Phoenix, AZ

The Comeback

Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news

The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Payne, Booker lead Suns to 116-95 win over Knicks

PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored 21 points, Devin Booker added 20 and the Phoenix Suns used a dominating second half to beat the New York Knicks 116-95. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and all of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures. Torrey Craig scored 14 points and Mikal Bridges 13. Reserve Damion Lee scored 15 and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Sports

Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week

The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Devin Booker is on Fire

Devin Booker just had his best game of the season in a matchup last night against the Utah Jazz. By scoring 49 points, Booker has already tied his 2021 season high for points scored in a single game. However, despite this season’s best performance, the Suns fell short with a...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma to the Suns?

And according to recent reports, the Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in Kuzma. A report from The Athletic discusses the possibility of a trade involving the Washington Wizards. This is part of an ongoing search for the Suns to get rid of Jae Crowder, who has not stepped on the court this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The New York Knicks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.25 points per game before their contest Sunday. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Phoenix Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Footprint Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Knicks- Halftime Recap

A needed-win is on schedule for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday against the New York Knicks. Phoenix is coming off a late-game, last-minute loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. Two highly-contested jumpers from Lauri Markannen and Jordan Clarkson sealed Phoenix’s fate against Utah. Now, the 9-6 Suns will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Week in Review

The Phoenix Suns had a down then up then down again week which has led to more head-scratching than ever before. After a frustrating loss in Miami against the Heat, Phoenix responded by stopping the Golden State Warriors from finding their footing. The Suns then fell flat in Utah against the Jazz.
PHOENIX, AZ
WREG

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant injured in win over OKC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was injured in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game against Oklahoma City, needing to be helped off the court after turning his left ankle. The Grizzlies won, 121-110.  Morant went from the court straight to the locker room.  After the game, Coach Taylor Jenkins said there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Report: Suns Showing Trade Interest in These Three Players

The Phoenix Suns are certainly one team to follow as the regular season chugs along and the trade deadline grows closer. It's easy to like your team when you haven't played a game yet, but as we inch closer towards the New Year, franchises are starting to figure out if their squads have matched expectations on paper.
PHOENIX, AZ

