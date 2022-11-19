Read full article on original website
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped
Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
San Diego Padres interested in former MVP
The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Padres looking to add former MVP to mix with Juan Soto, Manny Machado
The San Diego Padres fell short of their World Series aspirations in 2022, despite the blockbuster and franchise-altering acquisition of Juan Soto. In order to better position themselves for a run at the Fall Classic, the Padres are reportedly prioritizing free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu in the offseason, according to Jon Morosi.
Sandy Alcantara is recruiting former Cardinals star to Marlins
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.
Potential Red Sox free agent targets: Cody Bellinger, Dominic Smith, Brian Anderson join market
Former NL MVP Cody Bellinger was the most high-profile player to become a free agent at the non-tender deadline Friday evening. Boston, who non-tendered Franchy Cordero and Yu Chang, needs to add an outfielder this offseason after its outfielders combined for a .676 OPS and only 39 homers in 2022.
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
FOX Sports
Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
FOX Sports
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
Tommy Hutton: Sandy Alcántara Best Marlins Pitcher Ever Now
Marlins television analyst stops by Tobin and Leroy to discuss Sandy Alcántara winning the NL Cy Young Award. Hutton believes this award separates Sandy from other Marlins greats like Dontrelle Willis, Jose Fernandez and Josh Bekcett.
FOX Sports
Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Blue Jays don’t tender three players, looking at other team’s non-tenders, and more!
On Friday evening, the Jays announced that three players would not be offered a contract, while every other arbitration-eligible player was tendered. Non-tending Bradley Zimmer and Raimel Tapia were expected, as they had been designated for assignment off the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 deadline. However, non-tendering Vinny Capra came as a shock in all honesty.
Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and three players have already been ruled out of action. Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy and D.J. Humphries will not playing in Mexico City, as all three starters are out for Monday Night Football.
Kelvin Beachum, a man of many hats for the Arizona Cardinals
TEMPE — Starter. CEO of the offensive line. Mentor. Leader. Popcorn aficionado. Sometimes mistaken by Lecitus Smith as his dad. When Kelvin Beachum gets brought up in conversation, the titles are endless, meaningful and sometimes self-inflicted in describing the offensive tackle. That alone shows just how important he is...
Report: Cardinals sign RB Corey Clement to active roster from practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals will have three running backs on the active roster again, as the team will promote practice squad tailback Corey Clement, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Clement would likely be elevated for Monday’s game against the San Francisco...
The 5: Arizona Cardinals’ most recent Monday Night Football matchups
Monday Night Football in Mexico City? What could make for a better backdrop for the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers?. There’s a ton on the line, too. The Niners (5-4) began this week a half-game behind the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (6-4), while the Cardinals (4-6) came into the Week 11 game in third place after beating the struggling Los Angeles Rams (3-6).
Behind Enemy Lines: 49ers practicing in Colorado to prepare for Mexico’s altitude
The Arizona Cardinals (4-6) head to Mexico City for a Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers (5-4), the first meeting of the NFC West foes this year. Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Cardinals’ opponents each week this season.
