The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
Disneyland’s reimagined Mickey’s Toontown set to reopen on March 8

Mickey’s Toontown will reopen at Disneyland park on March 8, 2023, Disneyland officials announced on Friday. The updated Toontown area will feature “new experiences for families and young children to have more opportunities to play together,” Disneyland said in a news release. Disney says the area will be greener and more spacious, but still offer […]
Disney World Annual Passholders to Get EXCLUSIVE Viewing of Fantasmic!

One of Disney World’s most iconic shows, Fantasmic!, finally reopened after being closed since 2020. There was no doubt that this show would be SUPER popular — we saw HUGE lines on its reopening night. Shortly after that, Disney World added extra shows to meet the demand. Tonight, though, there will be an extra show for only select Disney World guests: annual passholders!
New Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

Celebrate the cartoon that brought Mickey Mouse to the world for the first time with a new Steamboat Willie Loungefly backpack at the Disneyland Resort!. The backpack features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by the wheel of the steamboat from the cartoon, looking like they did back in 1928, in black, white, and gray. But look out, old Pete is peering in from the porthole!
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
UPDATE: Disneyland Halts All Magic Key Sales Again

After putting Magic Keys on sale just over a day ago, Disneyland Resort has officially halted all Magic Key sales again. On the virtual queue website, guests still in line were given the following message: “Due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program, we have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide. Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue to be available for all pass types (Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine) at this time.”
REVIEW: Limited Time Plant-Based Pear Oat Cobbler at Disneyland

The holiday celebrations have begun at Disneyland, bringing with them a flurry of wintry dishes. River Belle Terrace is serving a plant-based Pear Oat Cobbler for a limited time. Pear Oat Cobbler (Plant-based) – $8 Spiced pears, oat streusel, and cranberry sorbet. This is a great little cobbler that...
Universal Studios Adds a Feature Many Disney Theme Park Fans Hate

The fierce competition between theme parks operated by Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios has led to both companies building huge new areas and adding popular rides at their parks over the past dozen years. Universal Orlando Resort started the proliferation...
New Orange Bird Jumpsuit and Pajamas Fly Into Disneyland Resort

A new Orange Bird jumpsuit and pajama set have arrived at Disneyland Resort. This apparel is available in the Dress Shop in Downtown Disney District. The jumpsuit is light pink, with a drawstring waist. It has an all-over pattern of Orange Bird and actual oranges. Orange Bird Pajamas – $49.99...
REVIEW: There’s a NEW Cozy Cone Motel Snack in Disney California Adventure!

The most exciting thing about the holidays in Disney Parks has nothing to do with the decorations. It doesn’t even have anything to do with the holiday merchandise in shops. No, for us, the most exciting thing about the holidays in Disney Parks is THE FOOD — SO many new snacks become available this time of the year, and yes, we’re intent on trying most of them. So come along with us as we head over to Disney California Adventure for a new holiday snack.

