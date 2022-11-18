Read full article on original website
KTLA
Celebrate Lunar New Year, Food and Wine Festival at the Disneyland Resort; ‘Soarin Over California’ returns
Lunar New Year and Food and Wine festivities will return to the Disneyland Resort in early 2023, the theme park announced Monday. Lunar New Year will take place from Jan. 20 to Feb. 15 at Disney’s California Adventure Park. The upcoming celebration will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, along with the Year of the […]
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Treats for Santa Cart for 2022 Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure
If you have an appetite like old Saint Nick, you may want to visit the Treats for Santa Cart during the Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure. Menu for Treats for Santa at Disney California Adventure Festival of Holidays 2022. Food:. Cookie Decorating Kit – $10. Beverages:. 🆕...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
This is the cost of annual passes at California theme parks
Purchasing an annual pass is a great option for any frequent theme park visitor. However, season tickets for California’s famed amusement parks, like Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm, can range dramatically in price.
WDW News Today
New Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Haunted Mansion Vault Collection Tees at Walt Disney World
Two new T-shirts honoring classic Walt Disney World attractions are now available at Walt Disney World as part of the 50th anniversary Vault Collection. We found these Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Haunted Mansion tees in Celebrity 5&10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, of all places. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad...
Disneyland’s reimagined Mickey’s Toontown set to reopen on March 8
Mickey’s Toontown will reopen at Disneyland park on March 8, 2023, Disneyland officials announced on Friday. The updated Toontown area will feature “new experiences for families and young children to have more opportunities to play together,” Disneyland said in a news release. Disney says the area will be greener and more spacious, but still offer […]
Walt Disney World to raise theme park ticket prices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Some changes are coming for anyone looking to buy tickets to Walt Disney World’s theme parks. Disney is raising ticket prices for guests. The increase affects base ticket prices and annual passholder passes. “We continue to focus on providing guests with the best,...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!
One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
WDW News Today
New Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
Celebrate the cartoon that brought Mickey Mouse to the world for the first time with a new Steamboat Willie Loungefly backpack at the Disneyland Resort!. The backpack features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by the wheel of the steamboat from the cartoon, looking like they did back in 1928, in black, white, and gray. But look out, old Pete is peering in from the porthole!
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disneyland Halts All Magic Key Sales Again
After putting Magic Keys on sale just over a day ago, Disneyland Resort has officially halted all Magic Key sales again. On the virtual queue website, guests still in line were given the following message: “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide. Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue to be available for all pass types (Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine) at this time.”
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Limited Time Plant-Based Pear Oat Cobbler at Disneyland
The holiday celebrations have begun at Disneyland, bringing with them a flurry of wintry dishes. River Belle Terrace is serving a plant-based Pear Oat Cobbler for a limited time. Pear Oat Cobbler (Plant-based) – $8 Spiced pears, oat streusel, and cranberry sorbet. This is a great little cobbler that...
Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' Ride Now Includes Dolls In Wheelchairs
It's part of the California resort’s overall effort to reflect a more “accurate representation of diversity around the world.”
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Closures and Changes Announced Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
More closures and changes are being announced for Walt Disney World Resort due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be required to depart by 3 p.m. today, November 9. Guests staying at the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort will...
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate
The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
WDW News Today
New Orange Bird Jumpsuit and Pajamas Fly Into Disneyland Resort
A new Orange Bird jumpsuit and pajama set have arrived at Disneyland Resort. This apparel is available in the Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District. The jumpsuit is light pink, with a drawstring waist. It has an all-over pattern of Orange Bird and actual oranges. Orange Bird Pajamas – $49.99...
disneyfoodblog.com
REVIEW: There’s a NEW Cozy Cone Motel Snack in Disney California Adventure!
The most exciting thing about the holidays in Disney Parks has nothing to do with the decorations. It doesn’t even have anything to do with the holiday merchandise in shops. No, for us, the most exciting thing about the holidays in Disney Parks is THE FOOD — SO many new snacks become available this time of the year, and yes, we’re intent on trying most of them. So come along with us as we head over to Disney California Adventure for a new holiday snack.
