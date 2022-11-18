You'll feel at home as soon as you experience the open concept design of this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom modern farmhouse located just minutes from Waco. The rooms are illuminated both by plenty of sunlight and by stylish fixtures. The interior designer of the household will appreciate the free rein presented by the neutral palette of the current decor. The eye is drawn to vaulted ceilings, which add spaciousness and promote a comfortable airflow. The spacious kitchen features Quartz and Granite counters and large island configuration maximizes workspace and flexibility. The entire scene glows in light that is both stylish and natural. For relaxation and recharging, the main-floor master bedroom cannot be beat. In addition to the convenience of the private bathroom (separate tub), you will find plenty of walk-in closet space to let your wardrobe breathe. The other 2 bedrooms, unique and with plenty of closet space, are located above the ground floor for enhanced privacy. The generous yard provides plenty of opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. Both the front and back porches are open-air for maximum breeze flow. The property site also includes a large shop with a full bathroom and plenty of space for storage and hobbies. While enjoying stunning views of of the sunsets, it's easy to forget that one of the home's most valuable features is as invisible as the fresh air: the extra personal time resulting from the pleasant commute to to Waco. This lovely dwelling is a great Crawford opportunity in sought after Crawford ISD. Open the front door to a pleasant new life here in Crawford!

CRAWFORD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO