tiffany Trump’s wedding dress from Michael Boulos nuptials
From the White House to the white dress. On Saturday, Tiffany Trump tied the knot with longtime love Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., despite the threat of Hurricane Nicole bearing down on their over-the-top festivities. The storm didn’t stop the former first daughter from walking down the...
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Spotted Together At Halloween Party: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, got spooky together. The pair, which have been linked since September, was allegedly spotted at the Circoloco Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, per a report from Page Six. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source for the publication claimed. “The group got bottle service.” Gigi and Leo were reportedly also hanging out with Gigi’s younger sister Bella, Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad, an art dealer who founded the Helly Nahmad Gallery in Manhattan.
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!
Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
Elle
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume
The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
Martha Stewart Reveals She Snooped in ‘Every Closet and Every Refrigerator’ of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s Houses
No stone left unturned! Martha Stewart revealed that she happily snooped around in both Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s homes during their March hang out. The Martha Stewart Living founder, 81, told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 17, that she had a “fabulous” time looking through the Kardashians stars’ houses. “They live sort of in […]
Corydon Times-Republican
Dustin Milligan 'always dreamed' of shooting a movie in London
Dustin Milligan 'always dreamed' of shooting a movie in London. Dustin Milligan "always dreamed" of shooting a movie in London and was finally able to with his latest project.
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Leaving Same NYC Restaurant
Watch: Gigi Hadid "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio: EXCLUSIVE. Once upon a time in New York City... Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio continued to fuel romance rumors as they were spotted leaving the same Manhattan restaurant in the late hours of Nov. 18. The stars were snapped by paparazzi, separately, heading...
Comments / 0