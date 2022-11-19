ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Arboretum holds Super Service Saturday tree planting project

An ambitious project has been undertaken by an East Texas arboretum and a host of volutneers, one they hope will be a joy to generations to come. The Longview Arboretum held Super Service Saturday, joined by volunteers from the community in various organizations such as Downtown Rotary, Greggton Rotary, Ambucs, and Zonta Club. The project involves the planting of a tree “allée,” about two dozen large Shumard Oaks that will form a tree line separated by 50 yards of open meadow. The trees were donated by arboretum supporters at the annual garden party and beyond. Each tree weighs around 2,800 pounds, and setting and maneuvering them is a job in itself. Arboretum Director Stephen Chamblee talks about why they came up with the project.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Winona ISD employees awarded for achievement, growth

TYLER, TX
KLTV

High Speed Chase

TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive

Trying to make Thanksgiving a little happier for the needy, schools made their best effort to collect food for an annual Thanksgiving food drive. Two Longview schools, Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy, loaded trucks full of food to be given out in the annual Maude Cobb Thanksgiving Food Drive. Both schools had their students help in gathering foodstuffs that will be packaged and given to the needy on Nov. 22. Jamie Hicks of UT Tyler University Academy and Tuva Robertson of Trinity School of Texas talked about the important life lesson this teaches the kids about getting involved.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Pursuit of vehicle with stolen trailer ends on Highway 259 in Kilgore

KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Police seek public’s help to find missing Mabank girl

MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - A teenage girl has been reported missing from Mabank and police are asking for information. According to a social media post from the Mabank Police Department, Sophia Flores, 14, has been missing since Nov. 17 when she was last seen wearing white sweat pants and a gray hoodie. The post says she is around 5′5″ and 110-120 pounds; she is suspected to be in Henderson and surrounding areas.
MABANK, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Wayne Allen sworn in as Smith County Pct. 2 constable

SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

TJC Lady Apaches prepare to defend national title

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are preparing to defend their national title, KLTV’s Michael Coleman speaks with their head coach Trenia Tillis about what lies ahead for her team. ”We’re off to a pretty decent start. ... We’re not bad, we’re 3-1. ......
TYLER, TX
KLTV

January court date set for Wood County firefighter accused of arson

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Hainesville volunteer firefighter accused of setting eight suspicious fires has a Jan. 13 court date in Wood County. Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is charged with eight counts of arson. He was arrested in Sept. 28, 2021 and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Injured Troup football player suffers stroke

HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Amber alert issued for abducted 5-year old from Overton

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for an abducted 5-year old from Overton. The child is Zachariah Sutton. The alleged suspect is Pamela Medlock. They were last spotted in a black Jeep Wrangler. According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a report at...
OVERTON, TX
KLTV

Trial date set for man accused of murder during robbery last year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date has been set for a Tyler man accused of killing another man during a robbery in 2021. Zaccheus Dunn is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. The shooting happened during a robbery at a house on Crosby Street...
TYLER, TX

