List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the last four years this Christmas Tree Lighting tradition has been bringing the Longview community together. “Its so fun to be able to walk around downtown and see people of all ages enjoying their time being down here, enjoying a lot of the vendors that are set up and the […]
WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
Carmela's Santa Land
Winona ISD employees awarded for achievement, growth
WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project
An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
PATH distributing free children’s coats on Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People Attempting To Help (PATH) is having their Coats for Kids distribution day on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler. This is the first year that PATH is having the event in person since 2020. According to PATH, parents will be able […]
Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. “It’s good, and it’s important that people know that we love them, and that God loves them, and they have that support here in the community,” said Salvation Army Captain Michelle Walker.
High Speed Chase
East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
City of Tyler proclaims November 20, 2022 as “Opal Lee Day”, Grandmother of Juneteenth
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas native known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth” made a special visit to Tyler this afternoon. East Texas Weekend’s Willie Downs spoke with Ms. Opal Lee about her vision for change. “And I thought, if a little old lady in tennis...
Amazing Job by This Dollar General Employee in Longview, TX Inspired Praise
It seems that when people speak out online, quite often their comments tend to be negative. And honestly, some things need to be ranted about…so we GET IT. At the same time, that means when someone goes out of their way to give a positive shoutout, that person must’ve made a really good impression.
East Texas organization asking for food donations to help families
LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas organization is helping kids and adults with specials needs but needs your help this holiday season. The name of the projects is Texas Special Children’s Projects. The mission is to provide activity, recreation, and entertainment to special need children and adults year...
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church distributing holiday food on Monday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will be distributing holiday food boxes on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. The holiday food boxes will contain canned meats, canned vegetables, fresh produce and other holiday foods. The boxes are available to the public and no […]
Smith County Animal Control hosting ‘Pupsgiving’ to get dogs into homes for the holidays
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s no place like home for the holidays, and an East Texas animal shelter is working hard to make sure they get some dogs into homes this holiday season. Smith County Animal Control is at capacity and needs to clear up space in their shelter.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission receives 900 pounds of turkeys to feed families on Thanksgiving
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview is preparing home cooked meals to give out in the community on Thanksgiving Day. AAON Coil Products donated dozens of frozen turkeys this year. Their gift of 900 pounds of meat will enable the mission to reach more people in the community who are in […]
Local groups invite community to Thanksgiving meal gatherings
Editor’s Note: If your business, church or organization is hosting a free Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, let us know at news@tylerpaper.com. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, some area businesses and organizations are stepping up to make sure meals are available to those in the community who otherwise might have to go without.
East Texas family loses vehicle in fire, expresses gratitude to community for helping during difficult time
MINEOLA, Texas — It was a normal Wednesday for Krista Johnson until her vehicle burst into flames in a Walmart parking lot, leaving her family of five with no car and added financial struggles. Fortunately, no one was inside the van but they were inside the Mineola store, which...
Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
WebXtra: Gregg County Chief Deputy discusses pursuit of vehicle in Kilgore
