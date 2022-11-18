Read full article on original website
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Maryland's Diamond outshines Baylor as Terps snag 73-68 road win
Even when Baylor eventually started to sparkle, it couldn’t outshine Diamond. That would be Diamond Miller, the Maryland senior who absolutely dazzled on her way to a career-high 32 points. Miller’s big-time effort propelled the No. 19 Terrapins to a gritty 73-68 road win over No. 17 Baylor on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Cryer buries 28 as No. 5 Bears overtake No. 8 UCLA, 80-75
LAS VEGAS — Baylor coach Scott Drew didn’t think it was any kind of gamble to fly to Las Vegas for a tournament with four Top 25 teams in the Continental Tire Main Event. Win or lose, the No. 5 Bears would play some top-notch competition that would help build their resume and show their strengths and weaknesses.
Baylor notebook: Baylor seniors devastated by loss
A whopping 25 Baylor seniors were honored before their final game at McLane Stadium on Saturday in fourth-ranked TCU’s 29-28 victory, including notable players like linebacker Dillon Doyle, receiver Gavin Holmes, tight end Ben Sims, running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and kicker John Mayers. Fourth-year junior noseguard...
No. 1 Texas fends off sturdy effort from No. 15 Baylor, 3-1
AUSTIN — The 15th-ranked Baylor volleyball team gave it a go, but Gregory Gymnasium remains a no-go. A trio of Longhorns recorded double-digit kill efforts and No. 1 Texas took down Baylor, 25-19, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, on Saturday night. The Longhorns improved to 89-4 all-time against the Bears, including 46-0 in Austin.
Injuries force lots of lineup shuffling for Collen's Bears
Before the season ever tipped, Baylor women’s basketball fans were curious to see what the team’s revamped lineup might look like. What they wouldn’t have expected, however, is a new-look rotation for every single game. The 17th-ranked Bears have been hit hard by injuries in the season’s...
Baylor volleyball targeting road upset of No. 1 Longhorns
Baylor’s 15th-ranked volleyball team will look to vanquish top-ranked Texas on Saturday at Gregory Gymnasium in Austin. The Bears (22-5 overall, 11-3 Big 12) lost to the Longhorns in four sets Oct. 15 in Waco, and will be looking for just their fifth win over Texas in 93 career meetings. However, two of Baylor’s past wins did come when Texas was ranked No. 1, both of those wins in Waco.
No. 6 Chilton 48, Brackettville 7
FREDERICKSBURG — The stingy Pirates aren’t giving up their bounty, and that defensive-minded notion just keeps extending their season. Chilton mauled Brackettville in Friday’s Class 2A Div. II area playoffs. That pushes the Pirates (12-0) on to the third round to face a fellow state-ranked foe in Burton.
No. 1 Mart 77, Cushing 7
MADISONVILLE — JD Bell, De’Montrel Medlock and Jonah Ross accounted for three touchdowns apiece, as the top-ranked Panthers pounded another playoff opponent, thumping Cushing in the Class 2A Division II area playoffs. Mart (12-0) move on to next week’s regional quarterfinals to face either Bowie or Deweyville.
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
Home canning still popular in Waco area after pandemic bump
AgriLife Extension Agent Colleen Foleen and her husband were driving down a road 42 years ago in Washington when they came across a man selling big cases of cherries. They couldn’t resist. “We bought a big case of cherries and we’re thinking, ‘Well, what the heck are we going...
Church Under the Bridge moves back home under I-35 overpass
Robert Brown has been attending Church Under the Bridge for the last 30 years, and even though services under the Interstate 35 underpass at Fourth and Fifth streets weren’t perfect, he preferred it to other churches in Waco hands-down. Before the reconstruction of I-35, rain poured through the gap...
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waco temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (3) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West to open for holiday season Wednesday
The Lights of West Christmas light park, 2818 Wiggins Road, will open for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Trailer ride prices are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Vehicles with up to 8 passengers can drive through the trail for $35, and vehicles with 9-15 passengers for $55. Santa will be available Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16-24 for $10 for one photo and $5 for each additional pose, per group. Military, first responders, and senior citizens receive a $10 discount on Monday nights throughout the season.
28 families get new members at McLennan County Adoption Day
When Mark and Liberty Adair gave birth to their third child 19 years ago, they thought their journey raising kids would draw to a close as she grew up. Little did they know they would become new parents again, adopting three babies to their family after 30 years of marriage.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $480,000
Looking for the Barndominium and country livin’ life but want the convenience of a 15min drive into town! This property is a fantastic find! Only 10 min from the Central Texas Market Place, McLane Stadium and 15 min from magnolia and all things downtown. Situated on just under 5 acres and tucked away in the quiet solitude of the Waco and Downsville area, you will enjoy all this gem has to offer.The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept living with built in speakers and the spacious front room making it efficient, functional and comfortable for yourself and entertaining others. Stained concrete flooring throughout the home is easy to clean and maintain. Vaulted ceilings. The isolated master suite features a huge ensuite bathroom with frameless glass tiled shower, built in bluetooth speaker along with luxury jetted tub, dual vanities and a walk-in closet. The property holds a detached storage building perfect for keeping outdoor equipment, tools, or other personal items. The attached patio is ideal for parties with the perfect bar and grill or to just relax and enjoy the outdoors. Fenced off dog run is big enough for any furry friends. If you want the small town country laid back life, then this needs to be your next home. It's sure to go quick so schedule your private tour today!
Outdoors: The gift of giving brings good cheer
The holiday season is a mixed bag of feelings for a lot of people. Happy times and traditions can be tempered by financial worries, the loss of loved ones, and other troubles. But this time of year brings out the goodness in most people, and if you’re looking for a way to make Christmas brighter for struggling families, you can do some good on December 3 at the 6th Annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament at Lake Waco.
3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $570,000
You'll feel at home as soon as you experience the open concept design of this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom modern farmhouse located just minutes from Waco. The rooms are illuminated both by plenty of sunlight and by stylish fixtures. The interior designer of the household will appreciate the free rein presented by the neutral palette of the current decor. The eye is drawn to vaulted ceilings, which add spaciousness and promote a comfortable airflow. The spacious kitchen features Quartz and Granite counters and large island configuration maximizes workspace and flexibility. The entire scene glows in light that is both stylish and natural. For relaxation and recharging, the main-floor master bedroom cannot be beat. In addition to the convenience of the private bathroom (separate tub), you will find plenty of walk-in closet space to let your wardrobe breathe. The other 2 bedrooms, unique and with plenty of closet space, are located above the ground floor for enhanced privacy. The generous yard provides plenty of opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. Both the front and back porches are open-air for maximum breeze flow. The property site also includes a large shop with a full bathroom and plenty of space for storage and hobbies. While enjoying stunning views of of the sunsets, it's easy to forget that one of the home's most valuable features is as invisible as the fresh air: the extra personal time resulting from the pleasant commute to to Waco. This lovely dwelling is a great Crawford opportunity in sought after Crawford ISD. Open the front door to a pleasant new life here in Crawford!
