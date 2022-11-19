Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian Just Shared the First Photo of Her Baby Boy on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian's baby boy is celebrating his first Halloween, and in honor of the spooky holiday, he officially made his social media debut — a Kardashian-Jenner rite of passage. On Sunday, Khloé shared a cute sibling photo of her 4-year-old daughter True and her newborn son on Instagram....
Heidi Montag Reveals Son's Unique Name After Spencer Pratt's TikTok of Her Going Into Labor in Traffic
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, and the proud dad documented his wife's dramatic trip to the hospital while in labor. After confirming the baby boy's birth to ET, 36-year-old Heidi took to Snapchat in the middle of the night to share that her son's name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighs 7 pounds, 9 ounces and is 21 inches long. The stars of The Hills are also parents to 5-year-old son Gunner Pratt.
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby #2
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt just welcomed their second child. Their baby boy was born at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday after a 45-minute delivery, reports TMZ. No word on the baby’s name, but he reportedly weighed 7 lbs. and 9 oz. Spencer shared a TikTok video earlier in the...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump After Announcing She’s Expecting a Daughter With Tom Pelphrey: Photos
Celebrating her new chapter! After announcing that she is expecting her first child, Kaley Cuoco has continued to document her pregnancy in sweet ways. The Flight Attendant star, 36, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 27, to share several photos of her journey to motherhood. The first shot included Cuoco and boyfriend Tom […]
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet
Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Austin Kevitch With PDA During Los Angeles Outing
Is a romance brewing? Camila Cabello was spotted again with Austin Kevitch, and the duo seemed to be unable to keep their hands off of each other. The singer may have even confirmed...
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV With New Spin-off Show
Brielle, 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, the eldest daughters of former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann are returning to reality TV. According to People, the sisters will be appearing in "a new reality TV series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of haircare products."
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy
Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At 20 Weeks In New Selfies
Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is halfway there! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, marked the midpoint of her pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump selfies to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 15. Kaley, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Tom Pelphrey, 40, showcased her growing bump in a short-sleeved striped shirt in the first photo. She also rocked black sweatpants and a matching hat as she snapped the mirror selfie inside her home. “Halfway,” Kaley wrote on the photo, before tagging her actor boyfriend.
Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'
Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
Chanel West Coast Reveals Baby Girl's Name
Chanel West Coast has revealed more details about her newborn. During a new interview with Us Weekly, the MTV favorite opened up about her birthing experience. She also took a moment to share the name of her baby girl. Chanel welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, on...
Congratulations!: Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Announce The Birth Of Their Baby Boy With Heartwarming Photos
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are proud parents of a baby boy! The couple announced the birth of their first child together on Friday (Nov. 18) with heartfelt photos. "After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came, my baby Yoda, my Sani," the mom happily captioned a series of Instagram photos that documented the arrival of baby Noah Hasani.
Heidi Montag Has Glam Session at the Hospital Before Giving Birth to Baby No. 2: Watch the Clip
She’s ready! Heidi Montag made sure to get a glam session in at the hospital by getting her makeup done while going into labor with baby No. 2. “It’s about time,” the Laguna Beach alum, 36, captioned a TikTok video on Thursday, November 17, which was synced to Lizzo‘s hit single “About Damn Time.”
Heidi Montag gives birth to second child with Spencer Pratt
"The Hills" alum Heidi Montag welcomed her second child, son Ryker Pratt, with her husband, Spencer Pratt.
Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.
Bachelor In Paradise Stars Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Deny Pregnancy Rumors
Following their unexpected courthouse nuptials last month, Bachelor in Paradise alums Joe Amabile (aka “Grocery Store Joe”) and Serena Pitt are fielding fan questions about a possible “shotgun wedding.” The couple addressed pregnancy rumors in a YouTube Q&A video Thursday, as reported by Page Six. “I’m not [pregnant],” Joe joked, when the question came up. “I’m not either,” Serena chimed […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Stars Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Deny Pregnancy Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
