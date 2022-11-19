ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

‘It felt like I didn’t sleep for a few months:’ Cam Smith recalls LIV decision

No, Cam Smith’s deal with LIV Golf was not set in stone when he won the Open Championship back in July. The World No. 3 shed a little light on his decision to the Sydney Morning Herald as he gets set to return to his native Australia for the first time in three years this week at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.
Golf.com

This putting mindset helped Michelle Wie West win a major championship

Since she was a pre-teen, Michelle Wie West’s name has been among the biggest in women’s golf. She burst onto the scene at the age of 10 as she became the youngest ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links. She made the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 13, and then became the youngest woman to make the cut in an LPGA event. Her game was so explosive and awe-inspiring that she even teed it up on the PGA Tour, missing the cut by a single stroke at the Sony Open at the age of 14.
Golf.com

Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play

The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

Adam Scott, legendary ex-Tiger Woods caddie Stevie Williams reunite

In football, there’s an old saying about quarterbacks: If you have two of them, you really have none. We’ll soon find out if the same mantra applies to caddies. On Sunday evening, hall of fame caddie Stevie Williams announced he was coming out of retirement in order to rejoin forces with Adam Scott for a select few events in 2023. Under the supposed new agreement, Scott will take the unusual step of splitting caddying duties between Williams and his current caddie, Greg Harmon.
Golf.com

PIP results are in! Surprises, takeaways from new $100 mil Player Impact Program

The new Player Impact Program results are out. That’s right, gang: It’s PIP season. What is the PIP, you might ask? Why is the PGA Tour handing out $100 million in this fashion? And how is it that Tiger Woods won — again? GOLF.com obtained the results, which were sent to players via memo on Tuesday. Let’s break ’em down.
Golf.com

PGA Tour Fall Awards: MVP, Best Rookie, Biggest Comeback, more

There is arguably no sport with a worse grasp on the concept of an “offseason” than professional golf. Take, for instance, the DP World Tour, which wrapped up its 2022 season in dramatic fashion at its Tour Championship on Sunday. That same tour began its new season…today. At two different tournaments, one in Australia and another in South Africa.
Golf.com

The definitive way to hit a successful scoring wedge shot

GOLF Magazine Top 100 Teacher Martin Chuck shows us the best way to make consistent contact around the greens. The setup and swing are both much easier than what you might’ve been taught before.
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Is it legal to train my dog to help me locate my ball?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. Many great courses in my area allow dogs to accompany players on their rounds. Is it okay to mark my ball with a scent and train my canine caddie to assist me in finding it?
Golf.com

These were golf gearheads’ best questions for Fully Equipped

Jonathan Wall and Ryan Barath answered every question from our InsideGOLF audience during the first Fully Equipped Live show, then gave a free driver to a listener. Make sure you’re invited to the next live show by signing up for InsideGOLF today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy