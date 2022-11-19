Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Bryson’s failed experiment, upset sponsors, coaching changes | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where the beer tents will never close. Let’s get to it!. Remember when a super-sized Bryson DeChambeau put on 50 pounds and changed golf forever?. Turns out we might have gotten a little out over our skis on that one. That’s not to...
Golf.com
‘It felt like I didn’t sleep for a few months:’ Cam Smith recalls LIV decision
No, Cam Smith’s deal with LIV Golf was not set in stone when he won the Open Championship back in July. The World No. 3 shed a little light on his decision to the Sydney Morning Herald as he gets set to return to his native Australia for the first time in three years this week at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.
Golf.com
This putting mindset helped Michelle Wie West win a major championship
Since she was a pre-teen, Michelle Wie West’s name has been among the biggest in women’s golf. She burst onto the scene at the age of 10 as she became the youngest ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links. She made the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 13, and then became the youngest woman to make the cut in an LPGA event. Her game was so explosive and awe-inspiring that she even teed it up on the PGA Tour, missing the cut by a single stroke at the Sony Open at the age of 14.
Golf.com
Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play
The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
Golf.com
Adam Scott, legendary ex-Tiger Woods caddie Stevie Williams reunite
In football, there’s an old saying about quarterbacks: If you have two of them, you really have none. We’ll soon find out if the same mantra applies to caddies. On Sunday evening, hall of fame caddie Stevie Williams announced he was coming out of retirement in order to rejoin forces with Adam Scott for a select few events in 2023. Under the supposed new agreement, Scott will take the unusual step of splitting caddying duties between Williams and his current caddie, Greg Harmon.
Golf.com
PIP results are in! Surprises, takeaways from new $100 mil Player Impact Program
The new Player Impact Program results are out. That’s right, gang: It’s PIP season. What is the PIP, you might ask? Why is the PGA Tour handing out $100 million in this fashion? And how is it that Tiger Woods won — again? GOLF.com obtained the results, which were sent to players via memo on Tuesday. Let’s break ’em down.
Golf.com
PGA Tour Fall Awards: MVP, Best Rookie, Biggest Comeback, more
There is arguably no sport with a worse grasp on the concept of an “offseason” than professional golf. Take, for instance, the DP World Tour, which wrapped up its 2022 season in dramatic fashion at its Tour Championship on Sunday. That same tour began its new season…today. At two different tournaments, one in Australia and another in South Africa.
Golf.com
Winner’s Bag: How Lydia Ko’s winning clubs have changed from 2014 to 2022
Although she is only 25, Lydia Ko has had a career for the ages going all the way back to 2012 when she won her first LPGA Tour event — the Women’s Canadian Open, as an amateur when she was only 15 years old. Lydia just capped off...
Golf.com
The definitive way to hit a successful scoring wedge shot
GOLF Magazine Top 100 Teacher Martin Chuck shows us the best way to make consistent contact around the greens. The setup and swing are both much easier than what you might’ve been taught before.
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is it legal to train my dog to help me locate my ball?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Many great courses in my area allow dogs to accompany players on their rounds. Is it okay to mark my ball with a scent and train my canine caddie to assist me in finding it?
Golf.com
These were golf gearheads’ best questions for Fully Equipped
Jonathan Wall and Ryan Barath answered every question from our InsideGOLF audience during the first Fully Equipped Live show, then gave a free driver to a listener. Make sure you’re invited to the next live show by signing up for InsideGOLF today.
Comments / 0