This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBoston, MA
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young WinnerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The richest person in MassachusettsLuay RahilMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenCambridge, MA
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
WCVB
Top moments from Plymouth's annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, marched from Plymouth Rock Saturday morning and the spectacle was once again broadcast live on WCVB. It's one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, visually bringing the country's rich heritage to life by representing each century from...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to pay them a visit soon.
Positively Massachusetts: Local firefighters ‘passing the helmet’ to help one of their own
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters across the state are honoring a Plymouth firefighter who was forced out of action because of his health. Dale Melanson was on the force for 18 years and is now battling a new fire after his recent diagnosis of ALS. Boston 25 News Photojournalist Adam...
Apartment Therapy
This Is the Main Downside of Being a Renter in the Northeast
When Travis Dagenais moved from Boston to Los Angeles in 2021, he was thrilled to discover he didn’t have to pay a broker’s fee for his new apartment. “It was a nice change from the highway robbery they get away with in Boston,” says Dagenais, who only had to fork over a security deposit and one month’s rent.
gotodestinations.com
7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)
When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
Warwick NBA trainer arrested on rape charges
An NBA trainer from Warwick was arrested on Friday for allegedly drugging and raping someone in downtown Boston, according to Boston police.
WCVB
Marines to kickoff Saturday's Thanksgiving parade in Plymouth
The Army's Golden Knights parachuted into last year's America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade in Plymouth. This year, it's the Marines' turn to wow the crowd from the sky.
high-profile.com
Mayor Wu Kicks off Vicinity Energy’s Electrification Plans
Cambridge, MA – Vicinity Energy has officially kicked off its electrification plans with the deconstruction of a steam turbine at the Kendall Green Energy Cogeneration Facility. Vicinity will install an electric boiler in its place, marking a critical step in the company’s Clean Energy Future commitment to reaching net zero carbon emissions across all its operations by 2050.
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!
hockomocksports.com
KP Holds Off Feehan, Books Another Visit to Gillette
MANSFIELD, Mass. – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – King Philip makes enough plays down the stretch, getting the defensive stops it needs to hold on and grind out a playoff win. It seems to now be built into this program’s DNA that, as the weather gets colder and the games get tighter, the Warriors will find a way to come out on top.
multihousingnews.com
Quarterra Begins Construction in Boston
This 265-unit community is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification. Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has begun construction on a 256-unit community in Boston’s Allston, Mass., neighborhood. Harper, located at 40 Rugg Road, is designed to achieve a LEED Gold certification. The community will include two rooftop...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108 while a new music venue rocks out in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!. Attention rock n’ rollers, hip-hoppers, country lovers, and all music fans – Roadrunner, the largest...
Why is the New England International Auto Show Cancelled for the 3rd Time in a Row?
Whether it's fathers and sons or auto enthusiasts, the bad news comes again for the third year in a row: the cancellation of the New England International Auto Show. The last time they all poured into the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center was in January of 2020. From funky, fast,...
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston
A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
A Tale Of Two Cities
textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
25 Investigates: Real estate company offers homeowners cash in exchange for 40-year lien
BROCKTON, Mass. — Naomi was feeling desperate in the spring of 2021. The 50-year-old mother of two was out of work and falling behind on her bills. Then she got a call from MV Realty. “Somebody just called me because I was looking at properties in Florida. They asked...
Berkeley Beacon
Men’s basketball loses thriller to Bridgewater State 81-79
The Emerson men’s basketball team was defeated by Bridgewater State on Wednesday night in a competitive thriller, 81-79—the team’s second consecutive loss by one basket. Dropping a Saturday match against Tufts University, the Lions entered the Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker gym looking to bounce back but were unable to pull ahead of the Bears.
School bus driver charged with OUI with several students on board in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old Massachusetts school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down Route 3 in Pembroke. State Police stopped the bus in the parking lot of Friendly’s Restaurant off Route 139 on Thursday...
