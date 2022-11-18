Read full article on original website
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Couple pays for grandma and grandson's dinner: "Enjoy each other"Amy ChristieChandler, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a major scare Friday night in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when All-Star guard Ja Morant went down with a scary ankle injury. Ja Morant had to leave Friday's game with an ankle injury. The absolute last thing anyone wanted to see. pic.twitter.com/sgA4KSE6Me — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 19, Read more... The post Memphis Grizzlies announce major Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What the Suns could offer the Nets in a potential Kevin Durant trade
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is committed to being in Brooklyn as of right now, but he’s also made it clear that he isn’t happy with the state of the roster. Many commentators and analysts are openly calling for the Nets to trade Durant and begin to rebuild ahead of an incredibly deep 2023 draft.
3 keys to the Utah’s Jazz’s 134-133 win over the Phoenix Suns
The Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns, 134-133, on Friday night at Vivint Arena in a game that went down to the wire.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Trail Blazers prediction, odds and pick – 11/19/2022
Don’t look now, but the two teams tied for first in the Western Conference will clash on the hardwood as the Utah Jazz battle it out with division rival Portland. Join us for our NBA odds series, where our Jazz-Blazers prediction and pick will be revealed. It has been...
FOX Sports
Payne, Booker lead Suns to 116-95 win over Knicks
PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored 21 points, Devin Booker added 20 and the Phoenix Suns used a dominating second half to beat the New York Knicks 116-95. Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and all of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures. Torrey Craig scored 14 points and Mikal Bridges 13. Reserve Damion Lee scored 15 and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
Suns PG Chris Paul out Sunday vs. Knicks, to be re-evaluated next week
The Phoenix Suns announced Saturday that guard Chris Paul will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a heel injury and will be re-evaluated next week. This will be the Point God’s sixth straight game ruled out due to the injury. Phoenix is now 2-3 in games Paul has missed. Paul is in danger of missing Tuesday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers as well.
Report: Jimmy Butler not traveling with Miami Heat for game vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Miami Heat are severely underhanded at the moment, and superstar forward Jimmy Butler will reportedly not travel with the team for its upcoming game against the young and talented Cleveland Cavaliers. Butler sat out of the Heat’s 107-106 heartbreaking loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday night. That game...
What's wrong with Phoenix's defense? 3 questions entering Suns-Knicks matchup
Here are three questions entering Phoenix’s 1:30 p.m. game Sunday against New York that can be seen on Bally Sports Arizona. The Suns (9-6) are coming off a 134-133 loss Friday at Utah, while the Knicks (8-8) lost their last game, 111-101, Friday at defending NBA champion Golden State.
Yardbarker
Devin Booker is on Fire
Devin Booker just had his best game of the season in a matchup last night against the Utah Jazz. By scoring 49 points, Booker has already tied his 2021 season high for points scored in a single game. However, despite this season’s best performance, the Suns fell short with a...
Knicks And Suns Starting Lineups And Final Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are facing off in Arizona.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma to the Suns?
And according to recent reports, the Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in Kuzma. A report from The Athletic discusses the possibility of a trade involving the Washington Wizards. This is part of an ongoing search for the Suns to get rid of Jae Crowder, who has not stepped on the court this season.
Knicks Get Sun Burned in Phoenix Despite 27 From Brunson
Despite Mitchell Robinson's return, the New York Knicks failed to take advantage of Chris Paul's absence and fell to the Phoenix Suns by a wide margin.
Utah Jazz reportedly have interest in trading for Atlanta Hawks star
After getting off to a shockingly good start to begin the season, the Utah Jazz are actually looking to add
CBS Sports
Suns vs. Knicks: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The New York Knicks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.25 points per game before their contest Sunday. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Phoenix Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Footprint Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
Yardbarker
Suns Vs. Knicks- Halftime Recap
A needed-win is on schedule for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday against the New York Knicks. Phoenix is coming off a late-game, last-minute loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday. Two highly-contested jumpers from Lauri Markannen and Jordan Clarkson sealed Phoenix’s fate against Utah. Now, the 9-6 Suns will...
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Week in Review
The Phoenix Suns had a down then up then down again week which has led to more head-scratching than ever before. After a frustrating loss in Miami against the Heat, Phoenix responded by stopping the Golden State Warriors from finding their footing. The Suns then fell flat in Utah against the Jazz.
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant injured in win over OKC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant was injured in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game against Oklahoma City, needing to be helped off the court after turning his left ankle. The Grizzlies won, 121-110. Morant went from the court straight to the locker room. After the game, Coach Taylor Jenkins said there […]
Yardbarker
Report: Suns Showing Trade Interest in These Three Players
The Phoenix Suns are certainly one team to follow as the regular season chugs along and the trade deadline grows closer. It's easy to like your team when you haven't played a game yet, but as we inch closer towards the New Year, franchises are starting to figure out if their squads have matched expectations on paper.
