3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
WWEEK
Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.
The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
The Band's final concert memorialized in 'The Next Waltz'
Organizer Jeff Rosenberg says an all-star cast of musicians is lined up for 10th annual shows at Alberta Rose Theatre.In the wake of producing such classics as "The Weight," "It Makes No Difference," "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and "Cripple Creek," the band known as The Band held its final concert on Nov. 25, 1976 at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. And, what an epic concert it was. Some 30 songs played and scores of artists joined Levon Helm, Robbie Robertson and The Band for sets on stage, including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, Joni...
Local mother and son to perform with Portland Ballet
A student from Cannon Beach will be performing in The Portland Ballet’s production of The Enchanted Toyshop on Thanksgiving weekend. Legolas McDonald Goldstein, a 5th-grader at Fire Mountain School, will be performing as a Pierrot French Clown. He has danced for five years. Legolas and his mother, Margaret Hammitt-McDonald, who will also be in the show as a Ukrainian Mother, regularly commute to Portland to train and rehearse. ...
Portland events: See country star Collin Raye in concert - for free
Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.Check out the following events in the next week: • A great guitar player, Joe Bonamassa, plays Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. Guitar World Magazine called him "the world's biggest blues guitarist." He has 25 No. 1 Billboard blues albums to his credit. For more: www.portland5.com. • Modest Mouse plays two shows at Crystal Ballroom, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 25-26. For more: www.crystalballroompdx.com. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below • Presented...
Pioneer Courthouse Square: Portland’s Living Room
On April 6, 1984, thousands of people filled the space for the opening of Pioneer Courthouse Square -- which was also Portland's 133rd birthday.
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
KATU.com
Woman drives car into Vancouver building, refuses treatment
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman drove her car into a building at 221 NE 104th Ave in Vancouver at around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. Vancouver Fire & American Medical Response arrived to evaluate the driver and make sure the building's structural integrity was not impacted. The elderly driver needed...
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
lovelakeoswego.com
Holiday Shopping in Lake Oswego
ADORN. This Portland based shop features brands like Emerson Fry, Good America, Splendid and Tart Collections. You’ll find everything from jackets to jumpsuits along with accessories like jewelry, masks and shoes. Hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. 369 First Street. 503.303.5614.
Troutdale completes funding for riverfront park
City to leverage nearly $3 million for long-planned trail system along Sandy RiverAfter two decades of planning, funding has been secured for a riverfront park in Troutdale. The city was awarded a $1.9 million grant from Metro Regional Government and a $750,000 grant from the State Parks Department for the Sandy River Waterfront Park and Trail. Those dollars, alongside city matching funds, will allow the project to move forward with construction in the coming year. The 3.5-acre park will run along the Sandy River and be the east end of The Confluence at Troutdale, the city's first urban...
Kohr Explores: Lee Farms prepares pies ahead of Thanksgiving
Kohr Harlan explored the perfect destination for Thanksgiving pie.
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
portlandsocietypage.com
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead
Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
thereflector.com
From the Bottoms to Forest City: How Woodland got its start
The city of Woodland went through multiple names before it adopted the one it is known for today. According to a document called “The Historic Pacific Highway in Washington,” the area was originally called the Bottoms by early settlers in the 1850s. In the 1860s, it then became known as Pekin, which began a few miles south of Woodland near where the Military Road crossed the river.
focushillsboro.com
A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote
Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
TriMet detours buses around Clackamas Town Center during holidays
Transit officials seek to help shoppers avoid hassles in the area on mall's busiest daysFor the 10th straight year, TriMet officials are detouring bus routes to help keep people moving around the Clackamas Town Center. "The influx of shoppers on the busiest days of the season can bring parking lots to a standstill," said TriMet spokesperson Tia York. "That's why we're getting ready for our annual holiday detours around the mall, to help our riders avoid congestion and do our part to help keep everyone moving." Starting Friday, Nov. 26, TriMet will begin temporary detours on 11 bus lines that...
Readers respond: Portland homeless camp sweeps must continue
The letter protesting sweeps of homeless camps is the perfect example of the fanatical activist viewpoint that is, in my opinion, vastly over-represented in the local news media, (“Readers respond: Sweeps are not the solution,” Nov. 15). The fact is we are in a severe drug crisis. The...
‘Like a slap in the face’: Multnomah County cuts back on homeless supplies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Piles of wet clothes and blue tarps surround an outdoor space heater by a tent off of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Monday morning. 45 degrees with signs of rain on the way and those living around that campsite prepared for colder days ahead. “Not...
