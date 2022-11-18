ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

How to watch Notre Dame hosting Boston College

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLMcC_0jGNNTYH00

Notre Dame is usually the easiest college football team to find on TV because its home games are always on NBC (unless Peacock gets in the way … insert eyeroll emoji) and the vast majority of its road games are easily accessible.

This week the Irish are at home for Senior Day and on their home station, NBC.

Here are the viewing notes:

  • Game Day: Nov. 19, 2022
  • Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock
  • Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Have fun this afternoon and go Irish!

