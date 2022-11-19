Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman
Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
wesb.com
Wellsville Man Arrested on Multiple Felonies After Domestic Dispute
A Wellsville man was arrested on multiple felony charges after a domestic disturbance Saturday morning. New York State Police charged 39-years-old Colby D. Klesa with felony criminal mischief and felony strangulation. Klesa was held pending arraignment.
Man arrested in connection to Nov. 11 hit and run
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Millport man was arrested Friday after a hit-and-run incident on Nov. 11 left a man dead in Horseheads. According to New York State Police, Alex L. Saxbury, 29, was arrested Friday in Horseheads. Saxbury is charged with Leaving an accident- result in death, a class D Felony. Police say Saxbury […]
Gun allegedly displayed during large fight at Kampai
Last night, just after 10 p.m., Vestal Police responded to Kampai Japanese Steakhouse after reports of a large fight.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested in Elmira Heights Hit And Run Accident
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police released further information in Friday, November 11th's hit and run in Elmira Heights. State Police said 29 year old Alex Saxbury of Millport turned himself in Friday. He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. He...
Man found guilty of burning down motorcycle club sentenced
Williamsport, Pa. — An Old Lycoming man found guilty of intentionally burning down a motorcycle club was sentenced this week. Damon Lee Millington will spend a minimum of 15 years in prison for the conviction with the possibility of maxing out at 30 years. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years. Related reading: Jurors decide fate of Road Knight Motorcycle Club arsonist ...
Man wanted for holding up gas station in Lycoming County
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Police in Lycoming County are searching for a robbery suspect. Police say a man entered the Citgo gas station along Main Street in Hughesville just before 7:30 a.m. Friday morning. He allegedly handed a note to the cashier demanding money then pulled out a gun. He...
informnny.com
Ithaca murder suspect charged with murder in the second degree
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a...
Several Injured in “Large Fight” at Kampai Restaurant in Vestal
At least one handgun was displayed during an altercation involving several people at a popular town of Vestal restaurant. Police said they received multiple calls reporting a large fight at Kampai Japanese Steakhouse shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday. Units from several law enforcement agencies were sent to the restaurant at...
Southport Teen, Elmira man, identified as bodies from Cherrywood Manor
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — The two individuals found dead in the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Thursday have been identified, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Tayler E. Nemier, 18, from Southport, and Ronald E. Hyrne, 34, of Elmira, were found dead on Thursday afternoon inside a vehicle in the parking […]
Woman pleads guilty to drug possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation. Cadek […]
Athens woman arrested for attempted burglary; terroristic threats
SHESHEQUIN TWP. Pa. (WETM) — An Athens woman has been arrested following an incident where police say she attempted to break into a residence and made threats toward the resident. According to the criminal complaint, Ashley Kennedy, of Athens, Pa., was arrested after an incident occurred on Oct. 27, at a residence on Sheshequin Road […]
BET
2-Year-Old Boy Starves To Death Following Fatal Heart Attack Of Father
In February, an Ontario County, New York man suffered a fatal heart attack, with his 2-year-old subsequently dying of starvation. According to NBC News, the cause of death for David Conde Sr., 59, and David Conde Jr., 2, has been determined nine months after they were found on February 15 in their home located at the Serenity Manor Apartments in Upstate New York.
Woman charged with using stolen credit card inside Broome County Jail
Today, the Broome County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who is already locked up inside the Broome County Jail.
Two arrested following Cortland County drug bust
On November 16th, the Cortland County Drug Task Force, along with other departments, served a narcotics search warrant at a residence located on Route 26 in
Drug bust at area hotel leads to guilty verdict for New York man
An Owego, NY man was found guilty by a Bradford County jury on Tuesday of possessing a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver them. Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, according to the Bradford County District Attorney's office. Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy...
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Elmira man for 7 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, a class D felony.
On November 17, 2022, the State Police in Horseheads along with the assistance of Elmira Police Department executed a search warrant on 4th Street, in Elmira, NY. During the search, troopers located numerous firearms, including handguns, pistols, and assault weapons. Also, recovered was an extensive amount of large capacity magazines...
Elmira man indicted for May burglary; auto part theft
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted following an incident in May of 2022 where police say he burglarized a Southside auto shop and stole catalytic converters. According to the indictment, Jeremy R. Cornell is facing three charges against him for an act that took place on May 17, 2022. The counts […]
Two found dead in Southside parking lot
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has reported the deaths of two individuals found inside a vehicle in Elmira Thursday afternoon. The vehicle was found inside the parking lot of Cherrywood Manor on Elmira’s Southside around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The vehicle was located in the back of the complex, […]
wxhc.com
County Drug Task Force Make Arrests After Finding Crystal Meth in Bust
The Cortland County Drug Task Force conducted a narcotics search warrant last Wednesday, November 16th at a residence located in the Town of Taylor on Route 26. While conducting the search warrant, officer’s discovered nearly 8 grams of crystal meth, packaging materials, scales and an undisclosed amount of US Currency. The street value of the drugs found at the residence is worth over $800 dollars.
Comments / 0