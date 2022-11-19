NBA executive says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best player in the NBA this season outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka Doncic has come out the gate on fire this season. Outside getting his 3-pointer to fall, Doncic has been almost perfect through the Mavericks' first 14 games of this season. The Mavericks are 8-6, a record that is largely possible due to the insane statistics Luka has had to put up so far this season.

