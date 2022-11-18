ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MA

WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Top moments from Plymouth's annual America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Plymouth's annual parade, part ofAmerica's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration, marched from Plymouth Rock Saturday morning and the spectacle was once again broadcast live on WCVB. It's one of America’s only historically accurate chronological parades, visually bringing the country's rich heritage to life by representing each century from...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Main Downside of Being a Renter in the Northeast

When Travis Dagenais moved from Boston to Los Angeles in 2021, he was thrilled to discover he didn’t have to pay a broker’s fee for his new apartment. “It was a nice change from the highway robbery they get away with in Boston,” says Dagenais, who only had to fork over a security deposit and one month’s rent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
gotodestinations.com

7 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Boston – (With Photos)

When it comes to breakfast, there are a lot of options in Boston. If you are looking for the best of the best, look no further than these seven spots. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light bite before exploring the city, be sure to check out these restaurants next time you’re in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Mayor Wu Kicks off Vicinity Energy’s Electrification Plans

Cambridge, MA – Vicinity Energy has officially kicked off its electrification plans with the deconstruction of a steam turbine at the Kendall Green Energy Cogeneration Facility. Vicinity will install an electric boiler in its place, marking a critical step in the company’s Clean Energy Future commitment to reaching net zero carbon emissions across all its operations by 2050.
BOSTON, MA
hockomocksports.com

KP Holds Off Feehan, Books Another Visit to Gillette

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – King Philip makes enough plays down the stretch, getting the defensive stops it needs to hold on and grind out a playoff win. It seems to now be built into this program’s DNA that, as the weather gets colder and the games get tighter, the Warriors will find a way to come out on top.
MANSFIELD, MA
multihousingnews.com

Quarterra Begins Construction in Boston

This 265-unit community is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification. Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corp., has begun construction on a 256-unit community in Boston’s Allston, Mass., neighborhood. Harper, located at 40 Rugg Road, is designed to achieve a LEED Gold certification. The community will include two rooftop...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston

A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
BOSTON, MA
Kevin Vitali

A Tale Of Two Cities

textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
HAVERHILL, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Men’s basketball loses thriller to Bridgewater State 81-79

The Emerson men’s basketball team was defeated by Bridgewater State on Wednesday night in a competitive thriller, 81-79—the team’s second consecutive loss by one basket. Dropping a Saturday match against Tufts University, the Lions entered the Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker gym looking to bounce back but were unable to pull ahead of the Bears.
BRIDGEWATER, MA

