ITHACA, N.Y.—Demonstrations by angry city employees two weeks ago have sparked a fair amount of internal strife within the City of Ithaca’s leadership, pitting Mayor-elect Laura Lewis, City Attorney Ari Lavine and the city’s Common Council against each other, all while the city’s employees retain their initial complaints: that they feel mistreated by the city as workers, morale is at dire levels, and that the city’s bargaining tactics are unfairly harsh.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO