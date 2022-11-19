ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KETK / FOX51 News

Longview hosts annual Christmas Tree Lighting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – For the last four years this Christmas Tree Lighting tradition has been bringing the Longview community together. “Its so fun to be able to walk around downtown and see people of all ages enjoying their time being down here, enjoying a lot of the vendors that are set up and the […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Carmela's Santa Land

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Winona ISD employees awarded for achievement, growth

TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project

An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PATH distributing free children’s coats on Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – People Attempting To Help (PATH) is having their Coats for Kids distribution day on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Tyler. This is the first year that PATH is having the event in person since 2020. According to PATH, parents will be able […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. “It’s good, and it’s important that people know that we love them, and that God loves them, and they have that support here in the community,” said Salvation Army Captain Michelle Walker.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

High Speed Chase

TYLER, TX
KLTV

East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza

TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas organization asking for food donations to help families

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas organization is helping kids and adults with specials needs but needs your help this holiday season. The name of the projects is Texas Special Children’s Projects. The mission is to provide activity, recreation, and entertainment to special need children and adults year...
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Local groups invite community to Thanksgiving meal gatherings

Editor’s Note: If your business, church or organization is hosting a free Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, let us know at news@tylerpaper.com. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, some area businesses and organizations are stepping up to make sure meals are available to those in the community who otherwise might have to go without.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore

KILGORE, TX

