FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yakima Herald Republic
2022 lighted Christmas parades in the Yakima Valley
Lighted Christmas parades are a tradition in the Yakima Valley, and this year’s schedule is coming together. The family-friendly parades feature trucks and farm equipment decorated in Christmas lights. In addition to the community parades, the Yakima Christmas trucks visit neighborhoods around the Valley. Follow “Yakima Christmas Trucks” on...
Dumpster fire spreads to garage at Flippers Antiques in downtown Yakima; business stays open
The Yakima Fire Department put out a fire in an alley that had spread to a nearby garage early Friday morning in downtown Yakima. A dumpster fire in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue around 2:20 a.m. spread to a nearby, single-story garage and caused roughly $80,000 in damage, a news release said.
Winter homeless shelter to reopen in Toppenish
A collaborative effort will allow a winter weather shelter to open for people experiencing homelessness in the Lower Yakima Valley. For the fourth straight season, a low-barrier, 24-hour shelter will operate from Dec. 1 through March 31 at 508 W. First Ave. in Toppenish, providing a warm, safe place to stay during the cold winter months, said Mike Kay, CEO of Yakima’s Camp Hope.
Winner winner turkey dinner: Yakima schools find creative ways to give out Thanksgiving meals
The guttural warbles of turkey calls reverberated throughout the East Valley Central Middle School gymnasium Thursday night. Turkey Bingo announcer and middle school art teacher Ken Weyrick is famous for his turkey calls, and some of the players decided to join in. Turkey Bingo is a tradition in the East...
It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum
For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
Community profile: Granger aims to add amenities as it keeps small-town, family focus
GRANGER — Ryan Stonemetz steps out of his house and onto a barren plot of land just off the Interstate 82 exit for Granger. A handful of barns and trailers dot the scene in front of him. Where many saw empty land next to a highway, Stonemetz saw a chance to bring in new business and opportunity.
PHOTOS: The community of Granger
From its famous dinosaur sculptures to its deep agricultural roots, people take pride in being from Granger. The city’s residents are looking to expand on that history and move Granger toward the future.
Martin L. Sheeley, 87
Martin L. Sheeley, 87, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 15. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Israel P. Islas, 82
Israel Pacheco Islas, 82, of Yakima died Friday, Nov. 18. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
John M. McKeeher, 79
John Marvin McKeeher, 79, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 17. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Jose T. Bautista-Magaña, 90
Jose Trinidad Bautista-Magaña, 90, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 17. Arrangements are by Langevin El Paraiso Funeral Home, Yakima, lepfuneralhome.com.
Charles Gipson, 70
Charles Gipson, 70, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 17. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Laura Applebay, 36
Laura "Lulu" Applebay, 36, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Betty J. Scott, 95
Betty Jo Scott, 95, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 16. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
IN BASKET: Six join Farm Workers medical-dental clinic staff
The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Yakima Medical-Dental facility has added new staff:. Dr. Burton Masem, a primary care provider, received his doctor of medicine degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Dr. Don Nguyen, a primary care provider, received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Pacific...
Thomas M. Halterman, 47
Thomas Michael Halterman, 47, of Union Gap died Tuesday, Nov. 15. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima police arrest man they say was running drug house
Yakima police arrested a 43-year-old Yakima man they say was a “neighborhood nuisance” selling drugs from his Garfield Avenue home. The man is expected to appear Monday in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary appearance following his Friday arrest on suspicion of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and operating a drug house, according to jail records.
Yakima police arrest suspect in check-cashing store robbery
A 23-year-old Yakima man has been accused of robbing a West Mead Avenue check-cashing business at gunpoint Thursday. Following up on leads, Yakima police arrested the man without incident at the Motel 6, 1010 Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way, on Thursday night, according to a YPD news release. The owner of...
Second suspect in Yakima Inn homicide in custody
Yakima police have arrested the second suspect in a recent homicide at the Yakima Inn. Cesar Jaime Sanchez, 41, of Yakima was arrested Thursday by members of YPD’s gang unit, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms agents and deputy U.S. marshals, police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Sanchez was wanted on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and witness intimidation in the Oct. 21 death of Angelica Elaine Aguilar at the Yakima Inn.
Top-seeded Lynden eliminates Ellensburg at state
Late Friday night, one of the more remarkable comebacks in the history of the Class 2A state volleyball tournament had a direct impact on Ellensburg the next day. And the result, unfortunately for the fifth-seeded Bulldogs, was falling short of the trophy round. After splitting Friday’s two matches, which included...
