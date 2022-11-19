NBA executive says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best player in the NBA this season outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Read full article on original website
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns have shown interest in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Blasts Dallas Mavericks: "They Are Not Good Enough For Luka Doncic To Defer More"
Luka Doncic has come out the gate on fire this season. Outside getting his 3-pointer to fall, Doncic has been almost perfect through the Mavericks' first 14 games of this season. The Mavericks are 8-6, a record that is largely possible due to the insane statistics Luka has had to put up so far this season.
10 NBA Stars Who Could Be Traded This Season
NBA trade rumors have already begun. Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, and Draymond Green are among the big stars that could be traded this season.
Ja Morant, Tyrese Haliburton helped off floor late for Grizzlies, Pacers
A couple of rising guards suffered injuries late in the fourth quarter of victories and had to be helped off the court on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant turned his left ankle in Friday’s win over the Thunder, per Mark Giannotto of The Memphis Commercial Appeal. According to Lang Whitaker of Grind City Media (Twitter link), head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked” the ankle and there will be an update on his status Saturday.
Yardbarker
Former Executive Says Kobe Bryant Could Have Been Drafted By The Brooklyn Nets In 1996
Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players of all time, and there's no doubt that he is one of the best players to ever put on a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. He is generally considered a top 5 player in league history, and his five championships are a testament to his ability.
Detroit Pistons have no answer for Anthony Davis in 128-121 loss to Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES — A first quarter surge gave the Detroit Pistons an early lead over the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. But the Lakers ended up striking next — and taking permanent control of the game. The Lakers defeated the Pistons at Crypto.com Arena, 128-121. Detroit used...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates
Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
BBC
Stephen Curry: Point guard scores 24 as Golden State Warriors beat New York Knicks
Stephen Curry scored 24 points as the Golden State Warriors continued their fine form at home with a 111-101 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday. Curry completed a double-double and a game-high 10 assists, while Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins scored 20. Draymond Green also contributed 10 points,...
Ja Morant injured in Grizzlies win over Thunder
The superstar guard appeared to turn his ankle while positioning himself for a rebound in the fourth quarter. Related story: Box score: Grizzlies 121, Thunder 110
Memphis Grizzlies struggle in fourth quarter vs. Brooklyn Nets without Ja Morant
The undermanned Memphis Grizzlies were right there. Without three of their best players and the Brooklyn Nets getting Kyrie Irving back to team up with Kevin Durant, the Grizzlies led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter down three points. The fourth quarter is closing time, and the Grizzlies were...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant suffers grade 1 ankle sprain; will be evaluated week-to-week
The injury list continues to get longer for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant is the latest addition after leaving Friday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:09 left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies (10-6) announced that Morant suffered a Grade 1 left ankle sprain Friday and will miss...
Luka Doncic Debuts Florida Gators Colorway of Signature Shoe
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic debuted a Florida Gators colorway of his Jordan Brand signature shoe.
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson have Lakers, Warriors winning
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Anthony Davis has third...
Kyrie Irving Upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving may be nearing the end of his suspension
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Brooklyn Nets History
The Brooklyn Nets could have had a dynasty with Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady.
Yardbarker
Darius Garland Moves Up The Cavs All-Time Three-Pointers List
It's been a turbulent start to the season for Darius Garland , but things seem to be settling down for the Cleveland Cavaliers' point guard. Garland suffered a gruesome eye injury just 13 minutes into the season opener against the Toronto Raptors and missed the next five games while recovering from a lacerated eyelid.
Why the Memphis Grizzlies remain confident despite Ja Morant's injury
Taylor Jenkins won't allow himself to get fully consumed with thoughts of how the injury bug has bitten the Memphis Grizzlies, but it's hard to ignore. Memphis was fully healthy at the start of the preseason outside of Jaren Jackson Jr. recovering from an offseason foot procedure. Then Ziaire Williams went down in the preseason. He's currently recovering from patellar tendinitis.
