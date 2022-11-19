ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
Inquisitr.com

Kendall Jenner Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Kendall Jenner is making major headlines for going sheer and stunning on the red carpet. The supermodel, fresh from turning 27 this month, was a major face at the LACMA Art + Film Gala this year, and she did not choose something opaque. Rocking the sheer trend that's been sweeping 2022, the Hulu star sizzled in a floor-length look complete with a sheer bodysuit. The sister to makeup mogul Kylie Jenner chose designer Burc Akyol.
extratv

Cher, 76, & Alexander Edwards, 36, Spark Dating Rumors

Cher and Alexander Edwards have tongues wagging after they were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood. The 76-year-old singer and 36-year-old music producer looked coupled up while out to dinner at hot spot Craig’s with Tyga. Cher looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with a cutout top, pants, and...
HollywoodLife

Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Strapless Blue Latex Dress To Debut Long Hair Makeover At ‘The Menu’ Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy looked absolutely breathtaking at the Wednesday, Nov. 9 London premiere of her upcoming horror film, The Menu. The 26-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress donned a bright blue Alexander McQueen latex dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and an asymmetric fit-and-flare design. As seen in the below photo, Anya debuted a new and very lengthy hair look, which cascaded beautifully down her right side, complimenting the longer side of her dress.
HollywoodLife

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Spotted Together At Halloween Party: Report

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, got spooky together. The pair, which have been linked since September, was allegedly spotted at the Circoloco Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, per a report from Page Six. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source for the publication claimed. “The group got bottle service.” Gigi and Leo were reportedly also hanging out with Gigi’s younger sister Bella, Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad, an art dealer who founded the Helly Nahmad Gallery in Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
AOL Corp

Kim Kardashian Dresses Her Kids Up as Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween -- See the Cute Pics!

Kim Kardashian's kids are already pretty iconic -- but their costumes for Halloween 2022 are next level!. Kim took to social media on Friday to share some adorable shots of her four "icons." North, 9, is sporting Aaliyah's memorable Tommy Hilfiger Jeans ensemble. Saint, 6, is buttoned up in Snoop Dogg's classic gray checkered shirt and braids. Chicago, 4, looks adorable as Sade in a denim shirt and pants, and Psalm, 3, is rocking Eazy-E's "Straight Outta Compton" style.
Elle

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume

The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
Us Weekly

Martha Stewart Reveals She Snooped in ‘Every Closet and Every Refrigerator’ of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s Houses

No stone left unturned! Martha Stewart revealed that she happily snooped around in both Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s homes during their March hang out. The Martha Stewart Living founder, 81, told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 17, that she had a “fabulous” time looking through the Kardashians stars’ houses. “They live sort of in […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy