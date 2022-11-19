Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
NewsChannel 36
Activists Rally for the Passage of NY Renews Climate, Jobs, and Justice Package
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Activists rallied together at Thompson Park to draw connections between local and state policy, in regard to Ithaca's Green New Deal. Climate Justice Cornell member Siobhan Hull helped organize the rally. Hull wanted to bring people together to celebrate the launch of the New York Renews Climate, Jobs, and Justice Package.
Who did Ithacans write-in for City Mayor?
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans can occasionally be creative, and when given the opportunity and license, have shown the ability to display a wide range of ingenuity whether it be through write-in votes or naming future public safety departments. Thus, with a mayoral campaign that featured appointed acting mayor (and now mayor-elect)...
Latest numbers, November 18th
According to the CDC, Broome County has moved back into the medium risk zone for COVID-19 as we head into the weekend.
First responders give emergency turkey donation
The Johnson City Police Association combined its efforts with other departments such as the Binghamton Fire Professional Firefighters Association, the Endicott PBA, the Port Dickinson Police Department, Cops for a Cause, and several others.
Big Flats Town Supervisor, board member leaving at the end of 2022
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Leadership in the Town of Big Flats will undergo some changes at the end of the year after the Town Supervisor announced he’ll be stepping down. Big Flats Supervisor Ed Fairbrother told 18 News that he would step down from his role at the end of 2022. Current town council […]
Common Council enters fray over union tensions, calls Lavine’s conduct “inappropriate” in letter to mayor
ITHACA, N.Y.—Demonstrations by angry city employees two weeks ago have sparked a fair amount of internal strife within the City of Ithaca’s leadership, pitting Mayor-elect Laura Lewis, City Attorney Ari Lavine and the city’s Common Council against each other, all while the city’s employees retain their initial complaints: that they feel mistreated by the city as workers, morale is at dire levels, and that the city’s bargaining tactics are unfairly harsh.
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga Cemetery announces it will become an official location for the 2022 National Wreaths Across America Day
National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) recently announced that Tioga County Cemetery in Owego, N.Y. would be joining in the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2022. This is the First year that the cemetery will participate in this national program. Wreaths Across America started as...
Gun allegedly displayed during large fight at Kampai
Last night, just after 10 p.m., Vestal Police responded to Kampai Japanese Steakhouse after reports of a large fight.
NewsChannel 36
Adam Dohn Memorial Climbing Wall Dedication Ceremony
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A climbing wall dedication ceremony took place at the Corning Painted-Post High School, Saturday afternoon. The ceremony honored Adam Dohn, a graduate of the class of 2016. Dohn recently passed away in 2021. Dohn’s father, Paul Dohn, said his son's passion for climbing began his junior...
Drug bust at area hotel leads to guilty verdict for New York man
An Owego, NY man was found guilty by a Bradford County jury on Tuesday of possessing a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver them. Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, according to the Bradford County District Attorney's office. Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy...
Avelo flies first flight to Orlando
Amid great fanfare, the first Avelo Airlines flight left the Greater Binghamton Airport last night.
Driver busted with fake NYS inspection sticker: ‘Insufficient funds & a baby’
New York State Police say they busted a driver with a fake NYS inspection sticker and a unique message in the Southern Tier. “Troopers at SP Endwell were conducting another investigation when they caught something off about this inspection sticker...” the NY State Police’s official Facebook page said Wednesday.
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
wellsvillesun.com
Great House, great new price in Hornell NY
GREAT NEW PRICE! House in Hornell NY. This home offers 4 spacious bedrooms with closets in each bedroom, and 1.5 bathrooms. The home has oak hardwood floors throughout, oak trim and solid oak interior doors, as well as nice hardwood built-in cabinets. The walk-in attic is large enough to be finished off to create extra livable space. All kitchen appliances stay.
New York Firefighters Need You to Clear Snow from Hydrants
According to a report by Megan Hatch of WYSR, if you have a fire hydrant on your property, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York has an important message for you. Clear the snow around it. If you're a Binghamton lifer, this probably isn't news to you. You've...
Latest Study: People Make the Most Money in This Binghamton Area
Every year during the holiday season, my wife and I take a ride around the triple Cities to look at all the holiday decorations that are on display at area homes. We've seen some amazing displays. It sure makes our display of a couple of strands of lights lined around...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
LAND DONATION SECURES OVER 1,000 FEET OF SENECA LAKE SHORELINE
The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received a donation of 30 acres with 1,080 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette, Seneca County. Located three miles south of Geneva, the property is a gift from the estate of Robert Kriss who passed away in 2021. Robert was a resident of Geneva who enjoyed outdoor recreation and had deep concerns about the natural environment.
Hornell for the Holidays: Santa, activities, cocoa, parade, and more
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Maple City is gearing up for the winter festivities, announcing the “Hornell for the Holidays” lineup of events that the weekend after Thanksgiving. Hornell Partners for Growth announced that Santa will return to his cottage during the “Hornell for the Holidays” kickoff event and parade on November 26. The event […]
Broome County men sent to prison for violating probations
Today in Broome County Court, two men received prison time for violating their probations.
Comments / 0