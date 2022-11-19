ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
BRONX, NY
The Comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa’s latest move amid free agency will make Twins fans hyped

Carlos Correa is either considering a return to the Minnesota Twins or he simply happens to be great friends with the Twins’ players. He was recently seen FaceTiming with Minnesota’s Jose Miranda and Jorge Polanco at a recent event, per Do-Hyoung Park. Additionally, Park reports that Byron Buxton said he talks to Carlos Correa on a weekly basis and Correa is still in a Twins group text.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

San Diego Padres interested in former MVP

The San Diego Padres reportedly want to bring in a former American League MVP. MLB Network’s JP Morosi reported Saturday morning that the team views first baseman and 2020 AL MVP José Abreu as a “top priority” for them in free agency this offseason. Morosi wrote, “Sources: Free agent José Abreu has spoken with Padres Read more... The post San Diego Padres interested in former MVP appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Sandy Alcantara is recruiting former Cardinals star to Marlins

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was named the National League Cy Young winner earlier this week in a unanimous voting decision. Now, he’s looking to bring in some more top talent around him in Miami. On Friday night, Alcantara responded to a tweet from Marlins beat reporter Craig Mish, who had floated the idea of bringing former Cardinals flamethrower Alex Reyes to South Beach.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Brewers acquire Guerra from Rays as part of bullpen makeover

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. In other transactions announced Friday night, the Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. Earlier in the day, the Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

News and Notes: Blue Jays don’t tender three players, looking at other team’s non-tenders, and more!

On Friday evening, the Jays announced that three players would not be offered a contract, while every other arbitration-eligible player was tendered. Non-tending Bradley Zimmer and Raimel Tapia were expected, as they had been designated for assignment off the 40-man roster ahead of the Rule 5 deadline. However, non-tendering Vinny Capra came as a shock in all honesty.
All Cardinals

Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and three players have already been ruled out of action. Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy and D.J. Humphries will not playing in Mexico City, as all three starters are out for Monday Night Football.
Arizona Sports

Kelvin Beachum, a man of many hats for the Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE — Starter. CEO of the offensive line. Mentor. Leader. Popcorn aficionado. Sometimes mistaken by Lecitus Smith as his dad. When Kelvin Beachum gets brought up in conversation, the titles are endless, meaningful and sometimes self-inflicted in describing the offensive tackle. That alone shows just how important he is...
TEXAS STATE
Arizona Sports

The 5: Arizona Cardinals’ most recent Monday Night Football matchups

Monday Night Football in Mexico City? What could make for a better backdrop for the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers?. There’s a ton on the line, too. The Niners (5-4) began this week a half-game behind the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (6-4), while the Cardinals (4-6) came into the Week 11 game in third place after beating the struggling Los Angeles Rams (3-6).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy