Horseheads, NY

NewsChannel 36

Activists Rally for the Passage of NY Renews Climate, Jobs, and Justice Package

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Activists rallied together at Thompson Park to draw connections between local and state policy, in regard to Ithaca's Green New Deal. Climate Justice Cornell member Siobhan Hull helped organize the rally. Hull wanted to bring people together to celebrate the launch of the New York Renews Climate, Jobs, and Justice Package.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Who did Ithacans write-in for City Mayor?

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans can occasionally be creative, and when given the opportunity and license, have shown the ability to display a wide range of ingenuity whether it be through write-in votes or naming future public safety departments. Thus, with a mayoral campaign that featured appointed acting mayor (and now mayor-elect)...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Big Flats Town Supervisor, board member leaving at the end of 2022

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Leadership in the Town of Big Flats will undergo some changes at the end of the year after the Town Supervisor announced he’ll be stepping down. Big Flats Supervisor Ed Fairbrother told 18 News that he would step down from his role at the end of 2022. Current town council […]
The Ithaca Voice

Common Council enters fray over union tensions, calls Lavine’s conduct “inappropriate” in letter to mayor

ITHACA, N.Y.—Demonstrations by angry city employees two weeks ago have sparked a fair amount of internal strife within the City of Ithaca’s leadership, pitting Mayor-elect Laura Lewis, City Attorney Ari Lavine and the city’s Common Council against each other, all while the city’s employees retain their initial complaints: that they feel mistreated by the city as workers, morale is at dire levels, and that the city’s bargaining tactics are unfairly harsh.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Adam Dohn Memorial Climbing Wall Dedication Ceremony

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A climbing wall dedication ceremony took place at the Corning Painted-Post High School, Saturday afternoon. The ceremony honored Adam Dohn, a graduate of the class of 2016. Dohn recently passed away in 2021. Dohn’s father, Paul Dohn, said his son's passion for climbing began his junior...
CORNING, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Drug bust at area hotel leads to guilty verdict for New York man

An Owego, NY man was found guilty by a Bradford County jury on Tuesday of possessing a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver them. Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, according to the Bradford County District Attorney's office. Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy...
SAYRE, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Great House, great new price in Hornell NY

GREAT NEW PRICE! House in Hornell NY. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms with closets in each bedroom, and 1.5 bathrooms. The home has oak hardwood floors throughout, oak trim and solid oak interior doors, as well as nice hardwood built-in cabinets. The walk-in attic is large enough to be finished off to create extra livable space. All kitchen appliances stay.
HORNELL, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

LAND DONATION SECURES OVER 1,000 FEET OF SENECA LAKE SHORELINE

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received a donation of 30 acres with 1,080 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette, Seneca County. Located three miles south of Geneva, the property is a gift from the estate of Robert Kriss who passed away in 2021. Robert was a resident of Geneva who enjoyed outdoor recreation and had deep concerns about the natural environment.
GENEVA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Maple City is gearing up for the winter festivities, announcing the “Hornell for the Holidays” lineup of events that the weekend after Thanksgiving. Hornell Partners for Growth announced that Santa will return to his cottage during the “Hornell for the Holidays” kickoff event and parade on November 26. The event […]
HORNELL, NY

