These 3 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Of Over 13% And Are Trading For Far Less Than They're Worth
Great Ajax has over $1.5 billion in total assets and has a book value of $13.75 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. TPG has over $5.3 billion in total assets and has a book value of $14.28 per share as of Sep. 30, 2022. The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income...
Expert Ratings for GrafTech International
Analysts have provided the following ratings for GrafTech International EAF within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for GrafTech International. The company has an average price target of $5.02 with a high of $7.00 and a low of $3.07.
Why This Prelude Therapeutics Analyst Disagrees With 2 Others And Downgraded The Stock
Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc PRLD came under pressure during early trading on Monday. The company’s decision to discontinue internal development of the PRMT5 program (PRT811) results in uncertainty around the way forward, according to BofA Securities. The Prelude Therapeutics Analyst: Tazeen Ahmad downgraded the rating for Prelude Therapeutics...
'The Biggest Change To The Stock Market In Decades' Could Be Weeks Away: Would The SEC's New Plans Destroy Payment For Order Flow?
The Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year is slated for Dec. 14, and the stakes have been raised. What Happened: A new market structure plan from the SEC could be unveiled at the Fed's upcoming meeting, according to Fox Business' Charles Gasparino. "Commissioners have a draft that's described as...
Expert Ratings for Extra Space Storage
Within the last quarter, Extra Space Storage EXR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Extra Space Storage. The company has an average price target of $171.75 with a high of $196.00 and a low of $150.00.
Peering Into Lockheed Martin's Recent Short Interest
Lockheed Martin's LMT short percent of float has risen 24.24% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.73 million shares sold short, which is 1.23% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Analyst Ratings for Home Point Capital
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Home Point Capital HMPT stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
As Tesla Languishes At 2-Year Low, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested In The Stock Would Be Worth If Cathie Wood's Price Target Is Hit
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares are trading at their lowest level in two years, weighed down by a host of factors. What Happened: Tesla shares have been on a downhill slide since the start of the year. The stock scaled a fresh peak of $414.50 on Nov. 4, 2021, as the post-pandemic buying spree proved positive for demand.
Where TPG RE Finance Trust Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $9.5 versus the current price of TPG RE Finance Trust at $6.965, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
Booking Holdings Unusual Options Activity
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Booking Holdings. Looking at options history for Booking Holdings BKNG we detected 24 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
The Major REITS: Is A Bottom Now In Store Or Is This Another Relief Rally?
With interest rates easing off of their recent highs, including the 10-year U.S. Treasury Note yield (now back under 4%) and the 30-year fixed-rate national average mortgage rate (now back below 7%), real estate investment trusts (REITs) may be perking up. Is a bottom finally in store or is it...
Interest Rates, Layoffs And Workers Choosing Home Are Causing Office Building Values To Plummet
Chances are there’s a lot of empty office space at Twitter Inc. now that new owner Elon Musk fired much of his inherited staff or demanded so much of them that they left en masse. But vacant space at Twitter is merely a reflection of the U.S. office market...
Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG stock increased by 5.88% to $1.44 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Heritage Insurance Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 307.4K, which is 213.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 million.
What Does AGNC Investment's Debt Look Like?
Shares of AGNC Investment's Inc. AGNC moved lower by 26.58% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt AGNC Investment's has. AGNC Investment's Debt. Based on AGNC Investment's's financial statement as of November 7, 2022, long-term debt is...
5 Reasons Why Trustless DEX Are The Future
DEXes offer strong execution guarantees and increased transparency into the underlying mechanics of trading. Trades are trackable, traceable and data is permanently on-chain. This is one of the core basics and the beauty behind the ideology of DEXes. While many have forgotten, I will remind all of you again. Amidst...
Earnings Preview: PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital PAGS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PagSeguro Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. PagSeguro Digital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Consolidate FTX Mess: Does This Crypto's Golden Cross Predict A Bull Cycle?
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin are trading in consolidation within possible triangle patterns. Dogecoin is showing relative strength due to a golden cross that formed on the chart. Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD were trading slightly lower during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in continued consolidation after the FTX debacle...
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $61M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $61,012,529 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. #. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
1,220 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Sunday a total of 1,220.16 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,357,972, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,112.95), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
