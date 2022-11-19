Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Diversity, equity, and inclusion are what the Christian Women’s Job Corps of Tyler is all aboutTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Next Speaker in The House of the SonRise Prayer Breakfast, Pastor Ralph E. Caraway, Sr.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The $179 million Smith County Courthouse Bond passed with 53.73 percent of the voteTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land brightens East Texas with Christmas lights, added security
WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project
An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
Winona ISD employees awarded for achievement, growth
High Speed Chase
WebXtra: Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive
Trying to make Thanksgiving a little happier for the needy, schools made their best effort to collect food for an annual Thanksgiving food drive. Two Longview schools, Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy, loaded trucks full of food to be given out in the annual Maude Cobb Thanksgiving Food Drive. Both schools had their students help in gathering foodstuffs that will be packaged and given to the needy on Nov. 22. Jamie Hicks of UT Tyler University Academy and Tuva Robertson of Trinity School of Texas talked about the important life lesson this teaches the kids about getting involved.
Reports: Man arrested for high-speed chase with U-Haul for 2nd time in month
Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore
WebXtra: Gregg County Chief Deputy discusses pursuit of vehicle in Kilgore
Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl
MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from Mabank and police are asking for information. According to a social media post from the Mabank Police Department, Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17 when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie. The post says she is around 5′5″ and 110-120 pounds; she is suspected to be in Henderson and surrounding areas.
WebXtra: Wayne Allen sworn in as Smith County Pct. 2 constable
TJC Lady Apaches prepare to defend national title
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV’s Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team. ”We’re off to a pretty decent start. ... We’re not bad, we’re 3-1. ......
January court date set for Wood County firefighter accused of arson
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Hainesville volunteer firefighter accused of setting eight suspicious fires has a Jan. 13 court date in Wood County. Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is charged with eight counts of arson. He was arrested in Sept. 28, 2021 and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond.
‘Neverland’ reimagined through dance, pop music at Tyler’s Liberty Hall
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A dance troupe is putting a new, artistic spin on the magical fantasy realm of Neverland in a special set of performances on Saturday and Sunday at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Artistic Dance Concepts Performing Arts Conservatory will will bring this unique performance to life to...
Injured Troup football player suffers stroke
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
Amber alert issued for abducted 5-year old from Overton
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year old from Overton. The child is Zachariah Sutton. The alleged suspect is Pamela Medlock. They were last spotted in a black Jeep Wrangler. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report at...
Longview Lobos continue quest to state title with 38-17 win over Lone Star
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos went head-to-head against Frisco Lone Star in the second round of the playoffs Friday. Longview won the game, 38-17. We have highlights from the match-up here.
Trial date set for man accused of murder during robbery last year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Zaccheus Dunn is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. The shooting happened during a robbery at a house on Crosby Street...
